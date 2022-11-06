Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 hospitalized after Tuesday shooting in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released details on a shooting that occurred overnight in the 2700 block of northeast 20th Avenue, and asked the public for further information on the incident. APD officials reported that at around 9:34 p.m. on Tuesday officers were called to the 2700 block of northeast 20th Avenue […]
Fire crews respond to downtown Amarillo fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire near 3rd and S. Pierce St Wednesday night. Information is currently limited at this time, MyHighPlains.com currently has crews on the scene.
PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
kgncnewsnow.com
20th Avenue Shooting
Amarillo police are looking into a shooting from Tuesday night at Northeast 20th Avenue. At 9:34 p.m. police got to the scene at 20th Avenue and Martin Road on the reports of a shooting. When they got there, they found out the victim had left and was on his way...
kgncnewsnow.com
Police I.D Two Bodies Found
Amarillo Police have identified the two people found dead, Monday afternoon at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park. At 12:18 APD says 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead from gunshot.in a home there. They took a family member into custody for both killings and are still investigating.
1 arrested after Monday morning chase through Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a Monday morning chase that ended in an arrest in north Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called to the area of Bell Street and Gainsborough Road around 8:58 a.m. Monday on […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Auto Chase
Amarillo Police have a suspect is in custody after a possible kidnapping that led to a city-wide car chase. At 9:00 a.m. police were called to Bell Street and Gainsborough Road on a report of a man forcing a woman into a car. The officers attempted to stop the car,...
Police provide update after 2 found dead in south Amarillo
UPDATE: Nov. 8, 10 a.m. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released updated information on the suspect in the homicide on Canyon Drive in South Amarillo that left two dead. The suspect is a juvenile family member of one of the individuals found dead, according to APD, though officials said that no further […]
kgncnewsnow.com
AC Truck Driving School
The Amarillo College continuing education Truck Driving Academy is now open for enrollment. All new applicants will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. The college plans to expand by doubling program capacity for the Texas Panhandle. The eight week program consists of state-of-the-art simulator training, classroom instruction, and a practical application of driving skills.
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Police investigating after 2 found dead
Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating an incident in which two bodies were found on Monday. Officials detailed that at around 12:20 p.m., APD was called to a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park on Canyon Drive. Upon arriving, officials reported that police found two people dead...
Missing Persons in Amarillo Verify the Info Before Sharing
Over the weekend I saw a post being shared all over Amarillo. It was about a missing man. A silver alert went out for Robert Spall. He has dementia so we needed to keep an eye out. It's good to share information when something like that happens in Amarillo. The...
Suspect arrested with guns, machete in car after reported kidnapping
AMARILLO, Texas — Police arrested a man on a list of charges after officers said he forced a screaming woman into his car and then led them on a pursuit. The Amarillo Police Department told KAMR that officers were called Monday morning to a scene where a man had allegedly forced a woman into a vehicle.
KFDA
DPS: 4 dead after head-on crash with semi in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting four people dead in Armstrong County. According to DPS, a 2016 Ford Explorer driven by 25-year-old Andre Arango-Lopez with three other passengers was traveling east (wrong way) in the west lane on US 287. A semi was traveling west...
kgncnewsnow.com
Shots Fired At Affiliated Foods
An early morning shooting incident at Affiliated Foods. Randall County deputies were called out to the east parking lot of the Affiliated Foods plant at 8:09 a.m. on South Washington Street. They quickly caught the suspect and took him into custody. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be...
KRMG
Woman kidnapped at machete point, rescued after chase
Woman kidnapped at machete point, rescued after chase On Nov. 7, witnesses reported that a man forced a screaming woman into his silver car in Amarillo, Texas. (NCD)
KFDA
Randall County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired at Affiliated Foods
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning. Around 8:09 a.m., Randall County deputies were called to the east parking lot of Affiliated Foods on South Washington on a report of shots fired. The suspect was caught and...
abc7amarillo.com
2 people found shot to death inside Amarillo mobile home, family member in custody
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a homicide after two people were found dead inside a mobile home. Around 12:15 p.m. police were called to the Lakeview Mobile Home Park located at 7865 Canyon Drive. Officers found two bodies inside the mobile home. Police later said the...
kgncnewsnow.com
Floor Furnace House Fire
A Saturday morning fire in the 2000 Block of South Washington Street is being blamed on a floor furnace. Amarillo fire crews found the two-story residence with smoke coming out the front door at 10:45. They were notified by witnesses that there was still someone inside the house and as...
kgncnewsnow.com
Fatal Accident In Armstrong County
There was an accident at 4:15 am Friday morning in Armstrong County that left 4 dead. A 2016 Ford Explorer was traveling east in the westbound lane on US 287, and a 2012 Freightliner Tractor-Trailer was in the westbound lane. After making a pass, the semi saw the ford in...
KFDA
City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
