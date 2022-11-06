Clemson plummets in the latest AP Poll

Clemson walked away from South Bend with their first loss of the 2022 season as the Tigers fell 35-14 to Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

It was a rough weekend for Swinney’s team, as Clemson easily had their worst game of the season. The latest Coaches Poll and now AP Poll reflect it, with the Tigers dropping from No.5 to No.12 in both.

It was a disappointing performance from Swinney’s team through and through, with the College Football Playoff Rankings next up. A positive takeaway from Saturday is that the Tigers clinched the Atlantic Division and game in the ACC Championship game as Syracuse lost to Pittsburgh.

Here’s a look at the full AP Top 25:

