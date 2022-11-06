Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man critically injured in single-car crash on H-1 in West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been critically injured in a single-car crash on the H-1 Freeway on Wednesday afternoon, Emergency Medical Services said. Authorities said the crash happened in the eastbound direction of the freeway near the Kualakai Parkway off-ramp around 1 p.m. EMS treated the 32-year-old man and...
6 lost hikers on Aiea Loop Trail rescued by HFD
Honolulu Fire Department said it has successfully rescued six hikers who became lost on the Aiea Loop Trail.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Alcohol an apparent factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Wahiawa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash in Wahiawa on Tuesday night, the Honolulu Police Department said. Police said around 9 p.m., the motorcyclist was heading southbound on Wilikina Drive when he lost control and crashed into a concrete island. He was ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the crash.
KITV.com
Man, 32, critically injured in car crash on H-1 Freeway at Kualakai Parkway off-ramp
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) – A 32-year-old man is in critical condition following a car crash that closed multiple lanes on the eastbound H1 Freeway near Kapolei, Wednesday afternoon. The single car crash happened just after 1 p.m. near the off-ramp to Kualakai Parkway.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Windward Oahu residents sound the alarm over worsening erosion on Kamehameha Highway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hauula residents are sounding the alarm over a section of Kamehameha Highway that collapsed more than two years ago. They say the severe erosion isn’t slowing down but getting worse. The Department of Transportation made emergency repairs to the highway at the Pokiwai Bridge after...
Hiker falls 150ft off Olomana trail, sent to hospital
Honolulu Fire Department reported the rescue of a hiker on the Olomana Three Peaks Trail Sunday, Nov. 6.
Hiker in Critical Condition After Plunging 150 Feet From Hawaii Trail
A hiker is in critical condition after falling off a hiking trail in Hawaii on Sunday. According to reports, the fall occurred on the Olomana trail in Windward Oahu. Per reports from the Honolulu Fire Department, a group of people was hiking between the second and third peaks when a man plummeted 150 feet. The department later said they received an emergency call just past 4:40 p.m. and then worked to create a landing zone at the Maunawili Neighborhood Park.
Youth injured on Koko Head Trail, airlifted to safety
Honolulu Fire Department said they rescued an adolescent hiker from Koko Head Crater Trail on Sunday, Nov. 6.
KITV.com
Pilot, passenger identified in deadly glider crash at Kaena Point
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The two men killed when their glider aircraft crashed near Kaena Point on Saturday have been identified as 58-year-old Marc Hill of Waialua and 17-year-old AJ Lazear of Texas, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point...
KITV.com
Early-morning fire destroys home in Waianae
Fire destroyed a home in Waianae overnight. Honolulu firefighters were called out to the scene in the 86-100 block of East Kuwale Road around 2:20 a.m. Fire destroyed a home in Waianae overnight. Honolulu firefighters were called out to the scene in the 86-100 block of East Kuwale Road around 2:20 a.m.
KITV.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver on Ala Moana Blvd. identified
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have identified a Kaneohe man killed by a driver in the Ala Moana area. Around 12:30 a.m. on November 5, 2022, Landon Kimura, 55 was struck by a car traveling westbound while he was crossing Ala Moana Boulevard, around Ward Ave. Kimura was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kailua home invasion turns deadly–for the suspect
A home invasion turned deadly on Monday morning. Except this time, it was the suspect who died at the hospital. HPD says the suspect was acting erratically when he allegedly broke into the house in Kailua.
KITV.com
Police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run incident in Waimanalo | UPDATE
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are asking for help finding the driver of a sedan in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Waimanalo over the weekend. According to Honolulu Police investigators, a 36-year-old moped driver was critically injured after being read-ended on Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 7:30 p.m. The victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire overnight destroys structure in Waianae
Your top local headlines for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Casey Lund continues his reporting on election security and how your ballot ultimately gets counted once it leaves your hand. Fire overnight completely destroys home in Waianae. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A fire completely destroyed a home in Waianae overnight.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police search for driver in Waimanalo hit-and-run that critically injured moped rider
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are on the hunt for the driver of a sedan suspected in a hit-and-run in Waimanalo Saturday night. Traffic investigators with the Honolulu Police Department said it happened around 7:30 p.m. along Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo. The sedan was heading westbound when the driver rear-ended the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hydrogel gun shooting ‘prank’ leaves Hawaii man with welt and a message for the public
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drive-by shooting with a so-called hydrogel gun left a Kapolei man with a welt ― and a message for the public. Sean Tiwanak said he was walking his dogs along Kapolei Parkway when he suddenly felt something violently hit him in the neck. “A car...
Drain repairs in Chinatown, what streets are affected
Beginning Monday, Nov. 14, improvements to storm drains in the Chinatown area will be taking place.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect who died during Kailua home invasion had just been released from hospital
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have launched an investigation after a home invasion suspect died in Kailua. Law enforcement sources say the 31-year-old man had just been released from a hospital across the street from where the break-in happened. The question: Was he intending to commit a crime or was he...
Update: Moped hit-and-run on Kalaniana’ole Hwy
Honolulu Police said a person is in critical condition after a moped accident.
KITV.com
2 men killed in reported hang gliding crash at Kaena Point in leeward Oahu
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) - Two men are dead after reportedly crashing while hang gliding at Kaena Point, emergency officials said. According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point around 8:15 a.m.
Comments / 0