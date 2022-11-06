Standout Defender Garrett Stover Has Amazing Notre Dame Visit Ahead Of A Final Decision

Notre Dame hosted 2024 standout defender Garrett Stover, who is inching closer to a decision following the visit

It was a monumental weekend for Notre Dame football, dominating No. 4 Clemson at home and leaving with a 35-14 victory that wasn’t even as close as the final score showed. From a recruiting standpoint, the Irish staff was able to put together an incredible event for the star studded visitor list on campus.

One of the top prospects to attend the game was Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut athlete Garrett Stover , a high school safety that projects at several spots at the next level. The Notre Dame staff showed everything that Stover wanted to see during the visit, leaving a massive impression on the Ohio standout.

"Everything was amazing,” Stover explained. "This was my first time back on campus since June 5 when I camped at the Irish Invasion. It was an awesome game, and really exciting to take in a game day. My family had a blast and it was also great to connect with Marcus Freeman , Al Golden and James Laurinaitis .”

The Notre Dame staff sees Stover as the ideal Rover in their system. There is also some potential for him to develop into an inside linebacker with time and maturation. Not only has the staff sold their vision for how he fits positionally, they have also provided Stover with an extensive understanding for how he would fit from every vantage point.

"After I was originally offered, the staff really sold what the program had to offer,” Stover said. "Of course, education and long term goals were all included in those conversations. Now, it’s really about that they want me there. They think that I am a great fit for what they are building towards.”

Stover has also bought into what Notre Dame is building. He knows that Freeman and his staff are laying a strong foundation for the future.

"I believe that Notre Dame has something really special going on,” the Ohio star said. "For me, it’s all about continuing to build the relationship with the staff. They are great people.”

Although Stover hasn’t even finished up his junior season, the recruiting process is already winding down for him. The next couple of months will now serve as decision making mode, and Notre Dame is in the thick of it.

"Recruiting has been great,” he noted. "I have just been trying to have fun with it. It can definitely be stressful at times. I’ve spent the last couple of months really narrowing things down. For me, it’s Notre Dame and Ohio State.

"I wanted to spend the time getting to both schools and experiencing a game day,” Stover added. "Those two schools have each done a great job recruiting me and selling the future.”

We are in the end game now. A decision could be made by Stover anytime now, and it appears that it will not drag on much longer.

"As far as the timeline, I would imagine a decision would be finalized over the next month or two. It could be soon,” he said. "I don’t feel the need to drag anything out with making the decision.”

This past weekend was the ultimate last major pitch to Stover and how much the Notre Dame team values him. He is a unique athlete who brings a dynamic element that the Irish staff values tremendously. Even with some major ties to the Ohio State program, Notre Dame has put themselves in a fantastic position coming down the stretch.

Stover is a consensus four-star recruit across every major recruiting platform. He is considered the No. 142 overall player and No. 15 linebacker in the country on the On3 consensus ranking. The 6-2, 200-pound linebacker peaks as the No. 103 overall player and No. 9 linebacker in the 2024 recruiting class according to ESPN.

The Ohio native currently holds a flurry of impressive offers. Some of his notable offers include the Irish, Ohio State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Boston College, Iowa State, Pittsburgh and Duke among others.

