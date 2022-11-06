ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

The 2022-23 UConn men’s basketball team: Full roster breakdown

By Joe Arruda, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Dan Hurley and the UConn men’s basketball team return three rotation players from the 2021-22 roster that made it to the NCAA Tournament, only to lose in the first round.

That trio: Adama Sanogo, Big East preseason player of the year and team captain, Andre Jackson Jr., co-captain, and Jordan Hawkins, ready for a breakout sophomore season – will catch the headlines, but the 13 players around them are what will be the difference between success and disappointment.

The four transfers – Tristen Newton, Hassan Diarra, Nahiem Alleyne and Joey Calcaterra – will be key. Each of them with years of Division I experience and ability to help the Huskies spread the floor, opening driving lanes for Hawkins and Jackson, and clearing the paint for big man Sanogo. Hurley, in his fifth year at UConn, also brought in the 7-2 center from Bristol, Donovan Clingan, and Alex Karaban, a 6-8 shooter.

“We feel like we have enough talent,” Hurley said, “and if we can just kind of get all these pieces working the right way, it’s potentially our best team.”

Here’s a look at Hurley’s 2022-23 Huskies:

2 Tristen Newton

6-5, 190, G, Sr., El Paso, Texas

A transfer from East Carolina with two years of eligibility remaining, Newton can be a three-level scorer and a willing playmaker for the Huskies. Newton averaged 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals during the 2021-22 season.

3 Joey Calcaterra

6-3, 180, G, Gr., Novato, California

A transfer from San Diego State, “Joey California,” as Hurley calls him, is best known for his three-point shot – which, consequently, was the reason Hurley targeted him in the transfer portal. Calcaterra shot 35.7% from beyond the arc through over four years, attempting more than 320 three-pointers.

4 Nahiem Alleyne

6-4, 195, G, Sr., Buford, Georgia

Alleyne is also a transfer, from Virginia Tech, and a three-point shooter. Over three years with the Hokies, he attempted 395 threes at a 38.6% clip. Admittedly scared when he entered the transfer portal, Alleyne said he was surprised that he got UConn’s attention and once he arrived it was “surreal.”

5 Hassan Diarra

6-2, 190, G, Jr., Queens, New York

Diarra, who spent his previous two seasons with Texas A&M, averaged 6.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists last season and will have three years of eligibility left. His brother, Mamadou, is in his first year as the team’s Director of Player Development. Mamadou played 33 games for the Huskies from 2017-19 before chronic knee conditions forced him to give up his playing career and pursue a career in coaching.

11 Alex Karaban

6-8, 210, F, R-Fr., Southborough, Massachusetts

Enrolled at UConn during the spring semester of last year and practiced with the team but was unable to play in games. Karaban is expected to be a strong three-point shooter for the Huskies.

13 Richie Springs

6-9, 235, F, R-Jr., Brooklyn, New York

In his fourth year with the Huskies, Springs has built a reputation for offensive rebounding and outside shooting. Over the summer he worked with skills trainer David Zenon, who has worked with NBA, WNBA and college athletes.

20 Andrew Hurley

6-1, 170, G, Jr., Glastonbury, Connecticut

Son of Dan Hurley, Andrew joined the Huskies prior to last season as a walk-on. When it was announced, Luke Reilly, Andrew’s coach at East Catholic, said he wouldn’t be surprised if Andrew followed in the family business of coaching basketball.

21 Adama Sanogo

6-9, 245, F, Jr., Bamako, Mali

Big East preseason player of the year, Sanogo is the main presence on the UConn roster. The roster built around him, Hurley hopes the Huskies will be able to spread the floor to free up space for Sanogo in the paint – part of that meaning he has developed a three-pointer of his own.

24 Jordan Hawkins

6-5, 195, G, So., Gaithersburg, Maryland

Expectations for Hawkins in his sophomore season are through the roof. Hurley said he’d likely be at the talent level of a first-round draft pick by the end of the season and Hawkins showed why during the team’s Blue/White scrimmage on Wednesday. In 10 minutes of game time, Hawkins scored 14 of his team’s 16 points on four threes, mostly contested, and a pull-up mid-range jumper.

30 Yarin Hasson

6-9, 180, F, Fr., Gan Yavne, Israel

Hasson, who played on Israel’s under-18 national team, originally committed to the University of Denver before asking for his release in early August. He is considered a versatile but raw front-court player , able to play the small or power forward positions.

32 Donovan Clingan

7-2, 265, C, Fr., Bristol, Connecticut

Clingan, the No. 51 prospect in his class according to ESPN, starred at Bristol Central, averaging 27.3 points, 17.2 rebounds, 5.8 blocks and 3.1 assists in 2021 and was named the Connecticut Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year. He has impressed Hurley with his adjustment to the Big East style of play, and will be able to give Sanogo some important minutes of rest.

33 Apostolos Roumoglou

6-7, 205, G, Fr., Xanthi, Greece

The final scholarship signee this year for the Huskies, Roumoglou joined the program on Sept. 9, after the team had spent much of the summer working out together, so he’ll likely have a slow transition onto the court. He shot 31.3% from the field and 37% from three for the Greek under-18 team in the FIBA European Challenges last year.

