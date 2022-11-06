State Girls Soccer Seeds Announced

The Tumwater girls soccer team celebrates after winning the 2A District 4 title against Columbia River Nov. 3.

Three area teams came into Sunday waiting to hear their names called by the WIAA selection committee, with Tumwater taking home the 2A District 4 title, and Adna and Onalaska taking second and third, respectively, in the 2B ranks.

The first rounds of the state tournaments will be played Tuesday and Wednesday, with higher seeds hosting until the semifinals. The 2As will play the final two rounds at Shoreline Stadium, while the 2Bs will wrap up at Renton Memorial Stadium. All games are loser-out until the semifinals, setting up both the championship and third-place matches.

2A: No. 2 Tumwater

The Thunderbirds are still undefeated on the season, though they needed some late-game heroics to get their final two wins in the 2A district tournament. But taking that trophy home, the T-Birds earned the No. 2 seed in the 2A state tournament, only below No. 1 Fife. Tumwater will host No. 15 Sammamish early this coming week.

2B: No. 5 Adna

With 12 teams making it into the 2B tournament, a top-four seed would have earned Adna a first-round bye. The Pirates just missed the cut, however, taking the No. 5 seed. They’ll host No. 12 Tonasket, with a trip to No. 4 Saint George’s on the line.

2B: No. 10 Onalaska

Onalaska will also be playing in the first round of the tournament, but the Loggers will hit the road right off the bat. First up is a trip just across the mountains to face No. 7 Highland; the Scots were the lone team from outside District 4 to make the state semifinals last season, and finished third overall. A win would send Onalaska to face No. 2 Mount Vernon Christian.