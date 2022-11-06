Read full article on original website
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Losing Money In The Bank Briefcase
The common consensus among wrestling fans is that Austin Theory was "buried" by WWE creative during the closing stages of this week's "WWE Raw," as the 25-year-old superstar lost his Money in the Bank briefcase in a failed cash-in attempt against United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, Theory himself is...
Photo: Vince McMahon Spotted in New York City with His Date and Bodyguard
Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was spotted at a New York City restaurant this past Saturday. Vince was dining with an unidentified woman in New York City over the weekend, as seen in the photo below from Reddit user HeelTown59. McMahon’s bodyguard was seated at the table next to him and kept an eye on him the entire night.
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
WWE News: Dana Brooke Comments on 24/7 Title Being Tossed in the Trash, Nikki Cross Challenges Anyone to Stop Her, Raw Video Highlights
– As noted, Nikki Cross won the 24/7 title last night on WWE Raw and then promptly threw thew title in the trash. Former champion Dana Brooke was not happy with the development as she noted on Twitter. Dana Brooke wrote, Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate…...
Austin Theory Cashes In His Money In The Bank Contract On WWE Raw
In a shocking turn of events, Austin Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the closing stages of the 11/7 "WWE Raw," but it was for a shot at United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, when the show went off the air, Theory had lost possession of his briefcase, with no title to show for it.
Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.
WWE Superstar Set For Television Return This Week
WWE has a roster full of Superstars who work very hard, but sometimes they need a break. The company crafted a storyline injury for Sheamus so he could get married, but his return is coming very soon. Sheamus was putting on banger after banger until The Bloodline put a stop...
Court Bauer Recalls Vince McMahon Putting a Stop to Shane’s Plan to Purchase Pride Fighting Championships
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer told stories from his mid-2000s time as a WWE writer. When the WWE’s version of ECW debuted, Bauer claimed Stephanie McMahon had never seen an episode of...
Nikki Cross Reacts To Botched WWE 24/7 Title Trash Can Segment On RAW
Nikki Cross isn’t letting her botched segment during this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW get to her. On the show, Cross won the WWE 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke, marking the Scot’s 10th reign with the title. Backstage, Cross attempted to throw the title in the...
William Regal's Son Gets His First Win On WWE NXT
The son of the legendary William Regal has scored his first victory on "WWE NXT" television. Charlie Dempsey, the second of Regal's three sons, defeated Andre Chase on the 11/8 episode of "NXT," but not without controversy. Although Dempsey seemed to have the match won with an Ankle Lock, Chase never tapped out, and the match ended with Duke Hudson throwing in a white towel on behalf of the leader of Chase U.
Championship Dropped In The Trash On Monday Night Raw, Possibly Finished
That’s it? There are a lot of titles under the WWE umbrella and some of them are among the most well known championships in all of wrestling. It means a lot for a wrestler to win one of them but it can also mean a lot for someone to lose it as well. This time though, someone seemed to have lost a title, though not in the traditional way. She might even be happy about it.
Zoey Stark's Frustration Boils Over On WWE NXT
"I am angry!" Zoey Stark yelled to the WWE Performance Center crowd in Orlando, Florida. On Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT," Stark and Nikita Lyons had a second chance to capture the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo originally "won" the titles on October 25, but due to an unforeseen tag, their victory was reversed, and the title match was restarted. Reigning champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter went on to retain after hitting a 450 Splash to pin Lyons.
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
Natalya Believes Stephanie McMahon Could Bring Back Beloved WWE PLE
The future of all-women's wrestling pay-per-views has been a hot topic this week due to Billy Corgan's comments about a possible NWA EmPowerrr 2 happening. However, WWE fans are also eagerly awaiting the possibility of another WWE Evolution show. When speaking to "Faction 919" Natalya said, "I definitely see Stephanie wanting to do more with women's wrestling," when asked about the possibility of it happening again. Natalya was in a six-woman tag team match on that show, teaming with Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat The Riott Squad, and ever since, those on the roster have made it clear they want Evolution to be a regular event, and Natalya is confident women's wrestling will keep growing.
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
Former WWE Manager Claims Vince McMahon Stopped Caring Towards End of His Tenure
In the beginning of this year, Vince McMahon stepped down from his positions as Chairman and CEO of WWE in the midst of allegations of misconduct against him. On a recent episode of Sportskeeda’s Smack Talk podcast, wrestling veteran and former WWE manager Dutch Mantell discussed the changes. He gave the impression that he didn’t believe McMahon cared about anything by the time he finished his term as Chairman.
Natalya Says Doctors Had To Reset Her Nose After Bad Dislocation
Natalya is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling. Her technical excellence inside the ring never fails to impress fans. She recently displayed a horrific photo with a broken nose after Shayna Baszler decimated her. Nattie has now given an update on her injury. Natalya recently took to...
Paul Heyman Says WWE Star Has Impacted Brock Lesnar's Psyche
Brock Lesnar has well established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the landscape of mixed martial arts, and professional wrestling. Defeating the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns and The Rock, Lesnar evidently slayed some of the best performers that WWE has offered him up. However, a bout with "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley had been 20 years in the making.
