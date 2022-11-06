GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Four Gators scored in double-figures and Florida pulled-away late on Monday evening to take down Florida A&M, 83-55, in the 2022-23 season-opener. The Gators (1-0, 0-0 SEC) were led by Leilani Correa who came off the bench to score 18 points. KK Deans, Ra Shaya Kyle and Jordyn Merritt all scored 15 points as well for the Gators who shot 28-of-77 (36.4%) from the field and 9-of-31 (29%) from three-point range. The UF bench outscored the Florida A&M's (0-1, 0-0 SWAC) bench, 41-7.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO