ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Top Democrat Says Party Is ‘Not Perfect, But We’re Responsible Adults’ Ahead Of Election

By Sanjana Karanth
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qBLMx_0j0wgFdW00

One of the top Democrats who is running for reelection in a tight race said Sunday that he believes Democrats are “going to do better than people think on Tuesday,” adding that his party is “not perfect” but “we are responsible adults who believe in this democracy.”

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, faces a tough challenge in Tuesday’s midterm elections from Republican Mike Lawler, who serves on the New York State Assembly. Maloney represents a suburban district north of New York City, which the Democrat says has always been competitive since he was first elected in 2013.

“I’ve always had a tough race, Chuck,” Maloney told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “I beat a Republican to have this seat. I’m the first gay person ever elected to Congress from New York. I’m raising an interracial family in a county Donald Trump won in 2016 by 20 points. It has always been improbable that I would serve in the Congress. I have to go out and earn it every two years.”

President Joe Biden is expected to campaign in suburban New York on Sunday, in an effort to use the last few days before the election to sway voters toward vulnerable Democratic candidates like Maloney. After a messy redistricting process in New York that proved disadvantageous for Democrats, the congressman decided to run in the state’s new 17th District instead of his current seat in the 18th District.

“I think this race is razor-close, and I think everybody who cares about the extremism in this MAGA movement ― the racism, the antisemitism, the violence ― needs to get out and vote,” Maloney said. “And that’s not just Democrats, that’s independents and fair-minded Republicans.”

Maloney is not the only vulnerable Democrat in this year’s midterm elections. Republicans are eyeing major gains on Tuesday ― specifically in the House ― and are appealing to supporters in the final days to punish Democrats for issues like inflation, public safety, women’s reproductive rights and LGBTQ rights.

At the local level, Democratic candidates have been campaigning on topics like the economy, jobs and abortion rights ― which polls have shown are important to voters. At the national level, however, there is a much bigger stress on how Republican victories, particularly those by far-right, election-denying candidates, could threaten the future of American democracy.

“Look, what I’m telling you is we’re not perfect, but we are responsible adults who didn’t attack the Capitol on Jan. 6, didn’t try to whitewash it. [We] don’t pretend we’re for law enforcement and then ignore 140 cops getting beat up on that horrible day,” Maloney said.

“We’re not perfect, but we’ve got a plan for gun violence and for bringing jobs back from China. You don’t like it, what’s yours? We took on the big drug companies. The other side won’t do that 'cause they’re awash in big drug company money,” he continued. “No, we’re not perfect, Chuck. We’ve got all kinds of things we can do better. But we are responsible adults who believe in this democracy and we’re fighting for a better future.”

Comments / 58

Constitution Lives
3d ago

The same so called responsible people burned down cities, looted businesses, murdered innocent people while rioting. Now the same so called responsible adults are steering the US to financial armageddon. These same so called responsible adults are planning on killing millions of people with WW3.

Reply(3)
56
Jan Haupt
3d ago

no you are not responsible adults. You could care less about the middle class Americans. We are struggling and you keep giving Ukraine billions of dollars. Why?

Reply(2)
45
Paul Smith
3d ago

Anyone that stands for democracy, stands against the Supreme Law of these United States. The U.S. Constitution does not mention the word democracy, at all. That means the United States government has no power to act, protect, or function as a democracy. The Constitution guarantees a Republican form of government to every State in the Union (Art.4,Sec.4) and the powers not granted to the United States by the Constitution, is reserved to the States respectively, or to the People. (10th Amend.) The claim of democracy is the attempt to undermine the Constitution. The Constitution creates a federal government, and is the Supreme Law of the Land(Art.6,Sec.2) This is not some opinion, the United States is a Constitutional Republic. Not a democracy. It sounds ridiculous, and shows how many people actually knows the value of their pledge of allegiance. Your allegiance is to this Republic, not some left-democracy... Do better...

Reply(1)
19
Related
Salon

Donald Trump must be indicted — and this time, I believe Merrick Garland will act

Following the final hearing of the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the evidence is overwhelming: The Department of Justice must bring criminal charges against Donald Trump and many others for their culpability for the attack. The evidence of criminal conduct by the former president is so strong, and the offenses so consequential to the continued viability of American democracy, that indictment is the only appropriate outcome — and I believe the DOJ will indict.
GEORGIA STATE
Nymag.com

The MyPillow Guy Has Been Quietly Bankrolling the Election-Denier Movement

Fox News viewers have been aware for years now that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is willing to spend a small fortune on ad buys broadcasting his kinda lumpy product to conservative viewers. The advertising — close to $80 million on Fox News prime time alone since January 2021 — has helped boost annual revenues to as much as $300 million, if you’re willing to take his private company at its word.
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Glenn: What I think happened during the Paul Pelosi attack

Details surrounding the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, are murky. There’s still a LOT we don’t know about how it happened, why it happened, and who his attacker — David DePape — truly is. So, in this clip, Glenn details everything we do know so far and the questions that must be answered. Plus, Glenn gives his own theory as to what happened inside that San Francisco home…
GLENN, CA
Newsweek

Republicans' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

In just one week, voters across the United States will go to the polls in crunch elections that will decide who controls both the Senate and House of Representatives. Currently the Democrats and Republicans are tied in the Senate, with 50 senators caucusing for each party, though the Democrats have the advantage thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking veto.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Pritzker headlines a drag show

Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. Temps will be in the 70s for a few days, a gift for door knockers. Enjoy it. Gov. JB Pritzker leaned into the culture wars Tuesday night, headlining a Democratic get-out-the-vote effort at the Baton Show Lounge for a drag show and political rally. Main drag:...
ILLINOIS STATE
HuffPost

Donald Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Warns Ron DeSantis Not To Run Against Him

An attorney for Donald Trump appeared to warn Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against opposing the former president in the 2024 presidential election. (Watch the video below.) “DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” Alina Habba said on the Right Side Broadcasting Network during a Trump rally in Vandalia, Ohio, Monday. “I like what DeSantis is doing in Florida, but he needs to stay in Florida.”
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

193K+
Followers
11K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy