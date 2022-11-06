ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Mike Williams Commits to LSU Over Syracuse, Others

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EWlyP_0j0wozVu00

Class of 2023 guard Mike Williams announced his decision to commit to LSU on Sunday, spurning Syracuse and his other finalists. Williams had a final six of Clemson, DePaul, LSU, Syracuse, VCU and Wake Forest. He visited each of those schools over the previous two months, with officials to Clemson, DePaul, LSU, Syracuse and Wake Forest along with an unofficial to VCU.

His visit to Syracuse came in early September, and Williams put the Orange at the top of his list after the trip.

"It showed how much of a family those guys were," Williams said after the visit. "I'm just a recruit and he invited us over to his house, eat dinner with his family, have conversations with his wife and stuff. That was something that you couldn't imagine."

Without Williams’ commitment, Syracuse remains without a player in its 2023 recruiting class. The Orange did bring in six prospects in its 2022 class along with a transfer, meaning seven total newcomers. Syracuse is also after class of 2023 big William Patterson, who picked up an offer after a strong performance at Elite Camp in August. In addition, the Orange has hosted multiple priority targets in the 2024 recruiting class.

Head coach Jim Boeheim recently mentioned it is possible Syracuse does not bring in a recruit for the 2023 cycle.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Florida State

Matchup: Syracuse (6-3, 3-2) vs #25 Florida State (6-3, 4-3) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 12th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Dave O'Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App ...
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

Syracuse Football: QB commit and QB target throwing for huge numbers

Two high-school quarterbacks who have connections to Syracuse football are scoring stellar 2022 seasons to date. Both LaNorris Sellers, a 2023 three-star dual-threat quarterback, and 2024 dual-threat quarterback Jacob Zamot have played pivotal roles in leading their respective high schools into the post-season. The 6-foot-2 Sellers, from South Carolina, verbally...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 58: Breaking Down Loss at Pitt

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 58, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! The Orange lost its third straight behind a poor offensive performance at Pittsburgh. What happened? Where does Syracuse go from here? Mike and Josh break it all down for you. You can subscribe and ...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Mike Williams commits to LSU

Hello on the first edition of the November recruiting roundup and the first day of the college basketball regular season. Speaking of hoops, Syracuse basketball continues to swing and miss on its 2023 recruits. Bishop Walsh (MD) School four-star combo guard Mike Williams committed to LSU on Sunday afternoon over finalists Clemson, DePaul, Syracuse and Wake Forest. Williams, ranked 202nd in his class according to On3 Sports, had been on the Syracuse campus in mid-September for an official visit.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Jim Boeheim Gets Career Win No. 1,100

Syracuse basketball opened the 2022-23 season with a 90-72 win over Lehigh. The win was significant because it pushed head coach Jim Boeheim's win total to 1,100. There would have been a formal celebration for this achievement, which is the second most in men's college basketball history, except ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Blows Out Lehigh in Impressive Season Opening Win

Syracuse used a 14-2 run midway through the first half to create some separation from Lehigh and never looked back as the Orange cruised to an 90-72 season opening victory. SU will attempt to improve to 2-0 when it faces Colgate next Tuesday, November 15th in the JMA Wireless Dome. The win was the ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Jim Boeheim addresses the media after win over Lehigh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse beat Lehigh 90-72, on Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome in its season opener. The win marked the 18th time in the last 19 tries that the Orange have recorded a victory in its season starter.  Joseph Girard III led the Orange with 19 points and freshman guard Judah […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Former Syracuse University Athletic Director dies at 84

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse University Athletic Director Jake Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. He came to Syracuse as the Athletic Director in 1979 and stayed until 2005. Crouthamel was with Syracuse for the building of the dome, the formation of the Big East Conference,...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game

A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy