Windwitches, a more common sight after Halloween and the City of Pasco is burning them
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Tumbleweeds, also known as windwitches, are a nuisance that cause uncertainty on the road and can even block sidewalks for kids on the way to school. The plant starts to grow in March and by late fall early winter it's usually ready for the wind to lift it off its roots and blow it around.
Kennewick loses longtime grocery + A Tri-Cities favorite eatery reopens + A new Dutch Bros
Also, one of the most unique restaurants in Tri-Cities is back after closing early in the pandemic.
Bankruptcies – November 2022
Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:. Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is discharged. Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them. Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for...
Trying to Vote? Some Tri-Cities Ballot Boxes Have Moved
If you are trying to drop your voting ballot in the same place you always have, surprise but some have changed locations or have been removed. If they have moved, where can you drop off your ballot today?. Ballot Boxes in Kennewick Have Moved. If you look at one of...
After 1,002 days BFHD officially ending COVID response
KENNEWICK, Wash.- After 1,002 days, the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) is officially ending its COVID-19 response. The BFHD will continue to provide community guidance and answer any questions relating to COVID-19. COVID vaccines will also still be available through medical providers and pharmacies. According to a press release, over the...
That One Time Kennewick Was Featured On The Top 5 Jail Breaks In America
Did Benton County Washington Have The Easiest Jailbreak Of All Time?. Kennewick Washington is famous for lots of things but one of our least shining moments is when we were featured on national TV with a video of the easiest jailbreak ever from the Benton County Justice Center. See Video...
Connell man arrested in Kennewick, suspected of several area auto & motorcyle thefts
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A Connell man was arrested Saturday after allegedly trying to steal a motorcyle after posing as a buyer. Jeromy Clark, 31, is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and assault. Authorities said Clark is suspected in several open auto and motorcycle theft cases in the Tri-Cities. Kennewick police officers were called to the...
Shari’s Restaurant in Richland is in Rubble, What’s Popping Up Next?
In my normal drive down George Washington Way in Richland, I had to turn around a snap a few photos. Shari's Restaurant has been closed for some time now. I just assumed a new restaurant or business would move in. I was shocked to see a pile of rubble today.
Benton County turning on green lights for veterans
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Ahead of Veterans Day, the Benton County Courthouse and Administration Building will be lit up in green as part of Operation Green Light from November, 7, through 13. Operation Green Light is a new collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo), to support veterans and to...
Navy vet, retired PNNL employee awarded with a $50,000 new smile
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Columbia Basin Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons (CBOMS) in Kennewick awarded Mike Blakley, a Navy veteran and retired PNNL employee with a procedure that will change his life. It’s a brand new set of permanent teeth, costing $50,000, free of charge. Blakley found out he was selected for the new smile Monday morning. “I was not expecting something...
Fish & Wildlife kill carp at ponds south of Pasco. Watch for eagles flocking in to feast
“... in the long run the number of waterfowl using these ponds will increase dramatically,” park ranger says.
Suspect in motorcycle theft ring arrested at Kennewick Walmart
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to reports of a physical disturbance in the Walmart parking lot around 7:50 p.m. on November, 5, and ended up arresting a suspect in a recent string of motorcycle thefts across the Tri-Cities. According to the KPD, several people were trying to detain the suspect...
Coats for Kids- Bandidos Motorcycle Club joined by Motorcycle Clubs from across the state
KENNEWICK, Wash. – For ten years the Motorcycle Run ‘Coats for Kids’ has been sponsored by local motorcycle club, “Los Bandidos.”. Today, club from across the state of Washington joined to collect unwanted coats for kids in the area. In the last 10 years, nearly 20,000...
Update | Tri-Cities scientist dies in crash on I-90. He was returning home from a gaming event
“An amazing dude whose loss will be sorely missed.”
Pasco medics revived suspected assault victim, 24, who later died at hospital
PASCO, Wash. — Hours after she was found unconscious, a woman died from injuries consistent with a serious assault on Sunday evening, launching a homicide investigation in Franklin County. According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police Department, officers found the 24-year-old woman near the intersection of W Hopkins St & Rd 28 around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday,...
Arrest Warrant Issued for Windstorm After Tri-Cities Trees Assaulted
A storm blew into Tri-Cities Friday night that assaulted thousands of innocent trees, and now the TC-TPD wants to find the perpetrator and have them arrested. The Trees Were Just Minding Their Own Business Friday Night. When thousands of trees in the Tri-Cities went to bed on Friday night, they...
Woman dies after being found beaten unconscious behind Pasco store
She died about 11 hours after being found.
A Tri-City Eye Sore is Finally Gone
The Thunderbird Motel in Pasco, a location long known for harboring the seedier side of our society, has finally been demolished. The project, which has been under way for months, was completed this week. And none too soon as far as city officials were concerned. "There were a lot of...
Kadlec Nurses having their cars vandalized in Richland
Richland, Wash. - In recent months there have been numerous car thefts and vandalisms to different nurses' cars while parked in the Kadlec employee parking lot. I spoke with a nurse who wishes to remain anonymous who was one of three nurses whose car was broken into. I asked her if she felt safe while at work.
Think You’re Safe in Stolen Car? License Plate Reader Nails Suspect
An Adams County Deputy apprehended a woman driving a stolen car near Othello after his car 'told' him it had been taken. A few months ago, we reported how more law enforcement agencies in our area are using Axom license plate scanners. The tech, made by the same company that makes most body cameras worn by officers, can scan license plates from a distance of up to 50 feet and can capture a plate at a combined closing speed of up to 140 miles per hour (meaning if the offender is going 70 and the officer is as well towards each other, it can still capture the plate).
