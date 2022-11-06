ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
ABILENE, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

20th Avenue Shooting

Amarillo police are looking into a shooting from Tuesday night at Northeast 20th Avenue. At 9:34 p.m. police got to the scene at 20th Avenue and Martin Road on the reports of a shooting. When they got there, they found out the victim had left and was on his way...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Police I.D Two Bodies Found

Amarillo Police have identified the two people found dead, Monday afternoon at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park. At 12:18 APD says 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead from gunshot.in a home there. They took a family member into custody for both killings and are still investigating.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Auto Chase

Amarillo Police have a suspect is in custody after a possible kidnapping that led to a city-wide car chase. At 9:00 a.m. police were called to Bell Street and Gainsborough Road on a report of a man forcing a woman into a car. The officers attempted to stop the car,...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

AC Truck Driving School

The Amarillo College continuing education Truck Driving Academy is now open for enrollment. All new applicants will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. The college plans to expand by doubling program capacity for the Texas Panhandle. The eight week program consists of state-of-the-art simulator training, classroom instruction, and a practical application of driving skills.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Police investigating after 2 found dead

Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating an incident in which two bodies were found on Monday. Officials detailed that at around 12:20 p.m., APD was called to a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park on Canyon Drive. Upon arriving, officials reported that police found two people dead...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

DPS: 4 dead after head-on crash with semi in Armstrong County

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting four people dead in Armstrong County. According to DPS, a 2016 Ford Explorer driven by 25-year-old Andre Arango-Lopez with three other passengers was traveling east (wrong way) in the west lane on US 287. A semi was traveling west...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Shots Fired At Affiliated Foods

An early morning shooting incident at Affiliated Foods. Randall County deputies were called out to the east parking lot of the Affiliated Foods plant at 8:09 a.m. on South Washington Street. They quickly caught the suspect and took him into custody. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Floor Furnace House Fire

A Saturday morning fire in the 2000 Block of South Washington Street is being blamed on a floor furnace. Amarillo fire crews found the two-story residence with smoke coming out the front door at 10:45. They were notified by witnesses that there was still someone inside the house and as...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fatal Accident In Armstrong County

There was an accident at 4:15 am Friday morning in Armstrong County that left 4 dead. A 2016 Ford Explorer was traveling east in the westbound lane on US 287, and a 2012 Freightliner Tractor-Trailer was in the westbound lane. After making a pass, the semi saw the ford in...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
AMARILLO, TX

