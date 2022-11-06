ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Branch, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Converse, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Judson High School football team will have a game with Winston Churchill on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
CONVERSE, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

San Antonio, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Brackenridge High School basketball team will have a game with Mccollum High School on November 09, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Teacher resignations drive teacher shortage in San Antonio

This is the first in a three-part series on San Antonio’s teacher shortage. Erin Deason had to fill more teacher vacancies this year than she’s had to fill in any other year in her nearly two decades as principal of Jackson Middle School on San Antonio’s near North East side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio area Fall National Signing Day list

It's a big day for students athletes all across the San Antonio area. Tuesday is Signing Day for some of the non-football sports. There are a lot of happy parents and kids around town. Dozens of students athletes making their college choice official by signing their letters of intent in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cohaitungchi.com

15 Gorgeous Places to Go Hiking in San Antonio for All Levels

San Antonio is understood most famously for its bustling Riverwalk, the historic Alamo, and the encircling missions that play an vital half in Texas historical past. Nevertheless, there are a stunning variety of stunning nature and outside areas that you may discover by climbing in San Antonio. The Texas Hill Nation is a superb playground for individuals who love the outside, particularly in the event you benefit from the number of desert-type landscapes, forests, and slowing waterways aspect by aspect. We created this information to the very best hikes in and close to San Antonio that will help you plan your subsequent outside journey!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CW33

Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio

DALLAS (KDAF) — How many chicken sandwiches could a lottery winner buy if say, the average chicken sandy costs around $5? The answer is, generally speaking anyway, a lot. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the Monday night drawing was sold near San Antonio, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Kermit! #TexasLottery#Texas.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

20-degree drop comes to San Antonio with next cold front

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians get those jackets out of storage as a strong cold front heads to the Alamo City this week. Our cooler weather is right on schedule as the average time of year for high temperatures to fall below 60 degrees is around Nov. 9. San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Health Texas offering 'Thanksgiving Kits' for seniors on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Health Texas is inviting all seniors to pick up their Thanksgiving side-dish kits on Saturday. Adults ages 64 and up will have access to traditional side dishes associated with Thanksgiving. This event is this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Health Texas...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy