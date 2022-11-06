Read full article on original website
Related
Southampton hires Nathan Jones as Hasenhuttl's replacement
Southampton has hired Nathan Jones as the manager after he decided to leave second-tier team Luton
BBC
Bath City footballer Alex Fletcher in critical condition
A Bath City striker is in a critical but stable condition after crashing into advertising hoardings during the club's National League South game. Alex Fletcher was admitted into intensive care and underwent emergency neurosurgery on Tuesday. The injury happened in the fifth minute of the game at Twerton Park, with...
Comments / 0