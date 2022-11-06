ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We are the champions: Meet N.J.’s 16 public boys soccer sectional champs

While a state title is every team’s ultimate dream, being crowned a sectional champion is a major step in that direction. On Saturday, 16 public schools teams were crowned as sectional champion in boys soccer in New Jersey, earning a berth in the state semifinals for their respective group. The non-public sectional finals will be contested alongside the public state semifinals on Wednesday.
Boys Soccer: No. 10 Ramsey outlasts Harrison in PKs in Group 2 semifinals

As Ramsey goalkeeper Steven De Pinto walked over to the net before the start of penalty kicks, the words of his predecessor were in his mind - “trust your gut.”. “The old varsity goalkeeper Ryan Haskell. We’re good friends and he told me ‘trust your gut, trust your gut,’” said De Pinto, a sophomore. “That’s what I did. I dove left and I made the save.”
RAMSEY, NJ
Football: Breaking down the Non-Public A & B quarterfinals games

The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics non-public high school football tournament kicked off with a smattering of games last week, but now is moving forward with a nearly full slate this weekend. By the end of the weekend, we will be down to eight teams – four in Non-Public A and four in...
HS Football: Statewide stat leaders following Week 2 of the playoffs

While the 2022 high school football season is moving closer to a dramatic finish, many players across the state continue to put some incredible statistics. As the NJSAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament continues this weekend, fans will get a chance to see some of the top teams and performers battle on the gridiron in hopes of claiming sectional titles and moving closer to state championships.
Boys and Girls Soccer group finals schedule for Nov. 12-13

The final weekend of the high school soccer season has arrived as six boys teams and six girls teams will be crowned as state champions over the weekend. The boys games will be played across two days at Franklin High School, with three games on Saturday and three games on Sunday.
West Orange punches ticket to Group 4 final with victory over Westfield

West Orange knew it was going to have to do almost everything right against Westfield on Wednesday afternoon in order to advance to the state final. The Mountaineers, ranked No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, knew they had to attack from the first whistle to try and score as early as possible, and be disciplined on defense against a determined and capable Blue Devils’ offense.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Clinical attack paces Seton Hall Prep to third consecutive North, Non-Public A title

Head coach Marty Berman initially pumped the brakes on Seton Hall Prep’s sectional and state title hopes at the beginning of the season. With nine new starters in the rotation, Berman wasn’t sure how this season would pan out for the reigning Non-Public A state champions. While they brought back two All-State players -- Alex Oladapo and Joaquin Niehenke -- he knew that this team would be a work in progress throughout the season.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
