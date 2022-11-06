ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Scarlet Nation

1st and Nole: FSU embarrasses Miami, can Seminoles win 10 games?

Ariya Massoudi, former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Roberto Aguayo, and Curt Weiler take fan questions, comments and more as they chat about the Seminoles' 45-3 win over Miami. They also will look ahead to the game at Syracuse and debate if Florida State can finish the rest of the season without a loss.
FSU jumps into CFP top 25

FSU (6-3, 4-3 ACC) was ranked 25th in the Associated Press poll and not ranked in the coaches' poll. This is the first time since 2016 that the Seminoles are in the CFP rankings. "You start to see them with that win, I guess it was their second game, the...
UF WBK: News, Notes, Quotes, Interviews, & Photo Gallery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Four Gators scored in double-figures and Florida pulled-away late on Monday evening to take down Florida A&M, 83-55, in the 2022-23 season-opener. The Gators (1-0, 0-0 SEC) were led by Leilani Correa who came off the bench to score 18 points. KK Deans, Ra Shaya Kyle and Jordyn Merritt all scored 15 points as well for the Gators who shot 28-of-77 (36.4%) from the field and 9-of-31 (29%) from three-point range. The UF bench outscored the Florida A&M's (0-1, 0-0 SWAC) bench, 41-7.
GAINESVILLE, FL

