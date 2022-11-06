Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Cool and dry the rest of this week
Seattle - Dry, sunny, and cool weather will stick around Wednesday with high temps about ten degrees cooler than normal. High pressure overhead will keep skies clear today and tonight with high temps making it into the mid 40s. Clear skies overnight allowed temps to drop below freezing at Sea-Tac...
q13fox.com
December-like temps in November for Seattle
The high temperatures we are seeing this week are typical for late December – not early November. In addition to the chilly weather, we are tracking slick roads this morning as snow melts. Overnight, snow piled up across portions of the Olympic Peninsula, including Port Angeles and Sequim. Snow...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: First freeze of the season happening Wednesday
SEATTLE - I know you felt that chill today! It was breezy, aiding in the wind chill, and cold as highs peaked in the lower 40s. The coldest high temperature ever recorded on this date was set back in 1973 at 43 degrees. We tied that today!. Temperatures from here...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Blast of 20-degree temperatures ahead
Western Washington is bracing for plummeting temperatures this week. Lows will plunge to the 20s and low 30s this week! Highs will be well below-average in the 40s. Our coldest point this week will be Wednesday morning. The chilliest spots will be over the South Sound and some valleys where cold air likes to settle.
KUOW
Frigid temps to chill Western Washington this week
Cold weather shelters are extending hours, and more are popping up, as frigid weather moves into the Northwest this week. The Seattle area can expect high temps in the 40s, and low temps dipping into the low 30s, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. It will be even colder in areas like Olympia or Puyallup.
q13fox.com
Watch out for icy roadways Tuesday morning
SEATTLE - Several cities received their first snowfall of the season this afternoon/evening! Snow reports were popping up in, Bellingham, Whidbey Island, Anacortes, Port Townsend, Sequim, port Angeles, and the San Juan Islands. Here is a photo of the snow in Sequim taken by Javier and Crystal Chavez:. On top...
Wake up to snow? It was 88 degrees just 22 days ago
Did you wake up to snow this morning? Residents of Western Washington that woke up to some snow or wet snow dusting their lawns may have forgotten how warm it was just three weeks ago. In Seattle on Oct. 16, the high was 88 degrees — a far cry from...
Missoula vs Seattle: Driving In The Snow
Are Montana winters really that bad? Really? We covered the signs that Montana residents know to look for when it's too cold, and even provided some tips for University of Montana freshmen on how to deal with the cold as newly-minted Missoula residents. But what about a place from which...
Massive Storm Knocks Out Power For Thousands Of Homes Across Puget Sound
Over 40,000 homes don't have power as freezing temperatures and high winds sweep through the region.
KOMO News
Heavy rain causes flooding on I-5 in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Heavy rain falling in the Puget Sound region is causing major traffic delays Monday evening. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted that traffic is still getting through on northbound I-5 just north of Mercer St., but there is major congestion due to water on the roadway.
KIMA TV
Wind from the west levels Snohomish County tree line knocking out power to 200,000
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — On Nov. 4, an atmospheric river brought record rain, flooding rivers, and an impressive rain shadow over downtown Seattle. It was immediately followed by a destructive wind event that had the highest impact over Snohomish and Island counties. The powerful west wind acted like hurricane force and changed the tree line and landscape!
Wind storm leaves residents stuck with piles of yard debris
For those asking what to do with downed tree limbs and other yard debris following the severe windstorm, the city of Marysville, in partnership with Waste Management Northwest, is sharing locations to dispose of your yard waste. Locations include Lenz Enterprises in Stanwood, Cedar Grove in Everett, and Pacific Topsoils...
Rain and wind could turn dangerous Friday afternoon
That hot, smoky weather we saw in October feels like a distant memory. The wind, rain, and mountain snow have only just begun in the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service in Seattle said now that the next storm system has made its way onshore in the Pacific Northwest, we can expect more rain throughout the day Friday. There is a danger of flash flooding.
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space Needle
A Washington witness at Seattle reported watching and videotaping a flashing light “zipping around the sky” at about 9 p.m. on April 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Timeline: Tracking the next storm system in western Washington
SEATTLE — We're already tracking the next weather maker arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Before the system arrives later tonight, most of Saturday will be a breather and a day of recovery after a wild day of weather Friday. The majority of western Washington will stay dry with only a few showers and a mixture of a few sunbreaks. The gusty winds gradually relax throughout the day Saturday.
FOX 28 Spokane
Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through
A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
More than 150,000 without power, roads closed due to downed trees, gusty winds in western Washington
SEATTLE — A series of weather events are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington this weekend, according to KING 5's First Alert Weather Team. KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in...
Numerous school delays, closures in wake of severe storms
School districts across Western Washington are making schedule changes in the wake of this weekend’s severe storm. The Snohomish school district will have a two-hour delay. Everett High School is closed due to a power outage, all other schools in the district are operating on a normal schedule. Most...
MyNorthwest.com
More than 10,000 people without power in Auburn
Puget Sound Energy is reporting that more than 10,000 customers are without power in the south Auburn area. There are currently 20 active outages in the area, leaving 10,166 customers without electricity. PSE says the outage started at 6:46 a.m. and was caused by equipment failure. The outage is south...
Power restored to more than 9,000 customers in Auburn area
AUBURN, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy reported that more than 9,000 customers were without power in the south Auburn area. PSE says the outage started at 6:46 a.m. and was caused by equipment failure. The outage was south of State Route 18 and east of State Route 167. The...
