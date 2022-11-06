ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills Rumors: Details On Severity Of Josh Allen’s Elbow Injury

Bills fans are fearing the worst after reported details of Josh Allen’s elbow injury surfaced. The Buffalo quarterback suffered the injury late in the Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Allen admitted he was in “slight pain” as he downplayed the injury, but a report from Chris Mortenson tells a different story.
BUFFALO, NY
Deatrich Wise Excitedly Broke News To Josh Uche During Colts Game

Matthew Judon wasn’t the only Patriots player who was a sack machine Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Josh Uche also made life very difficult for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Uche and Judon both registered three sacks in New England’s 26-3 Week 9 victory, which lifted the Patriots’ record above .500 for the first time this season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

Jon Gruden eyeing a shocking coaching return

Jon Gruden started his professional coaching career at the University of Tennessee in 1986. Nearly 37 years later, the Super Bowl champion coach reportedly wants to return to his roots by becoming the next head coach of the University of South Florida Bulls. JP Peterson, the host of The JP...
TAMPA, FL
How Colts Owner Bizarrely Explained Surprising Jeff Saturday Hire

To put it mildly, the Colts didn’t choose the conventional route for naming their interim head coach. A vacancy atop Indianapolis’ coaching staff was created after the organization fired Frank Reich on Monday, one day after the Colts dropped to 3-5-1 with an ugly road loss to the New England Patriots. Instead of turning to an internal option with a bevy of experience — like Gus Bradley or John Fox — Indy handed over the keys to old pal Jeff Saturday, a former center who never has coached above the high school level.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Red Sox Clear Roster Spot With Minor Trade At MLB GM Meetings

The Boston Red Sox did a little work in the margins Wednesday at the Major League Baseball general managers meetings, trading right-handed pitcher Easton McGee to the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. The trade, while certainly a minor move amid the hustle and bustle of the MLB GM meetings in...
BOSTON, MA
Jets Likely Will Be Without Key Defender For Patriots Rematch

The Jets reportedly will be shorthanded on their defensive line when they visit the Patriots in Week 11. New York defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins suffered a dislocated elbow in last Sunday’s home win over the Buffalo Bills, ESPN’s Jeremy Folwer reported Monday afternoon, citing sources. Rankins is expected to miss anywhere from four to six weeks due to the injury, meaning he almost certainly won’t be available for the Nov. 20 game at Gillette Stadium.
NEW YORK STATE
Steelers RB Jaylen Warren to see More Playing Time?

Fresh off their Week 9 bye, the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking to shake things up on offense, particularly in the backfield. According to NFL.com, backup running back Jaylen Warren is expected to earn more playing time. When asked if Warren could eventually supplant starter Najee Harris, head coach...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ryan Clark Claps Back At Kyle Brandt For Jeff Saturday-ESPN Criticism

Kyle Brandt has an issue with Jeff Saturday’s new employer, as well as his previous one. In a stunning turn of events, the Indianapolis Colts on Monday named Saturday their interim head coach shortly after firing Frank Reich. Saturday previously had never coached above the high school level, making him only the second person in NFL history to lead a team without coaching experience in college and/or the pros.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Odell Beckham Jr. Odds: Frontrunner Emerges In Pursuit For Free Agent

Speculation certainly has picked up on NFL free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., and oddsmakers are paying attention to the flurry of reports. Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI in mid-February, is expected to be cleared medically by the end of the week, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday. Glazer shared that Beckham will not have any limitations, and he believes it could turn into a “bidding war” for OBJ’s services, specifically among the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo also reported Beckham is “firmly” on the Cowboys’ radar.
NFL Odds: Week 10 Underdogs To Watch In Potential Upsets

For as unpredictable as the NFL season has been so far, trying to find upset picks after diving into the odds and betting lines this week wasn’t easy. As always, though, in addition to three favorites to avoid, we were able to come away with three underdogs who could pull off the upset in NFL Week 10 action this weekend.
Trent Brown Offers Updated Thoughts On Patriots O-Line Coaching Setup

Outside of a promising three-game stretch, the Patriots offensive line hasn’t been good this season. The group was awful in New England’s Week 8 road loss to the New York Jets and wasn’t much better in last Sunday’s home win against the Indianapolis Colts. However, things...
Bills Star QB Josh Allen Dealing with Elbow Sprain

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is dealing with a sprain in his right elbow. Allen is expected to be limited in practice this week and is questionable for Week 10’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The 26-year-old suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the New York Jets.
NEW YORK STATE
Six Things We Know About Patriots (And Six We Don’t) At Bye

Bill Belichick likes to say he knows a lot more about his New England Patriots teams in November than he does in August or September. And the 2022 Patriots have begun to develop some semblance of an identity as they reach the halfway mark of the season. But many questions...
