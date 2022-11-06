Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams says ‘nobody is quitting’ on the team after loss to LSU
How will Alabama football respond to finishing the season after a loss to Louisiana State University?. Crimson Tide fans will be looking at Saturday’s matchup versus Mississippi at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Coach Nick Saban and a few players have discussed the pride that remains in Alabama’s building, despite having two losses. Experienced players such as Byron Young, Javion Cohen, and DeMarcco Hellams are getting young guys to understand there is still a lot to play for.
tdalabamamag.com
Joel Klatt of FOX is not buying ‘the dynasty’ is dead’ talk for Alabama
People have been discussing ‘the dynasty is dead’ for Alabama since its second loss of the season to LSU, but one national media pundit is not buying it. Joel Klatt of FOX Sports is choosing not to take the bait. He thinks Alabama is ‘still going to be Alabama.’ The Crimson Tide has a chance to get in the SEC Championship Game if it wins out and LSU loses to Arkansas and Texas A&M. It is a long shot for the Tide, but we have seen crazier things in college football. ESPN is giving Alabama a 17 percent chance of making the CFP.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama continues prep work for Mississippi Rebels
Alabama football continued its prep work for Mississippi on Wednesday. After a loss to LSU, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide look to right the ship against the Rebels. A few players spoke during media availability and this team has a lot to play for. Alabama has an opportunity to grab the keys from LSU for the SEC West if the Tigers lose to Arkansas and Texas A&M. Lane Kiffin looks to be the third former Saban assistant to beat him.
LSU Fans Aren’t Going To Like The Game Time Against Arkansas This Saturday
LSU fans are still reeling from their big overtime win against Alabama last Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With the win, LSU vaulted to the top of the SEC West standings and now sits in the first-place spot. That is because they have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama to take...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban addresses former QB Greg McElroy’s concerns over the program
Alabama is in a strange spot since its loss to LSU last weekend. For the first time in a long while, there are outside questions from the media surrounding the program’s future which would easily be dismissed in the past. The Crimson Tide’s former quarterback and national champion, Greg McElroy, detailed some of his concerns on his podcast Always College Football.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama drops in College Football Playoff rankings after loss
Alabama football was ranked No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday. The Tide were defeated by the LSU Tigers Saturday. The Tigers move up in the rankings after their win from No. 10 to No. 7. Alabama loss to Tennessee earlier this season, and the Vols came in at No. 5 in the latest CFP rankings after losing Georgia.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama players still believe they have a lot to play for despite two losses
Alabama has a slim chance to play for a Southeastern Conference Championship, but the College Football Playoff opportunity is gone. The season has been disappointing and frustrating for the Crimson Tide, but Nick Saban said there is still pride in the organization. Big names in national media are dusting off “the dynasty is dead” narrative and putting it back out there.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama football Tuesday practice ahead of Ole Miss
Alabama football continued its preparation from Ole Miss in full pads Tuesday on the Thomas Drew Practice Fields. Here is video from the Crimson Tide’s Monday practice. The video can be streamed above.
LSU Reveille
LSU in the '90s vs LSU in '22: What's changed over the past 30 years? What hasn't?
If you're an undergraduate student at LSU in the year 2022, you were likely born in the early 2000s. LSU has a long history stretching back to its founding in 1860. It's gone through many changes. But what was it like right before you were born? And how has it changed in comparison to the present day?
Brian Kelly Reacts To Environment At Tiger Stadium Last Weekend
The Alabama-LSU game was one of the best college football games of the season thus far. It had back-and-forth action and plenty of drama to go along with it. In the end, LSU notched the upset and gave Alabama its second straight loss. That loss also likely knocked the Crimson...
Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU
Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
247Sports
Alabama football: Coaching changes could be coming for Crimson Tide
Alabama football rarely loses multiple games in a regular season, but that is the situation that head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide find themselves in now after Saturday's 32-31 loss at LSU. The path remains tough, too, as Alabama heads to Ole Miss for another road game against a ranked opponent this weekend. Amid a disappointing season for the Tide, 247Sports' Josh Pate said on the "Late Kick" podcast that he fully expects Saban to overhaul his coaching staff. That could involve moves regarding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Pate said.
wbrz.com
Chaos in and around Death Valley after the LSU versus Alabama game
BATON ROUGE - The LSU versus Alabama game was a big night for Tiger fans. While many LSU fans were excited and even stormed the field, a number of incidents occurred on campus, causing concerns among some LSU fans. “Crazy, electrifying, kind of scary honestly,” is how LSU student Macey...
tdalabamamag.com
Teams and coaches no longer fear Alabama and Nick Saban
The scene in Tuscaloosa in 2007 was nothing short of incredible desperation. Alabama football was in dire need of a winning head coach, so it rolled the dice on someone that gained success at Louisiana State University and spent time in the National Football League. When Crimson Tide fans looked upon Nick Saban, who was 56 years old at the time he got hired, they saw him as the savior to restore Alabama to its glory under Paul Bryant and Gene Stallings.
Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game
A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
tdalabamamag.com
Potential missed block in the back call on LSU game-winning touchdown goes viral
The head referee for the Alabama vs. LSU game appeared to miss a block in the back call on LSU’s game-winning touchdown run by Jayden Daniels. A screenshot of the Tigers’ tight end, Mason Taylor, blocking the Crimson Tide’s linebacker, Jaylen Moody, in the back has gone viral on Twitter in the aftermath of LSU’s win. The screenshot shows the head referee having a clear view of the action.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama coaches name six Players of the Week from LSU loss
The Alabama coaching staff selected six players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s top-15 matchup at LSU last weekend. Ja’Corey Brooks and Jahmyr Gibbs on offense; Brian Branch and DeMarcco Hellams on defense; and Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and Will Reichard on special teams were all selected for their efforts in Baton Rouge.
tdalabamamag.com
The softer side of Nick Saban is not meshing well with fans in disappointing season
Former Alabama players and Crimson Tide fans are not feeling the kinder, gentler Nick Saban. One of Eminem’s most popular songs is “The Real Slim Shaddy.” The biggest verse is “will the real Slim Shady please stand up.’. People are asking for the hardcore Saban to...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban explains why Terrion Arnold didn’t play against LSU
Going into Alabama’s game on Saturday against LSU, there was one notable defensive player missing from the sidelines. Redshirt freshman defensive back Terrion Arnold didn’t see any action against the Tigers for he didn’t make the trip for the game. During his press conference on Monday, head...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban refuses to ‘analyze’ Bill O’Brien performance this season
Nick Saban refused to publicly analyze Bill O’Brien during his Monday press conference. O’Brien has been under fire after Alabama’s recent offensive performance against LSU. Saban was asked by a reporter Monday, “How would you access the overall body of work for this Alabama offense and the job Bill O’Brien has done?” The Alabama head coach responded by stating he was not going to publicly analyze someone no matter how he feels about them.
Comments / 1