Raiders will sign Eagles draft bust, report says
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source.”. Seattle waived Jones last week after it couldn’t find a trade partner for him ahead of Tuesday’s...
Here’s what Bills said about Jets’ Zach Wilson after watching him outplay Josh Allen
Shortly after Zach Wilson took a knee to cement the Jets’ stunning, 20-17 upset over the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, he received a hug on the field from Josh Allen. In the week leading up to Sunday’s showdown, Wilson faced harsh, widespread criticism...
Giants safety hopes to re-sign and stay in New York
Julian Love wants to stick around. The New York Giants safety would like to remain a member of the team. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said last week that he was opening up a window for contract negotiations with soon-to-be free agents. However, the bye-week is over and nothing has been negotiated with Love.
Giants could have competition for Daniel Jones after season: 4 teams might be interested, plus 2 wild cards
Joe Schoen liked what he saw from Daniel Jones in the first eight games of the season, but the Giants general manager also made it clear that he wants to see more before using owner John Mara’s bank account to place the franchise stamp on the quarterback. And, in Jones’ case, the word franchise could have different meanings.
How Colts firing Frank Reich affects Eagles this season and beyond
The Nov. 20 game between the Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts was supposed to be a reunion of mentor and mentee, with Frank Reich leading the Colts as their head coach and Nick Sirianni, the former Colts offensive coordinator and good friend to Reich leading the Eagles. However, that reunion will not happen at all.
Ex-Eagles star hurt in Ravens’ Monday Night Football win over Saints
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson went down with a hamstring injury in his first game since signing last month with the Baltimore Ravens. Before leaving the game, Jackson was targeted twice by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, with the 35-year-old wideout pulling down one reception for 16 yards. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Colts’ Jeff Saturday could poach ESPN colleague to be quarterbacks coach
What is Jeff Saturday going to do with the Indianapolis Colts?. The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they have fired head coach Frank Reich and hired ESPN analyst and former Colts center Jeff Saturday to take his place as interim coach. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Saturday,...
Giants’ Daniel Bellinger received Instagram message from Jaguars player that caused serious eye injury
Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was back in the Giants’ locker room Wednesday for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a fractured bone near his left eye and a deviated septum. He does not know exactly when he will return to the football field, but he believes...
Sauce Gardner is a ‘playmaker,’ Jets legend says
The New York Jets are dong big things this year. And they have cornerback Sauce Gardner to thank for much of their success. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Jets upset the Buffalo Bills, 20-17, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium to improve to 6-3. Here’s what former...
Jets’ Robert Saleh wants players to avoid beer, nachos during bye week | What’s next for Zach Wilson
The Jets won six of their first nine games before this weekend’s well-deserved bye, matching their win total for the last two years combined. And coach Robert Saleh acknowledged that he’s proud of what his team has accomplished. “Even the most optimistic Jets fan wouldn’t have had us...
Eagles can accomplish something that hasn’t been done since the 1958 Baltimore Colts
PHILADELPHIA – Many people who think of the 1958 Baltimore Colts think of the black and white video from “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” with Johnny Unitas leading the Colts offense down the field, handing the ball off to Alan Ameche for a game-winning touchdown in overtime.
Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay makes progress; 2 players out for season
The bye week is a time for a team to get healthy, but the Giants returned to practice Tuesday on the heels of Monday’s news that they had lost starting safety Xavier McKinney and reserve defensive tackle Nick Williams to injuries. McKinney’s hand injury was the result of an ATV accident during a bye-week vacation in Mexico and Williams’ biceps injury occurred in the Giants’ Week 8 loss at Seattle.
Giants injury report: As Kenny Golladay prepares to return, how much will he play vs. Texans? (UPDATE)
New York Giants practice before NFL Week 8 game against Seahawks — UPDATE:Here is the Giants’ official Wednesday injury report ... Did not practice: TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), RT Evan Neal (knee) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on...
