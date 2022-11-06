ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Joe Mixon Scores Five Touchdowns Against Panthers, Sets All-Time Bengals Record

By James Rapien
 3 days ago

Mixon and the Bengals are rolling on Sunday in The Jungle

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon scored five touchdowns on Sunday against the Panthers. That's a new franchise record.

Mixon has 153 rushing yards and four scores on the ground through three quarters. He also has four receptions for 58 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Watch all five touchdowns below.

