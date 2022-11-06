ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MassLive.com

Parts of Massachusetts to be as cold as 17 degrees Tuesday night

After a weekend of record-setting heat unusual for early November, temperatures Tuesday night will be a jolt back to reality for Massachusetts. Parts of the Bay State could dip as low as 17 degrees overnight, according to the National Weather Service. The warmest areas of the state, the more moderate coastal towns, could still see temperatures near freezing.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter

You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston sees record temperatures on Sunday

Sunday's high of 76 degrees broke the previous record of 73 degrees set in 1938. Sunday was a day of record-breaking heat for several New England cities. Boston recorded a high of 76 degrees, beating the previous record of 73 degrees set in 1938, 1948, 1959, and 2015, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday morning also broke Boston’s record for the warmest low during November, at 66 degrees.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

The Return of the Holiday Market at Snowport

It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Boston without Seaport’s iconic winter experience, Snowport. Returning for the fourth year and serving as the ultimate holiday destination for Bostonians and tourists alike, Snowport will once again feature The Holiday Market at Snowport, created with The Makers Show. The luminous, open-air market, which debuted in 2021, returns in 2022 with over 120 small businesses to shop from, doubling last year’s lineup. Visitors will also find an expanded dining area and enchanting holiday décor throughout. In addition to The Holiday Market, Snowport will offer outdoor iceless curling, large-scale winter games, the Tree Market at Snowport, and an annual holiday tree lighting and celebration, Light Up Seaport (December 2). Snowport begins on November 11, 2022. Further details and dates are below. Visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport and follow @seaportbos to learn more.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

William Johnson concedes state Senate race to Jacob Oliveira in the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District

GRANBY — Republican William E. Johnson conceded the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester state Senate contest to state Rep. Jacob R. “Jake” Oliveira, D-Ludlow, Wednesday. “Our campaign was about issues facing the residents of the district, the cost of gas and groceries, the support of public safety, the rights of parents within the schools and making Massachusetts affordable for business to grow and prosper within the district and the state as a whole,” Johnson wrote in an email.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource

NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Boston is in store for another weird weather week

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. We have some big news: The first episode of The Common, our new daily podcast on all things happening in Greater Boston, just dropped! We’re starting off with a look at what the region’s growing Latino community thinks of Question 4, a referendum on the new law allowing undocumented residents to get a driver’s license.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH
CBS Boston

Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts

BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Runner blasts ‘unacceptable’ Cambridge half marathon on TikTok

Enter your email address here to receive MassLive's Breaking News newsletter:. It was 75 degrees and sunny, and Jenna Lavin had already been running for about two and a half miles. The seasoned athlete knew she needed water, so she stopped at the first water station in the Cambridge half marathon race she was participating in for a drink.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Bakeries in Boston

When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Powerball jackpot winner in California, $1M ticket sold in Quincy, Massachusetts

QUINCY, Mass. — A singleticket sold in California won the record-setting Powerball jackpot following a technical issue that delayed the highly-anticipated drawing, but several smaller prizes were won in Massachusetts. One ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Bay State, according to the game's website. Massachusetts State Lottery...
QUINCY, MA
MassLive.com

15 people including 5 children displaced in Boston fire, officials say

On Tuesday afternoon a two-alarm fire displaced 15 people, including five children and four cats in a triple-decker Roslindale home in Boston, the city fire department said. Around 5:45 p.m. a fire began from the back of a home at 3927 Washington St. Firefighters say the fire was on the second and third floors of the home, and described it as “heavy.”
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Arrest made in one of three Sunday night shootings in Boston

A Brockton man is being held without bail following a spate of Sunday night shootings in Boston, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Aquan Hudson, 24, of Brockton was arrested in connection with one of three shootings that occurred in the state capital Sunday. He has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and illegal weapon and ammunition charges, the DA’s office said.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts live election results: Middlesex and Worcester District (Eldridge v. Christakis)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. State Democratic Sen. James Eldridge faces a challenger for the Middlesex and Worcester District this year and is facing Republican Anthony Christakis. Both candidates ran unopposed in their respective primaries in September. Redistricting impacted the Middlesex and Worcester District,...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

