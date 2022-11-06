ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

kevin klien
2d ago

That's the problem with you Democrats you don't know real from fake. 90 percent of democrats are lost causes, either not raised correctly or mentally defected. Half of them don't even know if they identify as a man or a woman.

The Spun

Magic Johnson Reveals His Endorsement For Governor

Legendary NBA star and Michigan native Magic Johnson has revealed his endorsement for the governor race in his home state. Johnson took to social media on Monday to voice his support for one candidate ahead of the election on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Lakers legend and former Michigan State star...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News

2022 Michigan governor's race: Gretchen Whitmer vs. Tudor Dixon

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is seeking reelection for her second term, defending against a challenge by Republican Tudor Dixon. Whitmer, a Democrat, is a former prosecutor, state House representative and state senator who became Michigan Senate minority leader. As governor, she led the state through the pandemic, receiving both praise and criticism for shutdowns she implemented to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
MICHIGAN STATE
Salon

Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally

Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Tudor Dixon attempts a serious upset as Biden snubs Michigan on EV battery grants

STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan — When the Department of Energy announced $2.8 billion in funding for electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing, Michigan Democrats were shocked that none of that money would be coming here. Michigan is still the largest car-producing state in the country and the home to the only mine in the nation producing nickel, one of the crucial components of electric vehicle batteries.
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Glenn: What I think happened during the Paul Pelosi attack

Details surrounding the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, are murky. There’s still a LOT we don’t know about how it happened, why it happened, and who his attacker — David DePape — truly is. So, in this clip, Glenn details everything we do know so far and the questions that must be answered. Plus, Glenn gives his own theory as to what happened inside that San Francisco home…
GLENN, CA
The Detroit Free Press

Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in

Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Dems Say GOP Candidate Tudor Dixon Blew Campaign Cash on Designer Duds

Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon’s campaign spent more than $5,000 at luxury stores like Neiman Marcus in August, her campaign finance filings show. The Michigan Democratic Party has filed a complaint that Dixon’s campaign was abusing campaign funds to buy designer clothing, including a nearly $2,000 red Alexander McQueen midi dress, which the party alleges violates state campaign financing laws. “From designer clothes to selling out to Betsy DeVos, Dixon has made clear this campaign is about her own personal gain—not working for Michiganders,” Lavora Barnes, the state party’s chair, said. Barnes called on Dixon to return the funds she “illegally took from her campaign to buy designer dresses.” Dixon’s campaign didn’t directly deny the claim but said the campaign “has fully complied with the law.”Read it at MLive
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Find all 2022 Michigan election results here

Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Supreme Court suspends court order invalidating election challenger guidance

The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday suspended a Michigan Court of Claims order — celebrated by Republicans — that required revisions to the instructions for election observers that monitor polling locations and absentee ballot counting rooms. The Michigan Supreme Court's order leaves in place for the general election the same poll challenger guidelines used in the recent August primary.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Gretchen Whitmer wins reelection in Michigan, defeats Trump-endorsed Tudor Dixon

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, notching a major midterm victory for Democrats in this key Midwestern battleground. Whitmer, 51, led in nearly every poll from the outset of the campaign, propelled by a massive war chest and aided in part by Dixon’s late start. Dixon joined the general election in August after winning a crowded Republican primary, occasionally showing signs of momentum. But Dixon was never able to find her footing or make a real dent in Whitmer’s support.
MICHIGAN STATE
US News and World Report

Ohio Democrat Sykes Tops Trump-Backed Foe in House Race

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democratic Ohio lawmaker Emilia Sykes has won a competitive U.S. House seat, topping a conservative commentator endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Sykes is a former Ohio House Democratic leader and the daughter of a powerful political family in northeast Ohio. She defeated Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in a redrawn district that was considered a toss-up. Gilbert is a conservative commentator and a former Miss Ohio USA who worked on Trump’s 2016 inauguration committee and helped lead Women for Trump during his reelection bid. Sykes positioned herself for the run when she stepped down as leader of the Ohio House Democratic caucus.
OHIO STATE
