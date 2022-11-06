ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPEK 100.3 The Peak

Queen Elizabeth & Tom Cruise Became Secret Friends Weeks Before Her Death

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KPEK 100.3 The Peak
KPEK 100.3 The Peak
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pf1Oi_0j0wkMO500
Photo : Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II struck up an unlikely friendship with Top Gun actor Tom Cruise shortly before her death. According to Page Six, a source told London's Sunday Times that the late monarch "really hit it off" with Cruise over the summer.

Cruise participated in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, but her declining health meant the Queen couldn't make it to every event. That didn't stop her from meeting the Mission Impossible star though.

"The Queen let it be known that she was really disappointed not to have met Tom at the pageant, so he was invited to have a special tour of Windsor Castle with everything laid on for him. Afterwards, just the two of them had tea together,” the source revealed.

The visit went well and Cruise was reportedly given the opportunity to fire a ceremonial gun. "She loved seeing him and they really hit it off, so much so that she invited him back for lunch. He was even allowed to fly in by helicopter," the source said.

The two had plans for a lunch date but the Queen passed away in Balmoral on September 8th before it could happen. During the Platinum Jubilee’s Gallop Through History equine pageant, Crusie talked about his admiration for the late Queen.

"She’s just a woman that I greatly admire. I think she is someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion," he said. "What she has accomplished has been historic."

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

King Charles Reportedly Made a Surprising Decision About His Living Arrangements & It's Proof That He's a Modern King

In his new position as reigning monarch of the U.K., King Charles III may be getting ready to change things up. According to a source at the Daily Mail, the royal has reportedly decided not to move to Buckingham Palace, a move that was previously reported as fact given the residence’s title as the monarch’s official home. Per the source, the palace will become the King’s “operational headquarters” as he continues to live with Queen Consort Camilla in Clarence House, their official residence since 2003. For Charles, not wanting to move stems from the palace’s sheer abundance. “I know he is...
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
epicstream.com

Prince William Will Never Be Able to Forgive Prince Harry for Disrespecting Queen Elizabeth? Duke of Sussex’s Megxit Placed Brother’s Family Front and Center Much Sooner

Prince William and Prince Harry’s recent reunion at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral seemed like the perfect opportunity for the brothers to have a chat and reconcile. But according to royal author Katie Nicholl, this isn’t what happened. Table of contents. Prince William Has Not Forgiven Prince Harry For...
womansday.com

Prince Harry Says He Has "No Idea Why" People Call Him "Harry" Instead of His Real Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. In case you weren't already aware, Prince Harry's real name is not, in fact, Harry. It's Henry. Or more specifically, "Henry Charles Albert David," a truly endless string of first names, none of which are Harry. So...why do people call him that? He has no idea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Parade

Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Rare Loved-Up Selfie With Michael Douglas From Paris

C'est l'amour! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas appear to be having a lovely time enjoying some romance while in the City of Love: Paris, France. The longtime couple—who have been married since 2000—were seen showing off some PDA on the streets of Paris, where Douglas, 78, has reportedly been working on an upcoming project.
KPEK 100.3 The Peak

KPEK 100.3 The Peak

Albuquerque, NM
1K+
Followers
478
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque's Music Variety from the 90s til Now

 https://1003thepeak.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy