Man charged with murder for southeast Columbus shooting from July
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was arrested and charged for the shooting death of another man in southeast Columbus earlier this year. Franklin County Municipal Court records say 33-year-old Stephon Moore went to a residence in the 1300 block of Lockbourne Road to pick up his cousin on July 25.
Man accused of stealing two chairs from east Columbus backyard porch
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man they say stole two chairs from an east Columbus resident’s backyard porch. CPD states that on Nov. 7, the alleged suspect arrived at the backyard of a house just before 2:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Burt Street in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood. Once […]
Man arrested in connection with The Doll House shooting
A previous story on the shooting at The Doll House can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was arrested in connection to a September strip club shooting spree in north Columbus, which left four people injured. Yaasir Baskerville was arrested and charged with felonious assault for allegedly shooting people […]
NBC4 Today sawmill crash
Columbus continues debate on flavored tobacco ban. Three shot in north Columbus. Grant to help Columbus women's nonprofit expand. Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one...
One injured in northwest Columbus fiery crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a crash in northwest Columbus Tuesday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened in the Sawmill Road and Case Road area at approximately 9:33 p.m. Police said the crash resulted in one of the vehicles catching fire. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist […]
18-year-old charged in deadly shooting near Sheetz in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder more than one week after a fatal shooting near a northeast Columbus gas station. Police say that at 3:50 a.m. on Oct. 30, four men between the ages of 18 and 21 were in a vehicle driving near a Sheetz store and gas […]
One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One man is dead and a second injured after a shooting on the northeast side of Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported on the 2000 block of Jermain Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. One of the victims, 19-year-old Joshua Bean, was taken to Grant Medical Center […]
Grieving mom wants more awareness that Morse Road is a magnet for traffic tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is trying to make a difference after her son’s life was cut short in a crosswalk. Kellie Lindesmith said she wants to know why her son was killed last month on Morse Road. Police said Jesse Erwin was struck by a...
Body found on I-71 in Columbus; road reopens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Investigators have located a body on a Columbus highway. A person’s body was found on Interstate 71 near the Frank Road exit, according to the Columbus Division of Police’s radio room. Responding emergency crews pronounced them dead at 11:11 a.m. CPD has not released the identity of the person found dead […]
Police: 75-year-old man missing from Worthington home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for help in locating a 75-year-old man who went missing from his home in Worthington Sunday afternoon. Dean Lamont Stevenson reportedly drove away from his home on Saint Antoine Street around 1:30 p.m. and has failed to return. He has missed two dialysis treatments and authorities are worried he may harm himself.
Records: Columbus woman burns 13-year-old stepdaughter with heated spoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has been indicted for allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon two months ago. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for several second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
Columbus police looking for alleged gas station cigarette thief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a suspect who it said stole cigarettes from a gas station convenience store. Security footage from a nearby business shows the suspect walking into the gas station convenience store on the 1800 block of Summit Street in the University District on Nov. 1, according to police. […]
Wanted: Columbus police seek suspect in I-70 shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police is asking for assistance and offering a reward for information regarding an shooting that took place on Interstate 70. On Oct. 18 just after 4:30 p.m., the victims were driving on I-70 westbound near the Livingston Avenue exit when they noticed a white Infiniti SUV following them. The driver […]
How 14-year-old in PA was linked to Euclid man’s murder: I-Team
Police are hoping to soon get a 14-year-old boy back to Ohio for questioning in the murder of a 71-year-old Euclid man.
Delphos man jailed for vehicular assault at Cairo grain elevator
CAIRO — A man is in a Columbus hospital for life-threatening injuries after a man struck him with a car at the Cairo Grain Elevator entrance on Oct. 29. According to a Tuesday release, Derek Tussing, 31, attempted to pull a woman from her car before 6:00 p.m. When he was unsuccessful, he entered a nearby vehicle with the keys in the ignition before driving “at a high rate of speed” directly into the grain elevator entrance and striking employee Richard Stemen, who was life-flighted to the Columbus hospital.
'It's devasting': Neighbor reacts after 2-year-old drowns in northwest Columbus pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Neighbors are sharing their condolences with the family who lost a 2-year-old son in an accidental drowning Sunday afternoon near Island Club Apartments in northwest Columbus. Just after 3 p.m., Columbus police say officers responded to a call of a drowning of a young toddler. Neighbors...
2-year-old dead after drowning incident in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was pulled out of a pond outside of an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a call came in around 3:02 p.m. for a possible drowning on Bermuda Bay Drive, near Island Club Apartments. Neighbors from the surrounding area reportedly pulled the boy out of the pond.
Woman dies in Chillicothe crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Chillicothe woman is dead after a two-car crash in Chillicothe Tuesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on U.S. 23 and Blackwater Road at approximately 4:48 p.m. According to OSHP, a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by a 56-year-old Upper Arlington man, was driving north […]
