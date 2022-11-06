Read full article on original website
Marvel Snap: How To Get More Gold Without Spending Money
As "Marvel Snap" continues to take over the world of mobile gaming, a growing number of players are looking to snag as much of the game's in-game currency, gold, as possible. A card battler featuring the many iconic characters of the Marvel Universe, "Marvel Snap" stands out because of its accessibility. Outlets like Forbes and Bloomberg have praised the title for its lack of reliance on microtransactions, but that doesn't mean it avoids the trap completely. After all, in order to compete in the mobile gaming market nowadays, in-game purchases are pretty much a must.
Everything Added In Marvel Snap's Warriors Of Wakanda Season
Despite being out for less than a month, "Marvel Snap" has already been a huge success for developer Second Dinner and Marvel. Similar to other virtual card games like "Magic: The Gathering" or "Hearthstone," "Marvel Snap" allows players to build up a deck of cards of all their favorite Marvel heroes to battle with others. In addition to impressing most critics, "Marvel Snap" also brought in over $2 million during its launch week despite being a free-to-play title (via Destructoid). And having completed its first season, Second Dinner is now moving on to its next chapter, which is all about "Black Panther."
Sonic Frontiers Is Quickly Getting Spoiled For Everyone
Leaks for highly anticipated games are far from rare in the gaming industry, and it's becoming much more common as time goes on. In just the last three years, almost all of "The Last Of Us Part 2" famously leaked months ahead of its launch in 2020, CD Projekt Red was hacked and ransomed in 2021, and only a month ago "Grand Theft Auto 6" development footage made its way onto the internet — and that's only some of the biggest gaming leaks in the last few years. It's starting to feel like no game is safe from being spoiled, and on November 2, 2022, "Sonic Frontiers" became the latest victim of major leaks coming out just days before release.
How To Make The Invisibility Potion In Minecraft
"Minecraft" remains a global phenomenon. Despite its age, "Minecraft" was still drawing in millions of players as of 2019. It continues to attract an audience, not only by updating the classic game, but by releasing spin-off entries like "Minecraft Legends," an action RTS set in the "Minecraft" universe. Thanks to the franchise's longevity, there is a lot to learn about "Minecraft," from the best methods for hunting down Netherite to crafting various recipes.
Fortnite: How To Access The Tutorial Mode
It's been over five years since "Fortnite" first blasted onto players' screens, taking the world by storm. And since then, the game has shown little signs of slowing down as it still captivates a massive audience of 250 million monthly players (via activeplayer.io). Much of its success can be attributed to the game's ease of access, as players can battle it out on PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Android. But with millions of new gamers joining in on the "Fortnite" fun for the first time, some may struggle to grasp the game's more intricate mechanics without prior knowledge.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Sonic Frontiers?
"Sonic Frontiers" marks a bold spin dash forward for Sega's beloved blue hedgehog, taking the quilled speedster and dropping him into an experience that's unlike anything from the franchise's past. Key to the game's identity is its "open-zone" format, which breaks up the typical level-based "Sonic the Hedgehog" structure with free-roaming exploration around a massive overworld. Players can engage with the game's surplus of puzzles, bosses, and additional side challenges as they see fit, giving each individual playthrough its own unique identity and pacing.
Why N64's Conker's Bad Fur Day Never Got A Sequel
There are few things more disappointing to a gamer than highly anticipated games that, despite the hype, never come out. It's an all-too-common part of the industry that can happen for a variety of reasons — "P.T." was a playable teaser for "Silent Hills" before Konami and Hideo Kojima parted ways, for example — but it's rarer for a direct sequel to be announced, enter development, then suddenly be canceled. That's exactly what happened with "Conker's Other Bad Day," the planned sequel to the Nintendo 64 classic "Conker's Bad Fur Day."
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: Great Tusk And Iron Treads Explained
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" have been games shrouded in mystery and hints since before they were announced. In fact, there were clues about the games that we all missed before Nintendo announced it, and later previews hid new Pokémon in plain sight for fans. Just over a week before the game's release date, Nintendo released a nearly four-minute video that featured the Paldea region and Ed Sheeran's song "Celestial." The video includes some clips about two specific monsters, and the official Pokémon website explained further.
How Long Does It Take To Beat God Of War Ragnarok?
"God of War Ragnarok" is easily one of the most anticipated games of 2022. Despite dealing with tumultuous situations regarding leaks, spoilers, and even backlash towards developer Santa Monica Studios following a previous delay, many fans of the action series still seem eager to play through the next chapter in the "God of War" timeline. While players may not know exactly what "God of War Ragnarok" has in store for Kratos and his son Atreus, Norse mythology would infer that the two are about to face some apocalyptic adventures.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Get The Mountain Dew Skin
"Call of Duty" has returned with the latest entry in the long-running, first-person shooter franchise: "Modern Warfare 2." As usual with the series, players have flocked to its multiplayer. While "Modern Warfare 2" has provided players with the typical fare they've grown accustomed to over the nearly two decades of the IP's existence, it also introduced enough new content to keep the gameplay fresh, including two additional multiplayer modes. To further sweeten the pot, publisher Activision has rolled out in-game items inspired by real-life products.
