FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
San Antonio hosts visiting teams for Texas high school football playoffs
Texas high school volleyball teams are also in town for regional semifinals.
Converse, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Converse, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Judson High School football team will have a game with Winston Churchill on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
San Antonio, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
San Antonio, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Brackenridge High School basketball team will have a game with Mccollum High School on November 09, 2022, 15:30:00.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Sports All-Star Game jersey presentation New Braunfels Canyon players
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to New Braunfels Canyon high schools Xayvion Noland and Daniel Perez as they will represent Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday, January 7th.
tpr.org
Teacher resignations drive teacher shortage in San Antonio
This is the first in a three-part series on San Antonio’s teacher shortage. Erin Deason had to fill more teacher vacancies this year than she’s had to fill in any other year in her nearly two decades as principal of Jackson Middle School on San Antonio’s near North East side.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio area Fall National Signing Day list
It's a big day for students athletes all across the San Antonio area. Tuesday is Signing Day for some of the non-football sports. There are a lot of happy parents and kids around town. Dozens of students athletes making their college choice official by signing their letters of intent in...
Texas Hill Country faces weekend freeze as cold front moves into San Antonio
Hill Country residents should watch their plants this weekend.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Gorgeous Places to Go Hiking in San Antonio for All Levels
San Antonio is understood most famously for its bustling Riverwalk, the historic Alamo, and the encircling missions that play an vital half in Texas historical past. Nevertheless, there are a stunning variety of stunning nature and outside areas that you may discover by climbing in San Antonio. The Texas Hill Nation is a superb playground for individuals who love the outside, particularly in the event you benefit from the number of desert-type landscapes, forests, and slowing waterways aspect by aspect. We created this information to the very best hikes in and close to San Antonio that will help you plan your subsequent outside journey!
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — How many chicken sandwiches could a lottery winner buy if say, the average chicken sandy costs around $5? The answer is, generally speaking anyway, a lot. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the Monday night drawing was sold near San Antonio, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Kermit! #TexasLottery#Texas.”
KENS 5
20-degree drop comes to San Antonio with next cold front
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians get those jackets out of storage as a strong cold front heads to the Alamo City this week. Our cooler weather is right on schedule as the average time of year for high temperatures to fall below 60 degrees is around Nov. 9. San...
Fatburger and Round Table Pizza to open a combined 80 stores in Texas
San Antonio is set to get its first Fatburger and Buffalo's Express.
11 standout spots in San Antonio to satisfy your nachos cravings
From iconic eateries to lesser-known spots.
LGBTQ+ community mourns beloved San Antonio drag queen Miss Peaches
Miss Peaches was the 'fabric' of her community.
tejanonation.net
The Latin Breed to record first-ever live album at Smoke BBQ+SkyBar in San Antonio on Nov. 23
Iconic band The Latin Breed plan to finish recording their first-ever live concert album at Smoke BBQ+SkyBar in downtown San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday, November 23. The original plan was to record the live concert album during a performance at the Mexican Fiesta in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this past summer but was delayed by weather at the outdoor venue.
Enchanting light trail opens this week at San Antonio Botanical Garden
Get into the holiday spirit, San Antonio.
Everything that will be open, closed for Veterans Day in San Antonio
Don't forget to take the kids to school.
KSAT 12
‘The walker is long gone’: Young San Antonio shooting victim proves doctors wrong during recovery
SAN ANTONIO – A 5-year-old boy who doctors said would never walk again after being shot in the back during a drive-by shooting is not just walking but also running. Romeo Aguilar was shot Oct. 24, 2021. Three weeks after the shooting, he started moving his legs and was able to get around with the help of a walker.
Harris Bay planning 1,000-unit, mixed-use development in San Antonio's fast-growing Tobin Hill
The project would add to the flurry of housing developments underway in Tobin Hill, making it the hottest submarket in central San Antonio.
San Antonio sweet shop Laika Cheesecake plans to open New Braunfels location
Construction on the space is set to begin this month and wrap up at the end of January.
foxsanantonio.com
Health Texas offering 'Thanksgiving Kits' for seniors on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO - Health Texas is inviting all seniors to pick up their Thanksgiving side-dish kits on Saturday. Adults ages 64 and up will have access to traditional side dishes associated with Thanksgiving. This event is this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Health Texas...
