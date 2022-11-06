Read full article on original website
Letter: Remember the cost of our freedoms
My late husband and I were at the Ohio State Fair one year, and a tour bus of young veterans with their caregivers came in. All these brave young men were missing legs and arms and had head injuries and more. It made me think of the selfish individuals that want to take to their knees protesting. (What a shame.)
Lights on Lima set for Nov. 25; Flip the Switch to return in 2023
LIMA —A day after Flip the Switch was canceled, a new holiday event has been announced to take its place for this year. Lights on Lima, a joint venture between Downtown Lima, Inc. and Woof Boom Radio, will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 in Town Square.
St. Marys levy passes
WAPAKONETA — Voters in Auglaize County approved every issue on their ballot and overwhelmingly supported Republican candidates during Tuesday’s general election, according to unofficial results from the Auglaize County Board of Elections. The closest race on the ballot was St. Marys schools’ 1 percent renewal levy, to pay...
Chris Canas to take the stage to promote ‘Detroit’
LIMA — Chris Canas is well familiar with the Lima area. The Detroit-based musician knows what he is getting into as he brings his brand of funk, blues and soul with his namesake band to town for two shows at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Old City Prime’s Upper Lounge.
Red Cross calls for donors ahead of busy flu season
LIMA — The American Red Cross is seeking blood and platelet donors ahead of a potentially severe flu season, which could affect blood supplies. Visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make an appointment.
Rhodes holds Veterans Day event: Walk raises awareness of veteran suicides
LIMA —A group of people gathered at Rhodes State College on Tuesday to recognize veterans and spread awareness for a special cause. People like Scott States, a 14-year Ohio Air National Guard veteran and member of the Rhodes Veterans Services Committee, walked 2.2 laps around the quad, following a brief presentation and posting of colors, to stand up for the 22 veterans a day that Veterans Affairs says commit suicide.
Flip the Switch holiday event canceled this year
LIMA — Mix 103.3 announced that its popular holiday event, Flip the Switch, will not be taking place during this year’s holiday season. Matt Bell, the Area President of iHeart Media, which owns and operates the event said that scheduling conflicts and pushback on some permits led the station to cancel the event.
Nakoa to perform at Marathon
FINDLAY — Matt Nakoa’s talent has taken him all across the country. And now it is taking him to a place that he is expecting to be another hidden gem to discover at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 17: the University of Findlay’s Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.
Sheriff’s office turns TFC investigation over to feds
LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office has turned the findings of its investigation into several former Teens for Christ leaders accused of misconduct over to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the agency confirmed Monday. No state charges have been brought against the former TFC leaders, who were...
