HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 10
We’re two weeks into the NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopaedics State Tournament and the NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournaments, so the stat leaderboards are firming up across the NJIC. Below are the season stat leaders in a number of offensive, defensive and special teams categories in the NJIC through Week 10.
We are the champions: Meet N.J.’s 16 public boys soccer sectional champs
While a state title is every team’s ultimate dream, being crowned a sectional champion is a major step in that direction. On Saturday, 16 public schools teams were crowned as sectional champion in boys soccer in New Jersey, earning a berth in the state semifinals for their respective group. The non-public sectional finals will be contested alongside the public state semifinals on Wednesday.
Boys Soccer: No. 10 Ramsey outlasts Harrison in PKs in Group 2 semifinals
As Ramsey goalkeeper Steven De Pinto walked over to the net before the start of penalty kicks, the words of his predecessor were in his mind - “trust your gut.”. “The old varsity goalkeeper Ryan Haskell. We’re good friends and he told me ‘trust your gut, trust your gut,’” said De Pinto, a sophomore. “That’s what I did. I dove left and I made the save.”
Football: Breaking down the Non-Public A & B quarterfinals games
The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics non-public high school football tournament kicked off with a smattering of games last week, but now is moving forward with a nearly full slate this weekend. By the end of the weekend, we will be down to eight teams – four in Non-Public A and four in...
HS Football: Statewide stat leaders following Week 2 of the playoffs
While the 2022 high school football season is moving closer to a dramatic finish, many players across the state continue to put some incredible statistics. As the NJSAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament continues this weekend, fans will get a chance to see some of the top teams and performers battle on the gridiron in hopes of claiming sectional titles and moving closer to state championships.
Boys and Girls Soccer group finals schedule for Nov. 12-13
The final weekend of the high school soccer season has arrived as six boys teams and six girls teams will be crowned as state champions over the weekend. The boys games will be played across two days at Franklin High School, with three games on Saturday and three games on Sunday.
Mendham avenges two losses, beats Roxbury in Group 3 boys soccer semifinals
Facing a Roxbury team that had won the teams’ two previous meetings this season by shutout, including a one-sided contest 16 days ago, Mendham found a way to survive a much bigger contest Wednesday afternoon. Goals by Nat Quinn and Tim Larosa led Mendham to a 2-0 victory over...
Girls volleyball: No. 1 Immaculate Heart tops Union Cath. in Non-Public Group A semifinal
Top-seeded Immaculate Heart, the No. 1 team in the NJ.com Top 20, advanced to the sectional final of the Non-Public Group A Tournament with a win in straight sets, 25-20, 25-11 over fourth-seeded Union Catholic in Washington Township. The semifinal victory was the 1,100th win for coach Maria Nolan. “I...
HS Football conference statistical leaders heading into sectional finals weekend
High school football players around New Jersey have spent almost three months accumulating stats throughout the 2022 season. Some have finished their campaigns, but others continue to play as sectional public school championships and non-public state quarterfinals are this weekend with Thanksgiving games also looming on the horizon. Below check...
Football: Weehawken tops Elmwood Park in divisional championship matchup
Bryce Honig rushed for two touchdowns to lead Weehawken to a 21-6 win over Elmwood Park for the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference Union division championship in Elmwood Park. Honig ran for a seven-yard touchdown in the first quarter for Weehawken (8-1), which is in second place overall in the NJIC.
North Jersey, Group 3 Field Hockey Final: 2-Northern Highlands at 1-North Hunterdon
2-Northern Highlands (19-2) at 1-North Hunterdon (18-5)
Girls volleyball: Lodi Immaculate tops Mother Seton - South Non-Public Group B semis
Junior Anastasia Pesantes tallied 18 digs and 14 assists to lead top-seeded Lodi Immaculate to a win in straight sets, 25-7, 25-14 over fifth-seeded Mother Seton in the semifinal round of the South Jersey Non-Public Group B Tournament in Lodi. Lodi Immaculate will next face off against third-seeded Morris Catholic...
Drew Roskos leads Delran to state semifinal win over Holmdel
It takes a lot to get Drew Roskos down or keep him there. The Delran junior forward plays with a combination of skill and fire and both were readily on display as the host Bears earned a 2-1 win over Holmdel in the NJSIAA/Wawa boys soccer Group 2 state semifinal.,
Cherokee reaches first state final in 11 years with 1-0 win over Freehold Township
South Jersey sectional champion Cherokee will be returning to the state finals for the first time in 11 years after defeating Central Jersey champ Freehold Township at home on Wednesday 1-0 in the NJSIAA Group 4 State Tournament semifinal.
West Orange punches ticket to Group 4 final with victory over Westfield
West Orange knew it was going to have to do almost everything right against Westfield on Wednesday afternoon in order to advance to the state final. The Mountaineers, ranked No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, knew they had to attack from the first whistle to try and score as early as possible, and be disciplined on defense against a determined and capable Blue Devils’ offense.
Clinical attack paces Seton Hall Prep to third consecutive North, Non-Public A title
Head coach Marty Berman initially pumped the brakes on Seton Hall Prep’s sectional and state title hopes at the beginning of the season. With nine new starters in the rotation, Berman wasn’t sure how this season would pan out for the reigning Non-Public A state champions. While they brought back two All-State players -- Alex Oladapo and Joaquin Niehenke -- he knew that this team would be a work in progress throughout the season.
