kevin klien
2d ago
That's the problem with you Democrats you don't know real from fake. 90 percent of democrats are lost causes, either not raised correctly or mentally defected. Half of them don't even know if they identify as a man or a woman.
Reply(2)
9
Magic Johnson Reveals His Endorsement For Governor
Legendary NBA star and Michigan native Magic Johnson has revealed his endorsement for the governor race in his home state. Johnson took to social media on Monday to voice his support for one candidate ahead of the election on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Lakers legend and former Michigan State star...
Michigan Governor Whitmer Rapidly Losing Ground To Her Opponent Dixon
Republican candidate Tudor Dixon is now polling within one percentage point of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan in the state’s gubernatorial race, per a new poll. Dixon received 47.9% support while Whitmer received 48.4%, a difference of 0.5%, according to a poll from The Trafalgar Group. The small...
2022 Michigan governor's race: Gretchen Whitmer vs. Tudor Dixon
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is seeking reelection for her second term, defending against a challenge by Republican Tudor Dixon. Whitmer, a Democrat, is a former prosecutor, state House representative and state senator who became Michigan Senate minority leader. As governor, she led the state through the pandemic, receiving both praise and criticism for shutdowns she implemented to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally
Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
Washington Examiner
Tudor Dixon attempts a serious upset as Biden snubs Michigan on EV battery grants
STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan — When the Department of Energy announced $2.8 billion in funding for electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing, Michigan Democrats were shocked that none of that money would be coming here. Michigan is still the largest car-producing state in the country and the home to the only mine in the nation producing nickel, one of the crucial components of electric vehicle batteries.
iheart.com
Glenn: What I think happened during the Paul Pelosi attack
Details surrounding the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, are murky. There’s still a LOT we don’t know about how it happened, why it happened, and who his attacker — David DePape — truly is. So, in this clip, Glenn details everything we do know so far and the questions that must be answered. Plus, Glenn gives his own theory as to what happened inside that San Francisco home…
Michigan dad sends message to Stephen Colbert after mockery by late-night host: 'Shame on him'
Michigan dad and former Democrat Khalil Othman told "Fox & Friends" why he is voting for Republican Tudor Dixon in the midterm elections.
Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in
Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
Dems Say GOP Candidate Tudor Dixon Blew Campaign Cash on Designer Duds
Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon’s campaign spent more than $5,000 at luxury stores like Neiman Marcus in August, her campaign finance filings show. The Michigan Democratic Party has filed a complaint that Dixon’s campaign was abusing campaign funds to buy designer clothing, including a nearly $2,000 red Alexander McQueen midi dress, which the party alleges violates state campaign financing laws. “From designer clothes to selling out to Betsy DeVos, Dixon has made clear this campaign is about her own personal gain—not working for Michiganders,” Lavora Barnes, the state party’s chair, said. Barnes called on Dixon to return the funds she “illegally took from her campaign to buy designer dresses.” Dixon’s campaign didn’t directly deny the claim but said the campaign “has fully complied with the law.”Read it at MLive
Wayne County GOP chair accuses Whitmer supporter of biting and slapping at campaign rally
A day after President Joe Biden went on national television and make his case for civility and an end to political violence, news surfaced that the Wayne County GOP committee chair claimed she was bitten and pinched at a campaign rally for Tudor Dixon by a supporter of a rival candidate and has the bruises to prove it.
Find all 2022 Michigan election results here
Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
Michigan election results: Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin defeats Republican Tom Barrett in key contest
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin has defeated her GOP challenger Tom Barrett in the race to represent Michigan's 7th Congressional District in the House, the Associated Press projects. Both Slotkin and Barrett have experience with U.S. military operations. Slotkin served as a CIA analyst and served three tours in Iraq...
Michigan Supreme Court suspends court order invalidating election challenger guidance
The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday suspended a Michigan Court of Claims order — celebrated by Republicans — that required revisions to the instructions for election observers that monitor polling locations and absentee ballot counting rooms. The Michigan Supreme Court's order leaves in place for the general election the same poll challenger guidelines used in the recent August primary.
‘Republicans Abandoned Me’: Meet the Dobbs Voters of Michigan
Nine Michiganders on why they’re energized in this year’s midterms, and how this election cycle has changed their relationship to politics. Alice Miranda Ollstein is a health care reporter for POLITICO. Sarah Rice is a documentary and editorial photographer based in Detroit, Michigan. The abortion debate has upended...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan secretary of state refutes Trump claim about Detroit absentee ballot situation
DETROIT – Michigan’s secretary of state refuted a claim from former President Donald Trump about Detroit’s absentee ballot situation on Election Day. Trump posted a message on TruthSocial -- the social media platform he founded -- telling residents to protest. “The absentee ballot situation in Detroit is...
Kildee pulls ahead of Junge in congressional race with 55% of vote counted
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee has pulled ahead of Republican challenger Paul Junge in the hotly contested race to represent the new 8th congressional district that includes Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Midland. With 55 percent of the vote counted on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Kildee had collected...
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Gretchen Whitmer wins reelection in Michigan, defeats Trump-endorsed Tudor Dixon
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, notching a major midterm victory for Democrats in this key Midwestern battleground. Whitmer, 51, led in nearly every poll from the outset of the campaign, propelled by a massive war chest and aided in part by Dixon’s late start. Dixon joined the general election in August after winning a crowded Republican primary, occasionally showing signs of momentum. But Dixon was never able to find her footing or make a real dent in Whitmer’s support.
Michigan's legislature, Governor's office controlled by Democrats for the first time in over 30 years
Two closely watched races in Macomb County and parts of Detroit ended with Democrats beating out their Republican rivals Wednesday morning, all but securing the State Senate while Democrats won the majority of House seats.
US News and World Report
Ohio Democrat Sykes Tops Trump-Backed Foe in House Race
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democratic Ohio lawmaker Emilia Sykes has won a competitive U.S. House seat, topping a conservative commentator endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Sykes is a former Ohio House Democratic leader and the daughter of a powerful political family in northeast Ohio. She defeated Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in a redrawn district that was considered a toss-up. Gilbert is a conservative commentator and a former Miss Ohio USA who worked on Trump’s 2016 inauguration committee and helped lead Women for Trump during his reelection bid. Sykes positioned herself for the run when she stepped down as leader of the Ohio House Democratic caucus.
I'm Tudor Dixon: This is why I want Michigan's vote in the midterm election
I want to bring commonsense back to the governor's office in Michigan. Our failing public schools need to be restored and we need to give parents a voice in their kids' education.
