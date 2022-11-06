Read full article on original website
Phoebe Bridgers on Abortion, Me Too, and Misogyny in the Music Industry
On a sunny fall afternoon at her label’s Brooklyn offices, Phoebe Bridgers sits at a conference table, reflecting on her abortion. “I hate going to the doctor's office, so doing that was anxiety-riddled,” the musician tells Teen Vogue between sips of an oat milk latte, wearing a Lucy Dacus baseball cap perched on her white-blonde hair. Though her singing voice soars and is silky smooth, Bridgers sounds California chill in conversation, with a low pitch and prone to liberal use of cuss words. “I also hate having people near any sensitive part of my body, so I was already nervous. [In the end, though,] it was just super nice.”
Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Addressed Rumors of a ‘No Dating Pact’ With Emma Watson
Following the revelations from Tom Felton's memoir, some fans only have more questions about his relationship with Emma Watson. In a new interview with Access Hollywood, Felton spoke further about his bond with his Harry Potter costar. “Emma and I have always been very dear to each other, but didn't start that way,” he told Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover. “She was nine when we first met and I was 12. And I think I was a bit of a cocky teenager going on 25. But yeah, we've been dear friends all our lives and she was very encouraging, actually, for me to continue writing these stories down to make them into a book.”
Aaron Carter memoir release delayed amid criticism from Hilary Duff and singer’s family
The release date of Aaron Carter’s posthumous, unfinished memoir has reportedly been pushed back, following criticism from the late singer’s friends and family. Carter was found dead at his California home on 5 November 2022, aged 34.The book, titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, was written by journalist Andy Symonds and scheduled to be released on 15 November by Ballast Books. Shortly after the release was announced, Hilary Duff criticised the move as a “heartless money grab”.The Lizzie McGuire star and Carter dated for nearly two years, beginning in 2001 before breaking up in 2003....
‘Friend of the Family’: Jan Broberg Starred in a Beloved WB TV Drama As She Recovered From Her Traumatic Childhood
After surviving harrowing ordeal highlighted in 'A Friend of the Family,' Jan Broberg focused on pursuing her passion for acting.
Ariana Grande's Blonde Hair Is Officially Back
Ariana Grande is back to blonde. When the fall and winter months hit, most people tend to change their hair color in line with the seasonal mood. The weather gets colder and darker, and Halloween rolls around, prompting us – consciously or not – to switch from lighter shades to those darker, more vampy choices. In other words, it’s not the obvious time to go blonde. But that’s exactly what Ariana Grande did this week.
Chloë Grace Moretz Once Accidentally Ripped All Her Lashes Out
All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Chloë Grace Moretz has strong feelings about her lashes, and she's letting the world know. The actor recently shared her morning and...
Leg Warmers Are Back Like They Never Even Left
All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Queue Madonna’s “Hung Up.” We all know that leg warmers had a good run in the ‘80s. Yes, some people could not stand them, but much of the world adopted the trend and thought they were the bee’s knees. And as if we haven’t already seen a fair share of ‘90s and Y2K fashion trends reemerging this year, leg warmers are now officially back too. We are not pulling your leg. Not only have they already made their viral debut on TikTok, but celebs are wearing them, and the runways are crawling with the trend. Even New York designer Lindsay Vrckovnik recently confirmed to Vogue, “the 2000s and all of its trends are back, including leg warmers.”
Selena Gomez Found the Perfect Winter Coat at Mango
All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Like her Only Murders in the Building character Mabel Mora, Selena Gomez loves a good coat. The actor and musician has been our go-to coat trendsetter since the early days of Only Murders, when she hit the streets of NYC in character as Mabel wearing a bright orange faux fur coat. Now, the star is serving up even more fall-to-winter coat inspiration in the perfect wool coat — and it's from Mango!
Netflix and Allure Celebrate the Power of Artistry as Self-Expression
On November 3, streaming service Netflix and beauty publication Allure joined forces to celebrate the power of artistry as self-expression. The event, hosted by Allure editor in chief Jessica Cruel, highlighted the work of stylists who are setting trends and shaping looks of popular characters in Netflix productions. This was also an opportunity to bring together professionals from diverse backgrounds.
Zoey Deutch Shared Her GRWM Secrets Ahead of the CFDA Awards
Have you ever dreamed of attending the prestigious CFDA Awards in a glamorous ensemble, rubbing elbows with designers and celebrities? While you may not have a spot on the guest list (this year), actor Zoey Deutch took Teen Vogue along during her prep for the event and gave us an insider's peek at her entire getting-ready process.
A Bunch of Amateurs review – moving study of a dwindling Bradford film-making society
Formed in 1932, Bradford Movie Makers was one of numerous amateur film-making societies in the north of England, a region that, says one member, might have rivalled Hollywood were it not for the disruption of the war. But in contrast to its heyday in the 1960s and 1970s (captured, appropriately, on scratchy Super 8 home movies), the club is now on its uppers. A headcount of its ageing membership barely scrapes into double figures; they haven’t paid the rent on their clubhouse for five years. And the building itself is shedding chunks of masonry and plaster, its creaky stairs a looming hazard to the hips of its increasingly doddery regulars.
Dave Chappelle talks Kanye, antisemitism and Trump in ‘SNL’ monologue
CNN — Dave Chappelle addressed several contentious topics in his latest “Saturday Night Live” monologue, focusing mostly on Kanye West’s recent antisemitic comments. In a lengthy stand-up set, Chappelle name-checked former President Donald Trump and Senate candidate Herschel Walker – and also may have alluded to the negative reaction to jokes he’s made about transgender people.
Like Selena Gomez, Accepting My Bipolar Disorder Means Finding New Strength
In this op-ed, Devi Jags explores how she relates to Selena Gomez in her new documentary, and what being diagnosed with bipolar disorder means for her. My senior year of high school was filled with insurmountable pressure: To solidify college scholarships, to run for Division I in the NCAA, to fulfill my running team’s goals, and to do it all oftentimes at the expense of my physical wellbeing. On the day of what would be my last high school track meet, I ran one of the slowest races I ever had as the crowd watched my body break down before them. In the days that followed, I learned I was running on a fractured hip, femur, and groin. If I had kept running, in one week's time, blood would have stopped circulating into my leg — ending my running career for good. Looking back, it’s no wonder that I experienced my first panic attack on that day.
