Mike Williams Commits to LSU Over Syracuse, Others

Class of 2023 guard Mike Williams announced his decision to commit to LSU on Sunday, spurning Syracuse and his other finalists. Williams had a final six of Clemson, DePaul, LSU, Syracuse, VCU and Wake Forest. He visited each of those schools over the previous two months, with officials to Clemson, DePaul, LSU, Syracuse and Wake Forest along with an unofficial to VCU.

His visit to Syracuse came in early September, and Williams put the Orange at the top of his list after the trip.

"It showed how much of a family those guys were," Williams said after the visit. "I'm just a recruit and he invited us over to his house, eat dinner with his family, have conversations with his wife and stuff. That was something that you couldn't imagine."

Without Williams’ commitment, Syracuse remains without a player in its 2023 recruiting class. The Orange did bring in six prospects in its 2022 class along with a transfer, meaning seven total newcomers. Syracuse is also after class of 2023 big William Patterson, who picked up an offer after a strong performance at Elite Camp in August. In addition, the Orange has hosted multiple priority targets in the 2024 recruiting class.

Head coach Jim Boeheim recently mentioned it is possible Syracuse does not bring in a recruit for the 2023 cycle.

