Speculation certainly has picked up on NFL free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., and oddsmakers are paying attention to the flurry of reports. Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI in mid-February, is expected to be cleared medically by the end of the week, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday. Glazer shared that Beckham will not have any limitations, and he believes it could turn into a “bidding war” for OBJ’s services, specifically among the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo also reported Beckham is “firmly” on the Cowboys’ radar.

1 DAY AGO