How Long Will Final Fantasy 16 Be A PS5 Exclusive?
"Final Fantasy 16" is shaping up to be a massive release in 2023, and is slated to be a PlayStation exclusive when it arrives Summer 2023. However, a recent PlayStation trailer had some fine print that has PC and Xbox players excited for "Final Fantasy 16" as well, although some of them might not want to get their hopes up. "Final Fantasy 16" had been showing well in its previews, with the potential of a more mature and dark fantasy story attracting both old and new fans. Even though the "Final Fantasy 16" producer gave an answer about the in-game diversity that many fans aren't happy with, with the producer citing historical accuracy as an excuse for a lack of diversity, many gamers are still eager to play the new release. Unfortunately, not everyone has a PlayStation on which to play it.
God Of War Ragnarok: Why You'll Always Want To Open Nornir Chests
"God of War: Ragnarok" is finally upon us, and critic reactions have all said the same thing about the highly-anticipated sequel being an improvement over almost everything in 2018's "God of War." Fans eager to dive in and witness the end of Kratos' Nordic adventure will have to strap in for a relatively sizeable journey with reports that it takes anywhere from thirty to over forty hours to beat "God of War: Ragnarok."
Modern Warfare 2: How To Fix Connection Issues
To a hardcore FPS gamer, nothing is worse than losing your connection mid-match. Maybe you were on a kill streak, or perhaps you were falling behind — either way, once the connection is lost, so is any chance of finishing. All record of that kill streak is gone forever, or you'll never get the chance to get revenge on those annoying enemy players. Worse, maybe the connection issues are so bad that you can't even start a match in the first place.
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Fix The Not Loading Error
"Disney Dreamlight Valley" won't officially release until 2023 but Xbox users with Xbox Game Pass and fans who bought the Founders Pack version are currently enjoying early access to the life-sim and adventure title. As a work in progress, the game regularly receives new content and features as updates roll out. This also means that problems are bound to arise as developer Gameloft works out the bugs.
God Of War Ragnarok: Mid-Boss Checkpoints Explained
For as long as the "God of War" series has been around, one of its most core components have been its boss battles. As Kratos, players have been forced to battle with powerful demigods over the years — and fans of the series have likely had to withstand failure after failure when taking on these foes from a litany of different mythologies. Sometimes these bouts could prove to be extremely time consuming and difficult, but "God of War Ragnarok" is adding a feature that can drastically change how much of an annoyance these boss battles can be.
Why You Need To Download God Of War Ragnarok's Day One Patch
"God of War Ragnarok" has finally arrived. As one of the most anticipated games of the year, it's enjoying its time on the front page of every major gaming outlet. It's a well-deserved victory lap, too. Almost every critic agreed that the game is nearly perfect, finely honed and ready to sweep end-of-the-year gaming awards. Many fans are still enjoying the game, as it will take a considerable amount of time to beat. That said, those fans might want to make sure their game file is updated to the latest version, or else they might be missing out on some important fixes.
You Can Make The Puzzles In God Of War Ragnarök Easier. Here's How
Unsurprisingly, the central focus of "God of War Ragnarök" is its combat. Throughout its lengthy main quest, players will encounter a litany of challenges ranging from killing the typical fodder enemies all the way to epic boss fights with some of the most-feared entities in Norse mythology. As with previous entries in the franchise, the overall experience likely won't be an easy one. But, lucky for players who want to experience the critically acclaimed "Ragnarök," Santa Monica Studio has added plenty of accessibility options to aid them in the latest installment of Kratos' epic "God of War" timeline.
How To Unlock Arcana In Vampire Survivors
"Vampire Survivors" is an indie bullet-hell game where players collect random weapons and attempt to survive a 30-minute run. The game has been available on Steam in early access for most of the year, recently hitting 1.0 and joining Xbox Game Pass on console on November 10. While some players might have missed this indie PC title, those who have spent time with the game know how vital unlocking new features and attacks are — including the all-important Arcana. Arcana are unique cards players can obtain during a run that offer massive boosts, but they will need to be unlocked first.
Why Pokémon Fans Think Ash Is On The Way Out
For over two decades now, the "Pokemon" anime series — arguably the most popular medium within the larger "Pokemon" franchise — has centered around Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum and his group of companions as he sets off on a journey to become the greatest Pokémon trainer there is. Even 25 years after the series' debut in 1997, the mainline "Pokémon" TV show remains extremely popular and among the most viewed animes in the world. For as long as it has been around, Ash has been the focal figure on which the series is based around. However, that may soon be coming to an end.
Kojima's Overdose Might Have Leaked In The Weirdest Way Possible
Gamers have patiently been waiting for a new game from legendary game director Hideo Kojima. Of course, many know Kojima from his work on the "Metal Gear Solid" series. But, after his less-than-amicable split from Konami that canceled his "Silent Hill" game, he dazzled gamers with his unique genre-bending "Death Stranding." Soon after gamers concluded their "Death Stranding" playthroughs, they began clamoring for any new information about Kojima's next game, especially after Kojima announced that his next game would change video games forever.
