This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. PASCUA YAQUI INDIAN RESERVATION, Ariz. - Victor Cortez was just 5 months old when he was brought here from California by a tribal social worker, who placed the baby in the care of a relative after his mother was jailed for drug trafficking. Today, 16 and soft-spoken, Victor is a rising star among the Pascua Yaquis' traditional dancers and is still living with that guardian, the only mother he's ever known.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO