Barre, MA

Massachusetts museum returns sacred items to Sioux tribes

By The Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
BARRE, Mass. — A two hour ceremony was held in Massachusetts on Saturday to mark the symbolic return of about 150 items considered sacred by the Sioux peoples that had been stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century.

The ceremony included representatives of the Oglala Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes.

The artifacts will be officially handed over during a private ceremony.

The items include weapons, pipes, moccasins and clothing.

Several of the items are thought to have a direct link to the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre in South Dakota.

The items had been held by the Founders Museum in Barre, Massachusetts.

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

