WIBW
24-hour Holton internet outage caused by cut fiber
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An internet outage that lasted for more than 24 hours and affected customers in the Holton area was caused by a cut in the fiber. Centurylink - now called Brightspeed - says technicians were hard at work on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to fix a cut fiber that disrupted internet services for many customers in the Holton area.
WIBW
Frankfort welcomes new sales tax to fund care home
FRANKFORT, Kan. (WIBW) - Frankfort residents will soon pay 0.5% more on their sales taxes to fund a care home. Voters in Frankfort said yes to a new sales tax on Tuesday night, Nov. 8. There were 201 yes votes and 77 no votes. The move will create a 0.5%...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. votes to keep Riphahn, Topeka to see sales tax increase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioner Bill Riphahn will keep his seat as Topeka residents approve a 0.2% sales tax increase. Voters in Topeka said yes to the Gage Park 0.2% sales tax on Tuesday night, Nov. 8. About 39,639 voted yes while 24,051 voted no. The tax will...
WIBW
12th St. Delays: City Manager updates the project, other Topeka issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a busy first couple months on the job for Topeka City Manager Steve Wade. Projects are wrapping up and new efforts continue. Wade visited Eye on NE Kansas to provide a few updates. First, he said the city just received word that the SW 12th St. project is running several months behind schedule. The stretch between SW Washburn and SW Gage will not reopen until the middle of next year, rather than by the end of 2022 as initially expected. Wade said the contractors cite supply chain issues for the delays.
WIBW
Wabaunsee Co. voters may say no to $17.9 million bond issue
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee County voters may say no to a $17.9 million bond issue. Voters in Wabaunsee Co. may not approve a bond issue that would have sent $17.9 million to the USD 329 elementary and high schools. There were 944 no votes and 877 yes votes....
WIBW
Washburn University sorority chapter to host blood drive
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sorority chapter at Washburn University will host a community-wide blood drive. Washburn University says its chapter of the Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority, Inc., will host a blood drive between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, in the Petro Allied Health Building, on SW Mulvane St.
WIBW
TPD warns of phone scam circulating Capital City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook to warn Capital City residents of a recent phone scam circulating the area. TPD indicated that on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, it received several reports about a scammer who pretended to be a TPD sergeant. The scammer reportedly called about “contempt of court” and “car registry issues.”
WIBW
Nemaha Co. residents may say yes to $24 million bond issue
NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Voters in Nemaha Co. may say yes to a $24 million bond issue. Voters in Nemaha Co. may say yes to a USD 115 bond issue on Tuesday night, Nov. 8. There were 231 yes votes and 211 no votes. However, the race is too close to call until all provisional and mail-in ballots have been counted.
WIBW
Topeka Rescue Mission pleads for help, donations ahead of Holiday season
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As economic woes have dampened donations for the Topeka Rescue Mission, it has pleaded for help ahead of the Holiday season. The Topeka Rescue Mission says on Wednesday, Nov. 9, that its team has been hard at work for months in an attempt to prepare for Christmas. Due to a variety of reasons - inflation, an increase in the number of those in need, and supply chain issues - it said it is now behind in how much it typically has on hand this time of year.
WIBW
DA’s SAVE Program draws attention from Topeka JUMP
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A record 30 homicides in Topeka in 2017 sparked conversations about reducing crime. It led District Attorney Mike Kagay to implement Strategies Against Violence Everywhere Program, also know as SAVE. “We’re making a difference everyday in the lives of these kids and their families,” said Kagay....
WIBW
Gov. Kelly tells supporters “we’ll celebrate tomorrow” after too close to call election
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Governor’s watch party kicked off right after polls closed at 7pm, at the Ramada Hotel and Convention Center. In attendance was John Naves, Sen. Tom Holland, Sen. Dinah Sykes, and Mayor Mike Padilla. “I really hope that everybody will give her that opportunity to...
WIBW
Railroad track removal to close sections of Topeka streets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The removal of old railroad tracks is set to close sections of Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, BNSF Railway and the City’s Street Department will remove old sections of the railroad in two locations which will create road closures.
WIBW
Waverly’s Sunset Manor set to close as staffing issues persist
WAVERLY, Kan. (WIBW) - Waverly’s Sunset Manor is set to close in January as staffing issues persist and regulation changes are set to drop. The Coffey Health System says that Sunset Manor in Waverly is set to close on Jan. 15, 2023, following a Board of Trustees vote on Oct. 24. The vote considered critical staffing shortages and impending regulation changes.
WIBW
Crews respond to motorcycle-deer collision Wednesday in Jackson County
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a motorcycle-deer collision early Wednesday about two miles northeast of Mayetta in Jackson County. The collision was reported around 7:25 a.m. near 166th and S Roads. Initial reports indicated the motorcycle rider suffered a possible shoulder injury. There was no...
WIBW
Topeka Mayor weighs in on elections, 45th St. Bar violence
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla says local officials have taken action before to shut down a business that was the scene of repeated violent incidents. Padilla recalled the situation during an interview Wednesday on Eye on NE Kansas. Asked about recent incidents - including a homicide - outside 45th St. Bar, Padilla shared his perspective as a former Topeka Police Officer and former chief enforcement officer for the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control. Watch the interview to hear his comments.
WIBW
Lyndon schools to see upgrades after Tuesday vote
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Lyndon Schools USD 421 will see some new safety improvements after voters took to the polls on Tuesday. Voters in Osage County said yes to Proposition 1, which would fund heating and safety improvements not to exceed $4.98 million to USD 421 schools, on Tuesday night, Nov. 8.
WIBW
Missouri man charged for using intimidating note to rob Olathe bank
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Missouri has been charged for using an “intimidating note” to rob an Olathe bank. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Mo., has been charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery.
WIBW
Crash near Melvern Lake sends two to Topeka hospital
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a hospital as a result of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 near Melvern Lake on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8 to an injury accident at milepost 119 on U.S. Highway 75.
WIBW
Topeka Rescue Mission hopes to collect enough gifts for families in time for Christmas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Rescue Mission has a long gift list to fill. “We are blessed to serve 200 guests at our shelter, another 200 for unsheltered guests who are living in the community in Topeka and another 200-500 families from the Christmas Bureau. Some of those numbers are a little higher than what we have seen in the past, as a need has gone up,” said Holton Witman, TRM Director of Distribution Services.
