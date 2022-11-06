Read full article on original website
Lebanon man was among the three killed in shooting rampage in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT — A Lebanon man was one of three individuals killed Saturday in a shooting rampage in eastern Lycoming County. Jerry Zhering, 55, was shot after returning to a cabin along Route 239 in Jordan Twp. from archery deer hunting, Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said. He was the...
Scammer in Lycoming County impersonating police
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming County Police have issued a scam warning for a caller impersonating the police department over the phone. According to the police, residents are issuing complaints that they have received suspicious calls from someone claiming to be a member of the police department. Investigators say the scammer claims to be […]
Vehicle fire under investigation
Mill Hall, Pa. -- Officers with Pennsylvania State Police at Lamar are investigating an overnight vehicle fire. Police said the vehicle was on fire, sitting in a gravel parking lot behind the Valley Hotel, 246 Main Street, Mill Hall Borough. The vehicle fire occurred on Nov. 5 around 12: 45 a.m. The report did not describe the make or model of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Lamar at 570-726-6000 and reference incident number PA22-1412936.
Domestic dispute led to shooting rampage that left 4 dead in rural Pa. township, police say
UNITYVILLE – The shooting rampage that left four people dead in rural eastern Lycoming County Saturday began as a domestic dispute, state police say. Brian Taylor, 54, first shot and killed his wife Linda, 60, and then two others at different locations, police said Sunday. Those were Brian's sister, 52-year-old Andrea Meek, and 55-year-old Jerry Zehring, an acquaintance of Brian Taylor's.
wkok.com
State Police Probe ‘Mass Fatality’ Shooting in Lycoming County
UNITYVILLE—PennLive is reporting… Two men and two women are dead following what the Lycoming County district attorney is calling a “mass fatality” incident Saturday. The death toll includes the gunman who kicked off the violence. State troopers killed the unidentified shooter, said District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner. “I want to underscore the incredibly swift and heroic efforts of PSP this morning,” he said. “Without their quick response time, I have little doubt that the shooters’ rampage would have continued and very possibly resulted in the additional loss of life.” State police said they got a call at 9:38 a.m. of a woman being shot near Unityville in rural eastern Lycoming County about a hundred yards from the Columbia County line.
Local man holds gun to chin, vocalizes threats toward family member
Sullivan County, Pa. — A man allegedly held a loaded gun under his chin while threatening to end his life and take family members with him. Police discovered Vincent Mika Hofstetter with the weapon near the 9000 block of SR 154 in Fox Township on Oct. 26. They spoke with the 31-year-old Hofstetter, who also admitted to punching his wife while wearing a spiked bracelet. The accuser’s father arrived at...
Thief stole check worth thousands
Watsontown, Pa. — A thief cashed a personal check at a home improvement store for thousands of dollars, police say. A 28-year-old man reported the stolen check to troopers at the Milton State Police on Oct. 24. The check was for $3,895 to Home Depot Pro, said Trooper Jacob Horan. Police say someone cashed the check at the Muncy Bank and Trust. Anyone with information is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
Watsontown Police issue arrest warrant for man who violated PFA
Watsontown, Pa. — Watsontown Police have a warrant of arrest for 35-year-old Rick Waugaman of Milton for violating a Protection of Abuse order. Waugaman is a white male, approximately 5’11”, 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Police ask that if you see Waugaman, please do not approach or attempt to apprehend. Anyone with information on Waugaman’s whereabouts are requested to contact the Watsontown Police at 570-538-2773 or the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center at 570-742-8771.
therecord-online.com
Police release identities of victims in Saturday morning Lycoming County shooting spree
UNITYVILLE – Four people are dead after a Saturday morning shooting spree in eastern Lycoming County. It ended when state police returned fire and killed the man responsible, they say, for murdering his wife, his sister, and a friend. Police identified the assailant as Brian Taylor. They said Sunday...
Police looking for tattooed suspects
Williamsport, Pa. — Police are looking for a man and woman they believe stole a wallet that was accidentally left behind in a grocery store cart. Police say a 31-year-old South Williamsport woman left her wallet in a cart at the Weis Market on River Avenue in Loyalsock Township on Sept. 18. The tan wallet, which is valued at $30, also contained $30 in cash. Surveillance video shows two suspects:...
Man charged with punching officer during foot chase
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say a Kingston officer was punched multiple times during a foot chase. According to the Kingston Police Department, officers were called Sunday for a report of someone trespassing in the backyard of a home in the 400 block of Rutter Avenue around 2:30 p.m. […]
wkok.com
Crews Respond to Garage Fire in Montour County
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – Volunteer fire crews responded to a two-alarm garage fire in Anthony Township, Montour County early Wednesday afternoon. Montour-Columbia 911 says the blaze was first reported around 12:10 p.m. at 955 Strawberry Ridge Road, and a second alarm was called minutes later. According to the...
Police looking for tire vandal
Beavertown, Pa. — State Police are looking for a vandal who slashed a woman's tire recently in Beavertown. A 69-year-old woman reported the rear driver's side tire of her 2020 Ford Escape was slashed sometime between Thursday at 9 p.m. at Friday at 8:30 a.m. State Police at Selinsgrove canvassed the neighborhood but were unable to find any information on the vandal. The tire is valued at $145.
Shooting in Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — One person was injured after a shooting in Luzerne County Monday night. Police were called to the intersection of Zerby and Lawrence Avenues in Edwardsville around 5 p.m. Officials say a man was shot before going into a home on Zerby Avenue. The man was taken...
BU student charged for allegedly removing, stealing parking boot
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg University student has been charged after he reportedly cut off a parking boot and removed his car without paying the fine. Shane Timothy Maloney, 20, of Stroudsburg, left his Subaru Impreza in a private parking lot at Carver Place Parking Lot, 415 Lightstreet Road, for several days in September, police said. Maloney did not have a permit to park in the lot. On Sept. 6,...
Man charged with threatening to post intimate pictures of woman
NANTICOKE — Nanticoke police charged Brandon Heaton with threatening to post intimate pictures of a woman unless she paid him, according to court records. The woman reported she was in a relationship with Heaton, 39, and he had pictures of sexual moments they took together, court records say. She...
‘Mass murderer’ suspected in 3 Pa. deaths dies in shooting, state police union says
UPDATE: Troopers kill man who fatally shot 3 others in rural Pa. town, stopping rampage: DA. A gunman who killed three also died in a rural shootout in Lycoming County Saturday morning. The gunman, whose name has not yet been released, was involved in two separate scenes in the area...
Pennsylvania school has 48 kids and teachers out sick with an unexplained sickness
UNITYVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a domestic dispute in central Pennsylvania over the weekend led to a triple homicide and a shootout with state police that ended with the death of the suspect. Officials in Lycoming County said troopers responding at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of a female shooting victim
WOLF
UPDATE: PSP releases the names of four people shot and killed in Lycoming Co. Saturday
Jordan Township (Lycoming County) — Officials with the Bloomsburg Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police have released the names of the victims from yesterday's deadly shooting. They are the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Brian Taylor, his sister, 60-year-old Linda Taylor, Brian's sister 52-year-old Andrea Meek, and 55-year-old Jerry Zehring...
WOLF
Section of I-81 south in Luzerne Co. closes due to crash
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A crash in Luzerne County shut down a section of Interstate 81 southbound. According to PennDOT, I-81 southbound closed beginning at mile marker 172, but reopened around 2 PM.
