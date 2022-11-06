ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested in connection with The Doll House shooting

A previous story on the shooting at The Doll House can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was arrested in connection to a September strip club shooting spree in north Columbus, which left four people injured. Yaasir Baskerville was arrested and charged with felonious assault for allegedly shooting people […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today sawmill crash

Columbus continues debate on flavored tobacco ban. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WQf9FB. Three shot in north Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3teBNKu. Grant to help Columbus women's nonprofit expand. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3G3DIcd. Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured in northwest Columbus fiery crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a crash in northwest Columbus Tuesday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened in the Sawmill Road and Case Road area at approximately 9:33 p.m. Police said the crash resulted in one of the vehicles catching fire. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found on I-71

Body found on I-71 Investigators have located a body on a Columbus highway, which is also having an impact on traffic. “Women of color need to be in that space:” Local …. "Women of color need to be in that space:" Local group brings new talent into tech workforce.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One man is dead and a second injured after a shooting on the northeast side of Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported on the 2000 block of Jermain Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. One of the victims, 19-year-old Joshua Bean, was taken to Grant Medical Center […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found on I-71 in Columbus; road reopens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Investigators have located a body on a Columbus highway. A person’s body was found on Interstate 71 near the Frank Road exit, according to the Columbus Division of Police’s radio room. Responding emergency crews pronounced them dead at 11:11 a.m. CPD has not released the identity of the person found dead […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

19-year-old killed, another man injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting on the northeast side Monday night. Police said the shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. along Jermain Drive. Officers arrived on scene and found Joshua Bean, 19, and another man suffering from...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 75-year-old man missing from Worthington home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for help in locating a 75-year-old man who went missing from his home in Worthington Sunday afternoon. Dean Lamont Stevenson reportedly drove away from his home on Saint Antoine Street around 1:30 p.m. and has failed to return. He has missed two dialysis treatments and authorities are worried he may harm himself.
WORTHINGTON, OH
10TV

Records: Columbus woman burns 13-year-old stepdaughter with heated spoon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has been indicted for allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon two months ago. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for several second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police looking for alleged gas station cigarette thief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a suspect who it said stole cigarettes from a gas station convenience store. Security footage from a nearby business shows the suspect walking into the gas station convenience store on the 1800 block of Summit Street in the University District on Nov. 1, according to police. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wanted: Columbus police seek suspect in I-70 shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police is asking for assistance and offering a reward for information regarding an shooting that took place on Interstate 70. On Oct. 18 just after 4:30 p.m., the victims were driving on I-70 westbound near the Livingston Avenue exit when they noticed a white Infiniti SUV following them. The driver […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Delphos man jailed for vehicular assault at Cairo grain elevator

CAIRO — A man is in a Columbus hospital for life-threatening injuries after a man struck him with a car at the Cairo Grain Elevator entrance on Oct. 29. According to a Tuesday release, Derek Tussing, 31, attempted to pull a woman from her car before 6:00 p.m. When he was unsuccessful, he entered a nearby vehicle with the keys in the ignition before driving “at a high rate of speed” directly into the grain elevator entrance and striking employee Richard Stemen, who was life-flighted to the Columbus hospital.
CAIRO, OH
10TV

2-year-old dead after drowning incident in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was pulled out of a pond outside of an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a call came in around 3:02 p.m. for a possible drowning on Bermuda Bay Drive, near Island Club Apartments. Neighbors from the surrounding area reportedly pulled the boy out of the pond.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in Chillicothe crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Chillicothe woman is dead after a two-car crash in Chillicothe Tuesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on U.S. 23 and Blackwater Road at approximately 4:48 p.m. According to OSHP, a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by a 56-year-old Upper Arlington man, was driving north […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy