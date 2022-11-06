Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros HatersMae A.Houston, TX
Related
5 Things on White Sox' Early Offseason To-Do List as GM Meetings Begin
5 things on White Sox' early offseason to-do list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox completed their first major order of offseason business with the hiring of Pedro Grifol as manager. The GM Meetings are being held this week, with executives from every team gathering in Las...
Report: Abreu's Chances of Returning to the White Sox Are ‘Zero'
Report: Abreu's chances to return to White Sox are 'zero' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There is a high chance José Abreu played his last game on the South Side, according to 670 the Score. "The Cubs will soon be in discussions with representatives for first baseman Jose...
Angels GM Perry Minasian Gives Verdict on Shohei Ohtani Offseason Trade
Angels GM gives verdict on Ohtani offseason trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Los Angeles Angels star avoided arbitration by signing a record one-year, $30 million deal in October that will keep him in Southern California for at least another season. He’d hit unrestricted free agency in 2024.
White Sox to Pursue Second Base Addition After Josh Harrison Move
White Sox to pursue 2B addition after Josh Harrison move originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s a question for a second straight offseason. When the White Sox take the field on Opening Day, who will be playing second base?. Second base was one of the White Sox’ most...
Why White Sox' Garrett Crochet Might Slot in ‘Hybrid' Role in 2023
Why Crochet may slot in ‘hybrid’ role for ’23 White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox envision Garrett Crochet playing a key role on their 2023 pitching staff as he’s set to return from a major injury. “It might have to be...
Scott Boras ‘Always Open' If White Sox Want to Extend Dylan Cease
Boras 'always open' if White Sox want to extend Cease originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amid delivering trademark metaphors on his clients who are free agents this winter, agent Scott Boras was asked Wednesday about one a few years away: Dylan Cease. Cease switched his representation last offseason to...
Wittenmyer: The Trading-Places Deal Cubs and White Sox Can't Refuse
LAS VEGAS — After getting peppered with questions the other day at the GM meetings about several Cubs and ex-Cubs who might make nice offseason targets for his club, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn seemed almost perplexed when the questions subsided. “Wanna talk about the Cease and Eloy...
How Scott Boras Views Cubs, Defines ‘Intelligent Spending'
LAS VEGAS — Whether they like it or not, a lot of the Cubs’ roster needs this winter go through agent Scott Boras and his latest star-studded stable of players — whether it’s premier shortstops Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts, first baseman Josh Bell or even, just maybe, lefty starter Carlos Rodón.
White Sox' Rick Hahn Not Ruling Out Oscar Colas in RF on Opening Day
Hahn not ruling out Oscar Colas in RF on Opening Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One thing is certain when it comes to projecting the White Sox Opening Day outfield: Luis Robert in center. As for who will flank Robert, stay tuned, and don’t rule out the top...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0