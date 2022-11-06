Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Man dies after being shot 11 times on Philadelphia subwayBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Chipotle Illegally Closed Store To Kill Union Effort, Officials Say
Federal labor officials filed a complaint Thursday alleging that Chipotle illegally closed a store in Augusta, Maine, in response to an organizing effort by workers. The general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board recommended in the filing that Chipotle be ordered to reopen the store and bargain with the union, according to a board spokesperson.
McDonald's Employees Are 'Unhappy' About Latest Adult Happy Meal On Social Media
Despite the excitement from customers, McDonald's staff has fewer positive things to say about the Adult Happy Meals on social media. Some McDonald's employees are pleading to customers not to buy Adult Happy Meals, which people are flocking to in hopes of getting a limited-edition toy.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Administrators Of Made.Com Group Says Next PLC Deal Will Lead To 320 Redundancies Across Business
* ADMINISTRATORS OF MADE.COM GROUP PLC SAYS NEXT PLC TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE STAFF; WILL RESULT IN 320 REDUNDANCIES ACROSS BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and...
A laid-off Twitter employee filed an NLRB complaint alleging he was fired for helping fellow staff 'protect themselves'
Just hours before being fired, Emmanuel Cornet had shared a browser extension with Twitter staff that made downloading work emails quicker, he said.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Twitter Files Paperwork To Enter Payments Business - NYT
* TWITTER FILES PAPERWORK TO ENTER PAYMENTS BUSINESS - NYT Source text: https://nyti.ms/3NTGzq0. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
British nurses vote to strike over pay - union
LONDON (Reuters) - Thousands of British nurses will strike over demands for better pay, a trade union said on Wednesday, threatening further disruption to the nation's strained state-run health system. Nurses at the majority of National Health Service (NHS) employers have voted to strike, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN)...
kalkinemedia.com
Elon Musk to address advertisers in Twitter Spaces "town hall" -email
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Elon Musk will host a town hall with Twitter's advertisers on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Pacific (1800 GMT), according to an email reviewed by Reuters, in an effort to assuage brands and advertising agencies that are increasingly backing away from the social media platform. Major advertisers...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Engage XR Launches Engage Link To Help Businesses Expand Into The Metaverse
* ENGAGE XR LAUNCHES ENGAGE LINK TO HELP BUSINESSES EXPAND INTO THE METAVERSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Chick-Fil-A owner says offering 3-day workweek was best decision
As more businesses across America experiment with a four-day workweek, one Miami-area restaurant owner is taking the concept even further.Justin Lindsey, who owns a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Kendall, Florida, is allowing employees to work the equivalent of a full 40-hour week in just three days, with four days off. He hit upon the idea of an ultra-condensed and unchanging schedule this winter, when the restaurant had been open for about half a year."They could plan their life around it — they could plan vacation, child care, school," said Lindsey, 42, of employees who opted for a three-day week. "I wanted...
Despite Fear McDonald's Manager Pushes Self-Checkout Use
Self-checkout machines are popping up everywhere. Self Checkout Incidents Become "Teachable Moments" Now, these kiosk machines are entering fast food shops. Despite the long cashier lines, people still prefer to stand and wait to have their orders taken by a human. Now, a manager via TikTok is encouraging people to use the technology.
kalkinemedia.com
Railroads, union extend strike deadline until at least Dec. 4
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group representing major railroads and a union that voted to reject a new contract said Wednesday they had agreed to extend a potential strike deadline until at least Dec. 4. The National Carriers’ Conference Committee (NCCC) and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED) said they had...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Skyfii Says Signed For Restaurant Operations Solution Across 8 McDonald's Restaurants In U.S.
* SIGNED DEAL TO DEPLOY CO'S RESTAURANT OPERATIONS SOLUTION ACROSS INITIAL 8 MCDONALD'S RESTAURANTS IN U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
US midterm polls: Stocks that gained & declined during pre-market hours
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals closed an underwritten public offering on November 8. The MACK stock was up over 108 per cent on pre-market Wednesday. Third quarter vehicle production of Lucid Group was more than triple from Q2 FY22. The Americans voted in the mid-term polls on Tuesday, November 8, and the overall...
Here's BofA View of McDonald's-Krispy Kreme Tie-Up
What do you get when you mix McDonald’s (MCD) with Krispy Kreme (DNUT) ?. Well, regardless of the effect on customer waistlines, the new link-up between the companies could help the business fortunes of both, Bank of America analysts say. “MCD and DNUT have partnered to provide a limited...
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-House lights dim: U.S. mortgage demand
Energy leads S&P 500 sector declines; real estate up most. Dollar gains; gold, crude down; bitcoin slides ~8%. Nov 9 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. HOUSE LIGHTS DIM: U.S. MORTGAGE DEMAND...
Woman Blasts Shake Shack As Self-Service Kiosk Asks for a Tip After Ordering Her Meal Without Human Interaction
Customers tipping for takeout has decreased by 14.5% since 2020. Shake Shack has come under fire for asking customers to tip their workers, prompting a debate over whether it's appropriate given that these meals were purchased without human interaction.
TACOnganas under federal investigation for possible wage and hours violations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based Mexican food truck chain TACOnganas is the target of a federal investigation into wage and hour law compliance, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) confirmed Wednesday. The DOL's Wage and Hour Division launched the investigation to determine whether TACOnganas owner Greg Diaz is in compliance...
abovethelaw.com
'The Bloodbath Has Begun': In-House Counsel Face Layoffs
In fact, last week was historic in that several tech companies decided to conduct layoffs, all at once. Here’s an excerpt from Corporate Counsel:. Stripe on Thursday announced it was cutting 14% of its workforce, or 1,000 jobs. The same day Lyft said it is chopping 13% of staff, or about 683 jobs. Meanwhile, Amazon said it would pause adding new corporate workers, citing the “uncertain” economy and a hiring boom that swelled its workforce in recent years.
americanmilitarynews.com
DOJ monitoring polls for illegal activity in 24 states
The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday that members of its Civil Rights Division will be actively monitoring polling locations in 24 different states on election day to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The federal election monitoring effort is not unusual, but comes after former President Donald...
Comments / 0