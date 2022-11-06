ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan

The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jesse Mirco reveals Ryan Day’s reaction to fourth-down conversion run vs. Rutgers

Jesse Mirco recently provided some insight into the infamous fake punt in Week 5. With Ohio State leading Rutgers by 39 points in the 4th quarter, Mirco was set to punt the ball back to the Scarlet Knights. Instead, Mirco saw a lane open up and decided to run for it, gaining 22 yards and taking a late hit out of bounds in the process.
saturdaytradition.com

Kam Babb showing good signs at OSU practice while recovering from injury

Kam Babb was seen putting in some extra work after Ohio State’s practice on Wednesday. He suffered a knee injury towards the beginning of the season. A video was posted on social media of Babb working with a JUGS machine. Babb missed three of his four first seasons with ACL injuries. Babb caught some passes from the machine, but still had a knee brace on his left knee.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State vs. Michigan: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history

Most rivalries are — by their very nature — competitive. But that’s not a guarantee. Sometimes, it’s pretty darn uneven. And on a game-by-game basis in the Ohio State vs. Michigan series, there have certainly been those times. Michigan opened the series with a 12-0-1 run, and 4 of the 10 biggest blowouts listed below are from that early stretch.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair explains why Georgia jumped ahead of No. 2 Ohio State

The latest CFP rankings came out on Tuesday night. 2 B1G teams were ranked in the top 4. The top 4 teams were No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. There was a question posed to CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan about if there was any consideration if Ohio State was looked at being the No. 1 team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Santa Ono, Michigan president, trolls OSU's Week 10 performance with hopeful forecast for The Game

Santa Ono is president of Michigan and is certainly looking forward to the season-ending rivalry with Ohio State. Ono even addressed the struggles of the Buckeyes in Week 10. Those struggles included Ohio State being held to 21 points in a road win vs. Northwestern. It’s undeniable the weather played a factor in that game with heavy rain and gusty winds making it near-impossible for either team to throw the football.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Indiana-Ohio State matchup in Week 11

Ohio State and Indiana will be meeting up on the football field in Week 11. ESPN’s FPI has already picked which team it thinks will win. There’s a lot on the line for both of these teams. Ohio State is looking to head into the matchup with Michigan on Nov. 26 undefeated, while Indiana is trying to make a bowl game after missing bowl season in 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Michigan Fans Love What President Said About Ohio State

Wolverines fans were loving what Michigan president Santa Ono had to say in the leadup to The Game later this year. After last season's inclement weather that allowed Michigan's run game to shine, UM's prez did his best to speak similar conditions into existence on Twitter. Saying, "From my days...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Sports

Watch Ohio State vs. Robert Morris: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Robert Morris Colonials and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Value City Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 8-24 season, Robert Morris is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. OSU was 20-12 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Villanova Wildcats 71-61.
COLUMBUS, OH
golfpunkhq.com

Top Five golf courses in Ohio

Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
COLUMBUS, OH

