Live updates: Bucs, Rams hope to regain championship form

Bucs defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) stops Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) during the fourth quarter of last season's NFC division-round playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

If there was a game the Bucs circled when the NFL schedule was released in early May, it undoubtedly was this one.

Yes, teams say they approach seasons one week, one game at a time. But only one team on Tampa Bay’s 2022 slate put an end to its season a year ago, two rounds short of its Super Bowl destination.

You can bet their 30-27 loss in a division-round game in February at Raymond James Stadium will be near the front of their minds when the Bucs (3-5) play the Rams (3-4) today on the same field in a matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions.

How the mighty have fallen

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is unable to come down with a fourth-down catch as he is covered by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the fourth quarter of last season's division-round playoff game. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

One team has lost its past three games and five of its past six yet sits just a game out of first place in its division with a 3-5 record, the worst start in its quarterback’s illustrious 23-season career.

The other has one fewer loss but has dropped three of its past four games and might be in worse shape, 1-1/2 games behind the leader in its division.

Both look flummoxed and frustrated by their fate.

These are the past two Super Bowl champions?

Believe it or not, yes.

It’s ironic, in a way.

Last season, the Rams followed the Bucs’ blueprint almost to the letter in building a championship team.

They started with a stout defense, discarded a first-round quarterback (Jared Goff, as Tampa Bay had with Jameis Winston) in favor of a proven veteran (Matthew Stafford/Tom Brady), added a game-breaking receiver (Odell Beckham Jr./Antonio Brown) to an already talented corps (Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods/Mike Evans, Chris Godwin) and then grabbed quality complementary pieces (edge rusher Von Miller/Shaquil Barrett, Leonard Fournette) along the way to winning a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Now, the Rams appear to be following the Bucs into mediocrity, as well, though it’s happening a year sooner in their case.

To be fair, all of Los Angeles’ losses have come against 2021 playoff teams: Buffalo, San Francisco (twice) and Dallas. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has fallen to bottom-feeders Pittsburgh and Carolina; in addition to playoff teams Green Bay and Kansas City; as well as Baltimore, which narrowly missed qualifying for the postseason.

But the reality is the same for both teams: They desperately need a win today to pull them out of a downward spiral.

The Bucs have been wracked with injuries, particularly to their secondary and receiving corps. Last week, outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett was lost for the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

But the elephant in the room is 45-year-old quarterback Tom Brady. Throwing behind a still-developing interior line that lost left guard Ali Marpet to retirement and center Ryan Jensen to injury, Brady has been as efficient as ever but seems either unwilling or unable to connect with his receivers downfield.

The Rams, like the Bucs, have struggled on offense, particularly running the ball. In fact, the teams are the two worst rushing teams in the league. On top of that, Stafford has been turning the ball over, his eight interceptions (compared to seven touchdowns) second-most among starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

Running back Cam Akers, who Los Angeles appeared ready to trade earlier in the week, will be active, as will top receiver and 2021 Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp, who has been battling an ankle injury.

The Bucs, meanwhile, are expected to get back cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting, and defensive Akiem Hicks. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion), tight end Cameron Brate (neck), guard Luke Goedeke (foot) and wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) remain out.

Is this the week one of these teams begins to rediscover its championship form? It had better happen soon.

Yes, there are nine games (10 in the Rams’ case) remaining in the regular season, and neither team is in immediate danger of falling out of its division race. If they can get back to playing their game and find their way into the postseason field, either (or both) would be a tough out.

But if they continue to play the way they have as the season approaches its midway point, those games are only going to be additional opportunities to add to their loss totals.

Who’s in/who’s out

Game day scene

