New DC Studios Boss James Gunn Addresses Calls to 'Save' Legends and Others, Teases Scope of 'New DCU'

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 6 days ago

Newly installed DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has heard your calls to save TV’s Legends of Tomorrow , #TheAyerCut of 2016’s Suicide Squad film and other projects. But right now, his and Peter Safran’s focus is on “the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU.”

On Nov. 1, filmmaker Gunn and longtime producing partner Safran officially stepped into their new roles as co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios (fka DC Films) , where they oversee “the overall creative direction of the storied superhero franchise across film, TV, and animation under a new, unified banner.”

But just days into their new gig, there has been a clamoring for the DC Studios bosses to somehow, somewhere resurrect TV’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman , among other unceremoniously cancelled or sidelined DC projects.

In a Sunday afternoon thread , Gunn said that he “Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow and #ReleaseTheAyerCut and fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic and respectful.

“As the new (and first ever) CEOs of DC Studios,” he continued, “Peter and I think it’s important we acknowledge you, the fans, and let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC.

“Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening and open to everything as we embark on this journey,” Gunn told fans, “and will continue to do so for the next few years.”

That said, “all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, and telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows and animated projects,” Gunn explained. “We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse — and everyone else as well — into this new universe. We can’t wait to reveal more.”

On April 29 of this year, Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman were among a slew of shows that learned they would not be returning to The CW this TV season, all as the netlet braced for a major shake-up under incoming owner Nexstar. Since then, The Flash and Nancy Drew have learned that they are entering final seasons, as is Riverdale , while DC’s Stargirl will end after its current/third season.

Speaking to the need for closure from the cancelled, then-CW boss Mark Pedowitz said in mid-May, “We did not know 100 percent what was going to happen, so we encouraged all of those producers to treat their finales as if they could be series finales. We wanted to do the right thing by the series and by the fans. Ultimately, the producers are stewards of their own creative visions; they are the storytellers.”

