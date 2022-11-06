Read full article on original website
Election Night 2022: Democrats Win Big in Santa Barbara County
As results poured in on a rainy Election Night in Santa Barbara County, it became clear that the balance of power — at least locally — would remain with the Democratic Party, with nearly all of the candidates endorsed by the party winning their races. Timbers Restaurant, on...
Santa Barbara City Attorney Gets the Boot
During a special closed-door hearing, the Santa Barbara City Council voted on Tuesday to terminate long-time City Attorney Ariel Calonne, who’d been placed on paid administrative leave this past July after what had been described as an exceptionally heated exchange with another attorney who worked in his office. Calonne,...
Santa Barbara Votes: 2022 General Election Results
It’s the 2022 General Election, and in the biannual independent.com tradition, we’ll be using this page to deliver results, reactions, and reports from the various election night parties happening throughout Santa Barbara County. Reporter Ryan P. Cruz will be out and about to get the scoop while Executive...
Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob
A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
Modoc Road Multi-Use Trail Proposal Wins Round One
Advocates for a new bike lane proposed along a 4,000-foot stretch of Modoc Road in Santa Barbara overwhelmed their preservationist-minded opponents with sheer numbers, passion, and positivity at last week’s county supervisors’ hearing, winning in the process a key victory without which the proposal would have been dead on arrival. The county supervisors voted unanimously to award the project a “mitigated negative declaration” for purposes of environmental review. That means the project can now proceed to the design phase and begin to draw upon the $5.3 million state grant for alternative-transportation projects for which the proposal was the top ranked in the state.
How to Increase Staff Hiring and Retention at Santa Barbara County Jail
The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara (LWV-SB) and CLUE (Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice) (CLUE-SB) have jointly studied our county criminal justice system in depth over a period of years. We are part of that study group that has met with Sheriff Brown, our District Attorney, Public Defender, and Probation Chief, our County CEO, and those county supervisors willing to meet with us. We study and weigh in on budget issues. However, the views expressed here are our own personal views.
Facilitating Deep Connections at Santa Barbara’s Schools
Council Circles provide students and educators with a skillfully facilitated space to speak about what is on their minds or in their hearts in the presence of others who listen deeply. For the 2022-23 school year, AHA! has been invited to conduct Council Circles in about 25 classes at Carpinteria High and Middle schools and at La Colina, Santa Barbara, and Goleta Valley Junior High schools. Melissa Lowenstein, Director of Training & Adult Programming for the nonprofit, which has provided social-emotional education to more than 20,000 teens and youth care providers since it began in 1999, shared some information about the program.
Absurdity Meets Politics in UC Santa Barbara Production of ‘The Government Inspector’
Say what you want about politics, but the whole circus has an inherent theatricality (and sometimes melodrama) that makes it a perfect subject for satire. In that vein, the UCSB Theatre Department’s production of The Government Inspector, directed by Michael Bernard, tells the tale of government officials in a small town who go to extreme lengths to hide extensive corruption when they hear that an undercover inspector from their overseeing governing body is coming to assess their performance.
Michelin Guide Adds New Central Coast Restaurants
The renowned Michelin Guide, which is considered a bible for food-lovers, today added nine restaurants from the greater Central Coast area to its “New” list. A total of 37 establishments were added across California, which the guide started covering more cohesively in 2019. Three of them are from...
Santa Barbara Chef Crafts Healthier Cannabis Edibles
When California voters legalized cannabis for recreational purposes in 2016, Katherine Knowlton was a culinary school grad living in San Francisco, where she worked as a food stylist and recipe developer. “I was super pumped up about cannabis becoming legal, but I couldn’t really eat any of the edibles,” said...
11 Years of Jumping on the School Bus
The idea came while Sierra Falso and Darin Fiechter were on the beach, out of work for six months following the closure of the couple’s Paseo Nuevo restaurant, Live Culture, amidst the recession of the late aughts. “What if we got a school bus?” asked Falso, further proposing to...
‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Ends Sunday Edition
The Santa Barbara News-Press slimmed down its operation again, the daily announced on November 2, dropping the Sunday edition and instead folding the content into the Saturday paper. One week prior, it had announced it would cease delivery by carrier and go to same-day U.S. mail delivery, with the exception of the Sunday paper. As with all dailies, the Sunday paper traditionally is the largest and carries the greatest amount of advertising.
Big Meals, New Wines, & Lonely Motels
This edition of Full Belly Files was originally emailed to subscribers on November 4, 2022. To receive Matt Kettmann’s food newsletter in your inbox each Friday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. Have you ever had an entire motel to yourself for a night? Well, neither have I, though I was...
Teachers Shine at Ninth Annual “A Salute to Teachers” Gala, Presented by the Santa Barbara County Education Office and Cox Communications
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The ninth annual “A Salute to Teachers” gala, presented by the Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) and Cox Communications, was held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the Music Academy in Santa Barbara in celebration of our county’s finest TK-12 educators. The event honored the Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year, Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year, three Distinguished New Educators, and three Distinguished Mentor award winners.
Cottage Health Opens New Urgent Care on Coast Village Road in Montecito
MONTECITO —On November 8, Cottage Health opened its newest Cottage Urgent Care Center at 1298 Coast Village Road in Montecito, with the goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes. Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern, and the new Urgent Care Center provides the community with convenient access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year.
Serving upa Love of Literature
There are so many different philosophies about education, but one of the few things we can almost universally agree on is that a love of reading goes hand in hand with learning. With an eye (and an ear, and a belly full of quiche, fruit, and doughnuts) toward nurturing that love of literature, the Santa Barbara County Education Office hosted its annual Breakfast with the Authors this fall for the 7th year!
CEF Fundraiser Raises $33,463 For Local Students
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. We’re thrilled to announce our week-long fundraiser to the Carpinteria Education Foundation Inc. was a success! This being the 5th year in a row, Westerlay Orchids raised $33,463 for our local student!s. Led by a second-generation Flower Cultivator...
Santa Barbara Beachfront Goes Purple for Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park and Cabrillo Boulevard were painted purple Saturday morning, with more than 400 participants donning their purple T-shirts and taking over the beachfront for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association Central Coast Chapter hosted the event, which brought 428 registered...
Hiram Thomas Jaqua
Hiram Thomas Jaqua (Tom), a CA native passed peacefully on October 1, 2022 after a very brief illness. He was 90 years old. The cause of death was congestive heart failure. Tom was born in 1931 in Altadena, California and raised in Laguna Beach. He had fond memories of walking to school barefoot and visiting the beach every day and remembered seeing Betty Davis shopping at the local grocery store. As a teenager growing up in Laguna Beach, Tom apprenticed at a commercial photo studio which launched his career in photography.
Charles Theodore Stevens
Chuck passed away at the ripe old age of 95 after a life well spent doing what he loved. Chuck was born in Santa Barbara on January 9, 1927, the only child of Lawrence and Wealthia Stevens. He was raised in a house on Haley Street next door to his Grandmother Brancie Stevens. He played with his cousin Reg Lathim and told many stories of their antics growing up. Chuck spent many weekends with his father traveling to various remote areas of the West coast collecting bird eggs which would later become part of the egg collection at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. This experience gave Chuck a knowledge and appreciation of birds that he carried throughout his life.
