Close Putin ally admits to interfering in U.S. elections
Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch and businessman, admitted in remarks on Monday that he had previously interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so in the future. Why it matters: The comments are an about-face for Prigozhin, who has spent years denying accusations of being involved in election...
Ukraine cautious as Russia orders troops out of Kherson
Kyiv has reacted sceptically to Russia announcing its retreat from the southern city of Kherson, urging continued resistance until Ukraine liberates all of its occupied cities. Ukraine has defined these population movements towards Russia or Russian-occupied territory as "deportations".
Zelensky sets high bar for any peace talks with Putin
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Monday that Ukraine is prepared to negotiate with Russia if certain conditions are met, including the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, punishment of war criminals and compensation for Kyiv for the invasion. Between the lines: U.S. officials have reportedly been privately urging Zelensky —...
Russia announces retreat from key Ukrainian city of Kherson
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered troops to withdraw to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River on Wednesday, effectively surrendering the key southern city of Kherson. Why it matters: Kherson was the only provincial capital captured by Russia since it invaded Ukraine in February. Its liberation would represent a...
What’s ‘Putin’s chef’ cooking up with talk on US meddling?
Yevgeny Prigozhin has had many roles: Convicted felon and hot dog vendor. Owner of a swanky St. Petersburg restaurant and holder of lucrative government catering contracts. Founder of a mercenary military force involved in Russia’s various conflicts. Prigozhin has kept a low profile over the years. But in recent...
Trump's the loser as GOP falters
Former President Trump is facing waves of blame after key Republican candidates lost in midterms. The big picture: There was no red wave. As of this morning, control of the Senate is undetermined, but appears to be leaning toward Democrats. The House is headed for a very narrow GOP majority, but is also uncalled.
John Kerry makes his move on private climate finance
The U.S. is teaming up with philanthropic and corporate heavyweights to pitch a new — but controversial — carbon credit system to boost private finance for low-carbon energy in developing nations. Driving the news: On Wednesday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry — along with the Rockefeller Foundation and...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv sceptical of Moscow’s retreat from Kherson; US general estimates 100,000 Russian military casualties
Zelenskiy and advisers cautious to claim victory in key southern city; Mark Milley says Ukraine’s forces ‘probably’ suffered similar level of casualties
Biden congratulates Netanyahu on election victory in phone call
President Biden on Monday congratulated Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on his bloc's election victory last week. Why it matters: Netanyahu is in the process of forming a coalition after his right-wing bloc won a 64-seat majority in the Knesset. The U.S. is concerned about the fact the government is expected to include members of extreme right-wing parties.
Russia's withdrawal from half of Kherson is both humiliating and unsurprising
Russia's Defense Ministry says its troops are preparing to withdraw from a large part of the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson, in a move that's humiliating but also -- after the developments of recent weeks -- unsurprising.
No evidence of voter fraud found in midterms: cybersecurity officials
There is no evidence of voter fraud in Tuesday's midterm elections, Homeland Security's cybersecurity agency said Wednesday. Driving the news: "We have seen no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was any way compromised in any race in the country," Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Jen Easterly said in a statement.
Top Democrat introduces bill to strengthen presidential record keeping as DOJ investigates Trump
Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chair of the House Oversight Committee, on Monday introduced legislation to strengthen the laws that govern how presidential administrations preserve records. Why it matters: The legislation is a response to the Trump administration’s spotty record-keeping and comes as the Justice Department is investigating former President...
Musk on midterms: "I recommend voting for a Republican Congress"
Twitter owner Elon Musk wrote Monday in a tweet that he recommends "voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic." Driving the news: "Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," he wrote Monday.
GOP signals new Afghanistan probe
On the eve of the election, Republicans are signaling more plans for a new category of investigation if they win the House majority: the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Driving the news: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. Glen Grothman (R-Wis.) sent a letter to the official watchdog overseeing Afghanistan reconstruction requesting documents and information.
DOJ to monitor polls in 24 states for compliance with voting rights laws
The Justice Department announced Monday it will monitor polls in 24 states for compliance with federal voting rights laws during the Nov. 8, 2022 midterms. Why it matters: The decision comes as U.S. election officials grow increasingly concerned over voter intimidation and potential voter disruptions, putting battleground states on heightened alert.
Israel has the capability to strike Iran, Gantz says
Israel's outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a briefing with reporters on Wednesday that Israel has the capability to conduct a military operation against Iran’s nuclear facilities. Why it matters: Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who replaced Benjamin Netanyahu after more than 12 years in power, said that...
Latinas to watch in the U.S. midterm elections
Latina candidates from both parties could make unprecedented gains in Congress on Tuesday. Why it matters: A fresh slate of Mexican American and Central American women are running for U.S. House seats in Florida, Colorado, Oregon, Virginia and Maryland, highlighting the expanding influence of Latinos outside of the Sun Belt.
Where Black candidates made history in the midterm elections
Several Black candidates made history Tuesday night with election wins across the U.S. Driving the news: Among them are Wes Moore (D), who will be the first Black governor of Maryland, and Maxwell Frost (D), the 25-year-old Afro-Latino who will be the first member of Generation Z in Congress. In...
Pelosi: Retirement plans will be impacted by attack on husband
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a new interview with CNN that the recent attack on her husband will impact her decision on whether to retire. Why it matters: The attack of Paul Pelosi at the couple's San Francisco home in late October has increased alarm about Congress members' personal security amid a broader rise in threats against prominent political figures.
House Dem campaign chief concedes seat to GOP foe
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday conceded his House race to Republican opponent Mike Lawler, Maloney's spokesperson told Axios. Why it matters: Maloney's loss is a rare instance of a campaign chief losing their own re-election, highlighting a disappointing showing for New York Democrats even...
