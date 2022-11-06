ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, CO

64-year-old found dead after vanishing on solo hunting trip, Colorado rescuers say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A 64-year-old California man who left his camp near Norwood on Friday, Nov. 4, on a solo hunting trip was found dead the next day, Colorado sheriff’s officials reported.

The man told family and friends at his Dry Creek Basin campsite that he’d be back by sunset but failed to return, the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

When he did not return, friends and family searched for him but could not find him, the release said. They called 911 at 5 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, to report him missing.

They found the man dead when they resumed their search before rescue teams could arrive, sheriff’s officials said. A search and rescue team retrieved his body.

Rescuers found no signs of trauma, the release said. A cause of death will be determined by the coroner’s office.

Norwood is a town of 500 people near the border of Colorado and Utah.

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

