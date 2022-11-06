Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Veteran WWE Star Returns To Raw For Match With Austin Theory
Veteran WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin returned to "WWE Raw" this week for his first singles match in nearly nine months. Before the show, Benjamin confronted Austin Theory in a backstage segment, telling Mr. Money in the Bank that he has "failed to live up to the hype," and will never be on the level of top WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Reveals Who She’d Recruit For WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is just around the corner, and Damage CTRL’s Bayley already has an idea of who she’d like to recruit if Damage CTRL found themselves inside the hellish matchup. The former WWE Women’s Champion spoke with Sportskeeda about who she would pick to team up with Damage CTRL.
PWMania
What Asuka and Io Sky Said During WWE RAW Translated Into English
The women’s War Games match for WWE Survivor Series 2022 was set up in a segment that aired on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Asuka and Io Sky had a verbal exchange in Japanese, which was translated by Twitter user @Himanshu Doi. Asuka: “Is that so, huh?...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames
How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Retiring Championship Belt?
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featured a face to face confrontation between Damage CTRL and Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair. The segment came to an end when Nikki Cross attacked the faces and aligned herself with Damage CTRL. Later in the show Nikki Cross challenged...
PWMania
Mia Yim Returns to WWE During RAW (Video)
Mia Yim has returned to WWE. The O.C. went head-to-head with Judgment Day on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. AJ Styles revealed that someone had stepped forward to assist them with their Rhea Ripley problem. Ripley was then attacked with a kendo stick by the return of Mia Yim. Styles hit Dominik with a Styles clash, and The O.C. stood tall as the segment came to a close.
PWMania
Ric Flair Calling Some People Out “Big Time” Regarding the Plane Ride From Hell
Ric Flair did not appear in the opening intro video of Crown Jewel, but he did appear in the opening intro video of RAW. Ric was asked why he wasn’t in the opening of Crown Jewel:. “I have no idea. Here’s the deal. I don’t care what anybody says....
PWMania
PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: 10 Years of The Shield, WWE Crown Jewel, More
On this week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast the talk is WWE Crown Jewel. Listen along as Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent give their thoughts on the show. How impressive was Logan Paul? Does the WWE have a major star on their hands? Which match outcome was the most surprising?
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 11/11/22
Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the November 11 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. * Javier Bernal defeated Ikemen Jiro.
PWMania
WWE Files for “Ucey” Trademarks
WWE has applied for two trademarks relating to the name “Ucey.”. According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE filed a trademark application for “Feeling Ucey” and “Ucey” on Saturday, November 5. Sami Zayn first jokingly used the name on the RAW...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Another Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
He’s another one on the list. The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works as there are now several different spots available for various wrestlers. Rather than having WWE as the only major promotion for wrestlers to go to, AEW has offered somewhere new for the wrestlers to go. Some former WWE stars will appear in AEW and now another name has.
PWMania
The Young Bucks Submit New Trademark Application
The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) have recently secured a new trademark. On November 3rd, they filed a trademark application for “The Wayward Sons” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) through trademark attorney Michael E. Dockins. It is listed for entertainment and clothing. The following are the definitions for the term:
bodyslam.net
WWE Gives Cedric Alexander A New Nickname
Cedric Alexander has a new nickname in WWE. As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE included a new nickname for Cedric Alexander’s graphic while he was coming out to compete in a match. WWE changed his nickname to ‘prime’ and even Michael Cole said ”It’s Prime Time!”
PWMania
Photos: Logan Paul Returns to the Gym Following Injury at WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul has returned to the gym after suffering a serious injury days ago when he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at last Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event. Paul announced hours after the event that he tore his MCL, meniscus, and possibly his ACL...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Show Taken Over By Mysterious Message
WWE NXT tonight (November 8) a mysterious message halted the entire show, going to black and a now familiar creepy voice took over!. WWE NXT was interrupted and completely taken over by a creepy message from WWE’s latest mystery, SCRYPTS. During the message, the mysterious SCRYPTS continued to threaten...
wrestletalk.com
Bray Wyatt Recruiting WWE Raw Star?
Is Bray Wyatt recruiting a WWE Raw star? Eagle eyed viewers spotted a big tease during tonight’s show. If you blinked, it may have missed Bray Wyatt appear on tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (November 7). Well, sort of. During their ring entrance, Asuka and Alexa Bliss were...
PWMania
Parker Boudreaux Files for New Trademarks, Update on His AEW Status
AEW star Parker Boudreaux has applied for new trademarks. On October 25, Boudreaux registered his own LLC, Parker Boudreaux LLC, and filed a trademark application for two terms: his ring name “Parker Boudreaux” and “BFD,” which apparently stands for “big f***ing deal.”. Boudreaux began his...
No worries fans, WWE is making sure all your ‘Ucey’ merch is official
The Bloodline saga continues to stay hot in WWE, particularly in segments where Sami Zayn gets to interact with the entire group. Incredibly, Zayn managed to kick their crowd response up another notch in recent weeks by telling Roman Reigns that the problem with Jey Uso was that Jey wasn’t “feeling very Ucey,” one of those lines that had Reigns laughing in a way that you weren’t sure was because it was in-character or due to it just being extremely funny. Regardless, if you don’t think WWE knows to swoop down and capitalize on the Ucey phenomenon with its full merchandising...
PWMania
Updated Line-Up For Ricky Steamboat’s Return To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling Show
Big Time Wrestling presents Ricky Steamboat’s first return to the ring since 2010. The following is the lineup for the event, which will take place on November 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina:. * Ricky Steamboat & FTR vs. “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a Partner TBA...