35 Samson Johnson

6-10, 215, F, So., Lome, Togo

Impressive during the first few closed-door scrimmages and then again at Blue/White night, Johnson has the ability to be a two-way player with bounce. Sometimes, in practice, he’ll talk with Sanogo in French but he swears they’re “not talking junk.”

40 Andre Johnson Jr.

6-4, 160, G, Fr., Bristol, Connecticut

A preferred walk-on playmaker from South Kent Prep, Johnson made it a goal of his to continue working in the weight room and learn how to pick his spots.

41 Emmett Hendry

6-3, 156, G, Fr., Brooklyn, New York

Hendry walked-on the 2022-23 roster after spending a year on the Montverde Academy post grad roster. He is the third preferred walk-on on this Huskies team, the others Andre Johnson Jr. and Andrew Hurley.

44 Andre Jackson Jr.

6-6, 210, G, Jr., Amsterdam, New York

Sanogo’s co-captain and the unequivocal leader of the team on and off the court, Jackson has embraced his leadership role, trying to make all of the new faces comfortable. He is expected to have the ball in his hands a lot more without RJ Cole and Tyrese Martin, but will be more of a playmaker on both ends of the floor than anything. He is expected to return from a broken pinky finger later this month.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
i95 ROCK

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Can Connecticut lottery winners keep their identities a secret?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you win the lottery in Connecticut, can you keep it a secret? Yes, and no. In Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous, but they can ask to have their name removed from a web page if they won $10,000 or more, according to the Connecticut Lottery. However, that information can still […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticutexplorer.com

Are there Mountain Lions in CT? (We have the answer for 2022!)

If you follow local news outlets and local social media pages, you’ll notice a common theme when it comes to wildlife sightings – people often mistake one type of animal for another. What about mountain lions, though? Are there any mountain lions in CT?. You’ll get the answer...
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

Which Lake in Connecticut is Truly the Cleanest?

The drought of 2022 did a number on our lakes and ponds in Connecticut. I noticed a nice layer of scum on most bodies of water throughout the heat of July and August. Little roadside runoff ponds drained out in the heat until there was nothing left but a trickle of black mud. Did any lake survive 2022 with its natural beauty intact?
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctbites.com

40+ Places For Great Holiday Pies in Connecticut (2022 Edition)

It might be hard to believe with such an unseasonably warm start to November, but Thanksgiving is right around the corner! And that can only mean one thing: it’s pie time. Once again this year, there are dozens of restaurants, markets, farms, and other businesses across the state offering a variety of pies to preorder and have ready to add to your holiday table. Whether you are keeping things simple with a traditional pumpkin or apple pie to compliment your turkey dinner, or you want to mix things up with unique flavors and ingredients, there are desserts on this list for just about every palate. Happy Thanksgiving!
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Powerball drawing delayed Monday because of technical error

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Monday's nearly two billion dollar PowerBall drawing has been delayed because of technical issues. "Because of a technical problem tonight, we are unable to bring you the PowerBall drawing at this time," they said on air adding results will be posted on powerball.com. The jackpot...
CONNECTICUT STATE
therealdeal.com

Simon surrenders Connecticut mall to lenders

Simon Property Group is out at a Connecticut mall. The real estate investment trust and its partners recently relinquished the Crystal Mall in Connecticut to its lenders, CT Insider reported. David Simon’s firm owed $81 million on a commercial mortgage for the Waterford property. Oversight of the commercial mortgage-backed...
WATERFORD, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England experiences at least the 6th earthquake since May

Did you feel it? Some in southeastern Massachusetts did as an earthquake was registered. According to the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded just before 3:00 p.m. in between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A group of residents reported feeling the quake...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
cbia.com

Small Business Showcase: RJ Julia Booksellers

30-40 Who are your customers?. We have customers of all ages, from all parts of the country, and even out of the country. Most of these customers are readers, or are buying for readers, but we have fun and fabulous non-book items too!. What makes your company unique?. Constantly putting...
MADISON, CT
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Missouri Aerospace Manufacturer Acquires Connecticut Counterpart

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A St. Louis manufacturer of equipment for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WTNH

Election Day 2022: Connecticut ballot questions to look out for

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first question on the ballot Tuesday is about early voting and whether the state constitution should be amended to allow it.  Quinnipiac University political science professor Wesley Renfro expects the referendum to pass.  “Post-pandemic, there seems to be much more support for early voting,” he said. “I don’t think this […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
97.5 WOKQ

The Oldest Bar in Each New England State, Including the Oldest in the Country

'Tis the season for road and day trips, so why not try and hit the oldest bars in New England? Let's call it your 'bar bucket list' to check off over time. One of the most fun parts of day or overnight road trips and getaways is discovering the new or checking off lists, and I think this list of grabbing food and drinks at the oldest bars in New England sounds like a blast. It's mixing fun and good times with family or friends, plus seeing historic landmarks. And just wait until you read some of this history!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Eyewitness News

Someone won $2.3 million from Lotto!

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A $2.3 million winning Lotto! ticket was sold at a convenience store in Stratford. The Connecticut Lottery confirmed that the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven store #33320. The winner matched all six numbers in Friday’s drawing. The numbers were 5, 7, 9, 25, 28, and...
STRATFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy