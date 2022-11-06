Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Mason Arnold, Ohio State LS, talks ‘bittersweet’ starting role following injury to Bradley Robinson
Mason Arnold is the new starting long snapper for the Ohio State Buckeyes. The former walk-on was thrust into starting action after Bradley Robinson suffered a knee injury against Iowa in Week 9. Robinson is considered one of the best long-snappers in the nation and was a semi-finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award in 2021.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud looking forward to play in Columbus, get back on track in Week 11
C.J. Stroud had a week to forget in Week 10. Stroud had by far the worst performance of his Ohio State career at Northwestern in Week 10. The star QB went 10-for-26 for just 76 yards and 0 TDs. The Buckeyes were still able to avoid the upset, winning 21-7 thanks to a stellar defensive showing.
Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann's Tenure
Taison Chatman, Scotty Middleton, Devin Royal and Austin Parks signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday.
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan
The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
saturdaytradition.com
Jesse Mirco reveals Ryan Day’s reaction to fourth-down conversion run vs. Rutgers
Jesse Mirco recently provided some insight into the infamous fake punt in Week 5. With Ohio State leading Rutgers by 39 points in the 4th quarter, Mirco was set to punt the ball back to the Scarlet Knights. Instead, Mirco saw a lane open up and decided to run for it, gaining 22 yards and taking a late hit out of bounds in the process.
saturdaytradition.com
Kam Babb showing good signs at OSU practice while recovering from injury
Kam Babb was seen putting in some extra work after Ohio State’s practice on Wednesday. He suffered a knee injury towards the beginning of the season. A video was posted on social media of Babb working with a JUGS machine. Babb missed three of his four first seasons with ACL injuries. Babb caught some passes from the machine, but still had a knee brace on his left knee.
247Sports
Day Full Video: Ohio State coach on run game issues 'We all need to do better'
We have video of Ohio State football coach Ryan Day's comments from his weekly press conference. Day answered questions about OSU's struggles with the running game against Northwestern. The Buckeyes are preparing for Saturday's game with Indiana (noon, FOX). Here were some of the excerpts from today’s comments:. *...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State vs. Michigan: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history
Most rivalries are — by their very nature — competitive. But that’s not a guarantee. Sometimes, it’s pretty darn uneven. And on a game-by-game basis in the Ohio State vs. Michigan series, there have certainly been those times. Michigan opened the series with a 12-0-1 run, and 4 of the 10 biggest blowouts listed below are from that early stretch.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day lists area of biggest disappointment from win over Northwestern
Ryan Day was glad to get a win in Evanston last Saturday but was notably disappointed about one aspect of the offense’s performance. The Ohio State HC explained what that was at Tuesday’s press conference. Day stated that with everything that happened in the running game, he wishes...
247Sports
What Indiana's Tom Allen said about Ohio State, QB situation, more
No. 2 Ohio State plays the team's penultimate home game of the 2022 season when the Buckeyes welcome Indiana to Ohio Stadium. It is the next chapter of a rivalry that goes back to 1901 and has seen 94 meetings between the two Big Ten teams. The Scarlet and Gray...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day reveals how he would shift game plan for coping with poor weather in the future
Ryan Day had to face something other than Northwestern on Saturday. The weather had a factor in the game. Day addressed how unique the weather was, describing it as extreme at Tuesday’s presser. Ohio State was forced to change up its offensive game plan because of it. “One of...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud points to 3 Buckeyes who are holding OL accountable for run game struggles
C.J. Stroud recently praised 3 of his offensive linemen. Stroud pointed to Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones, and Luke Wypler as players who have held the line accountable for struggles in the run game. The Ohio State ground game has been pedestrian of late, currently sporting the 32nd-ranked rushing offense in the nation.
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair explains why Georgia jumped ahead of No. 2 Ohio State
The latest CFP rankings came out on Tuesday night. 2 B1G teams were ranked in the top 4. The top 4 teams were No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. There was a question posed to CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan about if there was any consideration if Ohio State was looked at being the No. 1 team in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Santa Ono, Michigan president, trolls OSU's Week 10 performance with hopeful forecast for The Game
Santa Ono is president of Michigan and is certainly looking forward to the season-ending rivalry with Ohio State. Ono even addressed the struggles of the Buckeyes in Week 10. Those struggles included Ohio State being held to 21 points in a road win vs. Northwestern. It’s undeniable the weather played a factor in that game with heavy rain and gusty winds making it near-impossible for either team to throw the football.
Michigan’s President Trolls Ohio State’s Performance Against Northwestern
Bad weather was at least partially to blame for the Buckeyes’ offensive struggles on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why he put Michigan over Ohio State in Week 11's top 10 rankings
Joel Klatt may have angered some Ohio State fans this week after putting the Buckeyes underneath Michigan in his latest top 10 rankings. He explained why he decided to go that way on ‘The Joel Klatt Show’. What it came down to for Michigan was potential. Klatt stated...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Indiana-Ohio State matchup in Week 11
Ohio State and Indiana will be meeting up on the football field in Week 11. ESPN’s FPI has already picked which team it thinks will win. There’s a lot on the line for both of these teams. Ohio State is looking to head into the matchup with Michigan on Nov. 26 undefeated, while Indiana is trying to make a bowl game after missing bowl season in 2021.
Michigan Fans Love What President Said About Ohio State
Wolverines fans were loving what Michigan president Santa Ono had to say in the leadup to The Game later this year. After last season's inclement weather that allowed Michigan's run game to shine, UM's prez did his best to speak similar conditions into existence on Twitter. Saying, "From my days...
CBS Sports
Watch Ohio State vs. Robert Morris: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Robert Morris Colonials and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Value City Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 8-24 season, Robert Morris is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. OSU was 20-12 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Villanova Wildcats 71-61.
golfpunkhq.com
Top Five golf courses in Ohio
Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
