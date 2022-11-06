ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

WBRE

Scammer in Lycoming County impersonating police

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming County Police have issued a scam warning for a caller impersonating the police department over the phone. According to the police, residents are issuing complaints that they have received suspicious calls from someone claiming to be a member of the police department. Investigators say the scammer claims to be […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Vehicle fire under investigation

Mill Hall, Pa. -- Officers with Pennsylvania State Police at Lamar are investigating an overnight vehicle fire. Police said the vehicle was on fire, sitting in a gravel parking lot behind the Valley Hotel, 246 Main Street, Mill Hall Borough. The vehicle fire occurred on Nov. 5 around 12: 45 a.m. The report did not describe the make or model of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Lamar at 570-726-6000 and reference incident number PA22-1412936.
MILL HALL, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Domestic dispute led to shooting rampage that left 4 dead in rural Pa. township, police say

UNITYVILLE – The shooting rampage that left four people dead in rural eastern Lycoming County Saturday began as a domestic dispute, state police say. Brian Taylor, 54, first shot and killed his wife Linda, 60, and then two others at different locations, police said Sunday. Those were Brian’s sister, 52-year-old Andrea Meek, and 55-year-old Jerry Zehring, an acquaintance of Brian Taylor’s.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

State Police Probe ‘Mass Fatality’ Shooting in Lycoming County

UNITYVILLE—PennLive is reporting… Two men and two women are dead following what the Lycoming County district attorney is calling a “mass fatality” incident Saturday. The death toll includes the gunman who kicked off the violence. State troopers killed the unidentified shooter, said District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner. “I want to underscore the incredibly swift and heroic efforts of PSP this morning,” he said. “Without their quick response time, I have little doubt that the shooters’ rampage would have continued and very possibly resulted in the additional loss of life.” State police said they got a call at 9:38 a.m. of a woman being shot near Unityville in rural eastern Lycoming County about a hundred yards from the Columbia County line.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local man holds gun to chin, vocalizes threats toward family member

Sullivan County, Pa. — A man allegedly held a loaded gun under his chin while threatening to end his life and take family members with him. Police discovered Vincent Mika Hofstetter with the weapon near the 9000 block of SR 154 in Fox Township on Oct. 26. They spoke with the 31-year-old Hofstetter, who also admitted to punching his wife while wearing a spiked bracelet. The accuser’s father arrived at...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Thief stole check worth thousands

Watsontown, Pa. — A thief cashed a personal check at a home improvement store for thousands of dollars, police say. A 28-year-old man reported the stolen check to troopers at the Milton State Police on Oct. 24. The check was for $3,895 to Home Depot Pro, said Trooper Jacob Horan. Police say someone cashed the check at the Muncy Bank and Trust. Anyone with information is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
MILTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Watsontown Police issue arrest warrant for man who violated PFA

Watsontown, Pa. — Watsontown Police have a warrant of arrest for 35-year-old Rick Waugaman of Milton for violating a Protection of Abuse order. Waugaman is a white male, approximately 5’11”, 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Police ask that if you see Waugaman, please do not approach or attempt to apprehend. Anyone with information on Waugaman’s whereabouts are requested to contact the Watsontown Police at 570-538-2773 or the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center at 570-742-8771.
WATSONTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for tattooed suspects

Williamsport, Pa. — Police are looking for a man and woman they believe stole a wallet that was accidentally left behind in a grocery store cart. Police say a 31-year-old South Williamsport woman left her wallet in a cart at the Weis Market on River Avenue in Loyalsock Township on Sept. 18. The tan wallet, which is valued at $30, also contained $30 in cash. Surveillance video shows two suspects:...
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Man charged with punching officer during foot chase

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say a Kingston officer was punched multiple times during a foot chase. According to the Kingston Police Department, officers were called Sunday for a report of someone trespassing in the backyard of a home in the 400 block of Rutter Avenue around 2:30 p.m. […]
KINGSTON, PA
wkok.com

Crews Respond to Garage Fire in Montour County

ANTHONY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – Volunteer fire crews responded to a two-alarm garage fire in Anthony Township, Montour County early Wednesday afternoon. Montour-Columbia 911 says the blaze was first reported around 12:10 p.m. at 955 Strawberry Ridge Road, and a second alarm was called minutes later. According to the...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for tire vandal

Beavertown, Pa. — State Police are looking for a vandal who slashed a woman's tire recently in Beavertown. A 69-year-old woman reported the rear driver's side tire of her 2020 Ford Escape was slashed sometime between Thursday at 9 p.m. at Friday at 8:30 a.m. State Police at Selinsgrove canvassed the neighborhood but were unable to find any information on the vandal. The tire is valued at $145.
BEAVERTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Shooting in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — One person was injured after a shooting in Luzerne County Monday night. Police were called to the intersection of Zerby and Lawrence Avenues in Edwardsville around 5 p.m. Officials say a man was shot before going into a home on Zerby Avenue. The man was taken...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

BU student charged for allegedly removing, stealing parking boot

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg University student has been charged after he reportedly cut off a parking boot and removed his car without paying the fine. Shane Timothy Maloney, 20, of Stroudsburg, left his Subaru Impreza in a private parking lot at Carver Place Parking Lot, 415 Lightstreet Road, for several days in September, police said. Maloney did not have a permit to park in the lot. On Sept. 6,...
BLOOMSBURG, PA

