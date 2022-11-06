CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Rain-slicked roadways following about 3+ inches of rain on Tuesday morning/afternoon. This resulted in multiple crashes and spin-outs that snarled traffic across Interstate 15 from the high desert to the Inland Empire valley. A couple of notables was a water rescue in the Cajon Pass and multiple wrecks that occurred on Interstate 15.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO