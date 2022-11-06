Read full article on original website
Related
Hubert Davis Assesses UNC's Season Opener
North Carolina's head coach shares how UNCW's defense stymied UNC's offense. He also details the improvements of his team's defense, including efforts from the bench.
Expert Analysis: Hubert Davis' Signing Duo of Simeon Wilcher & Zayden High
The early signing period for college basketball recruiting begins Wednesday, Nov. 9. For North Carolina, that means that during the coming week Simeon Wilcher and Zayden High will officially become Tar Heels. Wilcher is an attacking 6-foot-4 guard from Roselle (N.J.) Catholic that committed in October 2021. High is a...
cbs17
Former UNC captain Jeff Saturday named Indianapolis Colts interim head coach following Frank Reich firing
INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (WNCN) — A well-known face of the Triangle is stepping into a disgruntled NFL spotlight. Former captain and four-year letterman for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the 1990s was named the interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts after former head coach Frank Reich was fired early Monday.
What Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said about ECU
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell has built the premier program in the American Athletic Conference over the last few seasons with the Bearcats. This year, even with the loss of nine NFL Draft picks, Cincinnati is once again in contention for an AAC title. The Bearcats will have to get by visiting East Carolina this Friday night at 8 p.m. ET in Nippert Stadium to realistically keep those hopes alive, however.
cbs17
World Series, football dominate week’s TV ratings
NEW YORK (AP) — Here are the 20 most-watched programs in prime-time television for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6, according to the Nielsen company. 1. NFL Football: Tennessee at Kansas City, NBC, 17.69 million. 2. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 13.81 million. 3. World Series Game 5:...
Christian Reeves will be a factor as a freshman for Duke
One of the key questions coming out of Countdown to Craziness was whether Duke freshman center Christian Reeves would maintain his redshirt, as has been discussed by both player and coaching staff during the preseason, or if his play and the injury to Dereck Lively would accelerate his development path. At the 2:03 mark of the second half, with the Blue Devils up 66-38 over Jacksonville in the season opener, that question had an answer.
Duke freshman Dereck Lively named Preseason All-American
Duke Sports Information – The Sporting News magazine has announced its preseason All-America Teams with Duke freshman Dereck Lively II being tapped to the Third team. Lively is one of just three freshmen named nationally named a preseason All-America by Sporting News, joining second-team pick Keyonte George (Baylor) and third-teamer Nick Smith (Arkansas).
Comments / 0