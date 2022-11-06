ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Detroit Pistons (3-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (5-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will aim to break its six-game road losing streak when the Pistons face New York. New York finished 37-45 overall and 22-30 in Eastern Conference play a season ago....
DETROIT, MI

