Georgia State

What Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said about ECU

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell has built the premier program in the American Athletic Conference over the last few seasons with the Bearcats. This year, even with the loss of nine NFL Draft picks, Cincinnati is once again in contention for an AAC title. The Bearcats will have to get by visiting East Carolina this Friday night at 8 p.m. ET in Nippert Stadium to realistically keep those hopes alive, however.
World Series, football dominate week's TV ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are the 20 most-watched programs in prime-time television for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6, according to the Nielsen company. 1. NFL Football: Tennessee at Kansas City, NBC, 17.69 million. 2. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 13.81 million. 3. World Series Game 5:...
Christian Reeves will be a factor as a freshman for Duke

One of the key questions coming out of Countdown to Craziness was whether Duke freshman center Christian Reeves would maintain his redshirt, as has been discussed by both player and coaching staff during the preseason, or if his play and the injury to Dereck Lively would accelerate his development path. At the 2:03 mark of the second half, with the Blue Devils up 66-38 over Jacksonville in the season opener, that question had an answer.
Duke freshman Dereck Lively named Preseason All-American

Duke Sports Information – The Sporting News magazine has announced its preseason All-America Teams with Duke freshman Dereck Lively II being tapped to the Third team. Lively is one of just three freshmen named nationally named a preseason All-America by Sporting News, joining second-team pick Keyonte George (Baylor) and third-teamer Nick Smith (Arkansas).
