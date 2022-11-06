Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Restaurant Closes, Doesn't Tell EmployeesGreyson FTempe, AZ
New proposal would give families hundreds each month in ArizonaJake WellsArizona State
It's All About Burgers, Bacon, & Eggs At New RestaurantGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Mom on presents: "If I can't afford it, my son asks his grandma"Amy ChristiePhoenix, AZ
Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to CloseGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Related
Brittany Logano, wife of NASCAR champion Joey Logano comments
Joey Logano just claimed his second NASCAR Cup Series championship. 32-year-old Joey Logano just grabbed the win at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday afternoon. At the same time, he claimed his second series title. The championship comes in his 15th year of NASCAR Cup Series competition. The win is the 31st...
3 best candidates for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 41 car in 2023
Stewart-Haas Racing still needs to make a decision on the No. 41 car for the 2023 season. Here are the three best candidates to drive the No. 41 car.
MotorAuthority
Jimmie Johnson comes out of retirement, returns to NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson, 47, is set to return to the NASCAR family after announcing his retirement from full-time racing only in September. The seven-time NASCAR champion announced last week that he is returning to the Cup Series, not only as a driver but also a part owner of Petty GMS, a team which also calls fellow seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty as a part owner.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
NASCAR's Chase Elliott Says He's Glad 'No One Got Hurt' During Ross Chastain's Risky Racing Move
Ross Chastain shocked the racing world when he hugged the wall during the final lap of the Martinsville race to move from 10th to 5th place Chase Elliott was sitting pretty on the final lap of NASCAR's regular-season finale at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 30 when one of the biggest surprises in recent racing memory happened. Having essentially secured his spot in the "Championship Four" barring any last-lap chaos, the Georgia native says he was trying to stay out of trouble when he saw fellow NASCAR driver...
Kyle Busch Gets Emotional Before and After Season Finale When Addressing End to His 15-Year Run With Joe Gibbs Racing
Kyle Busch showed an emotional side most had never seen before and after his final race with Joe Gibbs Racing at Phoenix. The post Kyle Busch Gets Emotional Before and After Season Finale When Addressing End to His 15-Year Run With Joe Gibbs Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault
New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
Brad Keselowski Squeezes in a Car-B-Que to Close Out a Frustrating Cup Series Season
Brad Keselowski's difficult first season with RFK Racing concluded with a late car fire that took him out of Sunday's race. The post Brad Keselowski Squeezes in a Car-B-Que to Close Out a Frustrating Cup Series Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Joey Logano and his 4-year-old son celebrated his NASCAR championship with a special race-car ride
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Not long after Joey Logano crossed the finish line to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, his 4-year-old son, Hudson, was by his side, ready to celebrate and helping the No. 22 Team Penske Ford driver collect his checkered flag. But Logano had a special...
NASCAR Start Times, TV Networks Announced for 2023 Season
The NASCAR season just ended but fans and teams are already looking forward to February 2023 when the next season begins. Today the start times and TV information were released by NASCAR. So, we know when the broadcasts start and where to watch them next year. Joey Logano is on his championship tour still, but the sport keeps moving on.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing’s big lineup predictions for 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing has holes to fill within its 2023 driver lineups in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. Here are predictions on what happens next season.
Jalopnik
Joey Logano Wins 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship
For the third consecutive season, the NASCAR Cup Series season concluded with its championship race at Phoenix Raceway. And, for the third year in a row, the Cup Series Champion won the winner-take-all season finale en route to the title. Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott all had different routes to the Championship 4, but it seemed like Logano was destined to secure his second championship.
NASCAR intends to continue the charter system beyond 2024
NASCAR has intentions to continue the charter system beyond the 2024 season as it is believed to be a good situation for the sport.
NASCAR could possibly race internationally as early as 2024
NASCAR could start racing internationally as early as the 2024 season while interest in the sport is rapidly increasing over time.
3 bold options for Stewart-Haas Racing if Kevin Harvick retires after 2023
Kevin Harvick is expected to leave Stewart-Haas Racing after the 2023 season as of now. Let's dive into three bold candidates to replace Harvick.
racer.com
NASCAR releases race start times, broadcast networks for 2023
NASCAR, FOX Sports, and NBC Sports jointly announced 2023 race start times and networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Twenty-one NASCAR Cup Series races will air on FOX or NBC broadcast networks in 2023, the highest number of broadcast races since 2009. The 2023 schedule marks the second consecutive year of growth on network television with one more race airing on broadcast than in 2022.
Racing News
Charlotte, NC
30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Worldwide coverage of motorsports. Add some sports to your feed.https://racingnews.co
Comments / 3