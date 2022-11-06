Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenEssex, CT
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Related
longisland.com
Police Evacuate Occupants of Oceanside Residence Amid Early Morning House Fire
The Public Information Office reports the details of a residential house fire that occurred on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 2:32 AM in Oceanside. According to Police, a Fourth Precinct Officer while on routine patrol did observe smoke emanating from the corner a residential building located on Oceanside Road. The...
Police: Man missing, another hospitalized with hypothermia after canoe trip from Tanner Park
Marine Bureau officers started a search and spotted one of the men on a piece of land out in the water and rescued him.
Bicyclist seriously injured in LI hit-and-run
Detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a bicyclist on Long Island Tuesday night, authorities said.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Calverton, NY
Calverton is a tiny hamlet or community in Suffolk County, New York State. Considered a census-designated place, most of Calverton is within the town of Riverhead, while the rest is in Brookhaven. This place went by the name Baiting Hollow Station, getting the name from the Long Island Rail Road...
Riverhead’s town square is now home to donated 18-foot spruce; Dec. 3 tree-lighting planned
Riverhead’s new town square has a new Christmas tree. Warner Nursery in Baiting Hollow donated the 18-foot-tall Colorado blue spruce to the town. “Every town needs a Christmas tree,” said Jim Warner of Warner’s Nursery. The town square is the perfect place for it, he said. The...
Huntington's 75-foot Christmas tree on Wall Street will not return this year due to safety concerns
The tree light will take place at Heckscher Park on Nov. 26 following the Huntington Holiday Parade on Main Street.
Port Jefferson, NY, Woman Killed On NJ Turnpike As Wheel Crashes Though Windshield
November 7, 2022 EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Sgt. Philip Curry of the New Jersey State Police Public Information Unit told MidJersey.news…
longislandadvance.net
Bellport’s breach closes after 10 years
The breach at Bellport’s Old/New Inlet, opened during Superstorm Sandy nearly 10 years ago to the day, has completely closed, meaning there is no longer exchange of tidal waters between the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Suffolk County Police say 5-year-old was hospitalized for eating cannabis-infused Halloween candy
Suffolk County Police say a Shirley 5-year-old was hospitalized for eating a cannabis-infused candy they got from trick-or-treating.
27east.com
Harbor Committee in Sag Harbor Wonders Why It Should Allow a House That Doesn’t Meet Wetlands Setback on Site
The Harbor Committee of Sag Harbor Village wants to know why it shouldn’t flatly deny a wetlands permit for a small two-story house to be built on a beachy waterfront... more. Southampton and East Hampton voters on Tuesday approved the creation of a Community Housing Fund, ... 9 Nov...
Small airplane crash lands in LI cemetery
A small plane crashed into a cemetery on Long Island Saturday afternoon, according to police. The Beech B-60 twin-engine fixed-wing, twin-engine aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at the Beth Moses Cemetery.
ID Released For Boater Who Went Missing Near Smith Point Beach
Police have released the identity of a man whose 25-foot boat washed ashore will all the electronics working, but the owner missing. Todd Mauro, age 52, of Ronkonkoma, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 as he left from the South Shore Boat Yard in Patchogue, said the Suffolk County Police.
Intoxicated Man Drove In Eastport With Infant Passenger, Crashed Into Vehicle, Police Say
A 29-year-old Long Island man was charged after police said he drove with a baby in the vehicle while intoxicated and struck another vehicle. Police received a report of a crash in Eastport on Montauk Highway at about 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, the Southampton Town Police Department reported.
Hamptons.com
The Restaurant Secret in Hampton Bays is Canal Café
Whenever you are in Hampton Bays around lunchtime, you have a lot of wonderful options. Instinctively, you always drive towards the ocean, because of course that’s where a lot of the restaurants are. But if you were a wise local, or are lucky enough to know one, you’ll have Canal Café on your list.
Man indicted for fatal shooting of 33-year-old Long Island mother
A Long Island man has been indicted for the murder of a 33-year-old woman, authorities said Wednesday.
48-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle West Hills Crash
Police are investigating a midday crash that left a Long Island resident dead. It happened around 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in West Hills. The victim was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Round Swamp Road when it crossed over the double-yellow lines into the northbound lanes and collided with 2016 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by a 67-year-old Huntington woman, Suffolk County Police said.
CBS News
18-year-old Ciara Hare killed, 3 others hurt in car crash on Southern State Parkway
OYSTER BAY, N.Y. -- An 18-year-old Lindenhurst woman was killed and three others were hurt in a crash on Long Island on Friday night. It happened in the eastbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway in Oyster Bay. New York State Police say a 27-year-old man driving a Subaru moved...
longisland.com
Police Release Photo of West Babylon Plane Crash
On Saturday November 5th at about 2pm, Suffolk County police officers responded to a plane crash at Beth Moses Cemetery in West Babylon. According to police, the two people on the plane, a pilot and passenger, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Sunday afternoon the...
Police Search For Trio Accused Of Stealing More Than $2K In Clothing From Deer Park Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying three people who are accused of stealing clothing from a Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store on Long Island. Two women and one man stole clothing items valued at about $2,255 from the store, located at 152 The Arches Circle in Deer Park, on July 13, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Police: SUV overturns after crashing on Wantagh Avenue
Officers say it happened in the northbound lanes around 10:20 p.m.
riverheadlocal
Riverhead, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.https://riverheadlocal.com
Comments / 0