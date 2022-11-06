ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Man critically injured in single-car crash on H-1 in West Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been critically injured in a single-car crash on the H-1 Freeway on Wednesday afternoon, Emergency Medical Services said. Authorities said the crash happened in the eastbound direction of the freeway near the Kualakai Parkway off-ramp around 1 p.m. EMS treated the 32-year-old man and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Alcohol an apparent factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash in Wahiawa on Tuesday night, the Honolulu Police Department said. Police said around 9 p.m., the motorcyclist was heading southbound on Wilikina Drive when he lost control and crashed into a concrete island. He was ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the crash.
HONOLULU, HI
Outsider.com

Hiker in Critical Condition After Plunging 150 Feet From Hawaii Trail

A hiker is in critical condition after falling off a hiking trail in Hawaii on Sunday. According to reports, the fall occurred on the Olomana trail in Windward Oahu. Per reports from the Honolulu Fire Department, a group of people was hiking between the second and third peaks when a man plummeted 150 feet. The department later said they received an emergency call just past 4:40 p.m. and then worked to create a landing zone at the Maunawili Neighborhood Park.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Pilot, passenger identified in deadly glider crash at Kaena Point

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The two men killed when their glider aircraft crashed near Kaena Point on Saturday have been identified as 58-year-old Marc Hill of Waialua and 17-year-old AJ Lazear of Texas, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point...
WAIALUA, HI
KITV.com

Early-morning fire destroys home in Waianae

Fire destroyed a home in Waianae overnight. Honolulu firefighters were called out to the scene in the 86-100 block of East Kuwale Road around 2:20 a.m. Fire destroyed a home in Waianae overnight. Honolulu firefighters were called out to the scene in the 86-100 block of East Kuwale Road around 2:20 a.m.
WAIANAE, HI
KITV.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by driver on Ala Moana Blvd. identified

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have identified a Kaneohe man killed by a driver in the Ala Moana area. Around 12:30 a.m. on November 5, 2022, Landon Kimura, 55 was struck by a car traveling westbound while he was crossing Ala Moana Boulevard, around Ward Ave. Kimura was pronounced dead at the scene.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run incident in Waimanalo | UPDATE

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are asking for help finding the driver of a sedan in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Waimanalo over the weekend. According to Honolulu Police investigators, a 36-year-old moped driver was critically injured after being read-ended on Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 7:30 p.m. The victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
WAIMANALO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire overnight destroys structure in Waianae

Your top local headlines for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Casey Lund continues his reporting on election security and how your ballot ultimately gets counted once it leaves your hand. Fire overnight completely destroys home in Waianae. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A fire completely destroyed a home in Waianae overnight.
WAIANAE, HI

