Jamesport, NY

cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Calverton, NY

Calverton is a tiny hamlet or community in Suffolk County, New York State. Considered a census-designated place, most of Calverton is within the town of Riverhead, while the rest is in Brookhaven. This place went by the name Baiting Hollow Station, getting the name from the Long Island Rail Road...
CALVERTON, NY
longislandadvance.net

Bellport’s breach closes after 10 years

The breach at Bellport’s Old/New Inlet, opened during Superstorm Sandy nearly 10 years ago to the day, has completely closed, meaning there is no longer exchange of tidal waters between the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
BELLPORT, NY
Hamptons.com

The Restaurant Secret in Hampton Bays is Canal Café

Whenever you are in Hampton Bays around lunchtime, you have a lot of wonderful options. Instinctively, you always drive towards the ocean, because of course that’s where a lot of the restaurants are. But if you were a wise local, or are lucky enough to know one, you’ll have Canal Café on your list.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
Daily Voice

48-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle West Hills Crash

Police are investigating a midday crash that left a Long Island resident dead. It happened around 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in West Hills. The victim was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Round Swamp Road when it crossed over the double-yellow lines into the northbound lanes and collided with 2016 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by a 67-year-old Huntington woman, Suffolk County Police said.
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Police Release Photo of West Babylon Plane Crash

On Saturday November 5th at about 2pm, Suffolk County police officers responded to a plane crash at Beth Moses Cemetery in West Babylon. According to police, the two people on the plane, a pilot and passenger, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Sunday afternoon the...
WEST BABYLON, NY
