FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Goodyear, November 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice
East Valley Tribune
Gilbert veteran has a storied legacy of service
Richard Neely Morrison remembered receiving his conscription letter in 1968, during the height of the Vietnam War. As he prepares to mark Veterans Day on Friday, the Gilbert man has a special reason to celebrate: He was inducted last month into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame. From August 1964...
Pangea Dinosaur Grill Coming to Peoria’s Park West
The concept began as a pop-up restaurant to complement 2017’s Pangea Land of the Dinosaurs exhibit at Scottsdale’s OdySea in the Desert.
phoenixmag.com
October 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
California-based Nashville hot chicken chain lands in Glendale. If you choose the hottest level, you must sign a waiver. Chubasco Taco’s Andrew and Nick Renteria and Sam Olguin of Killer Whale Sex Club have opened a Mexican seafood eatery. Look for swordfish, halibut and charred octopus tacos. 719 E....
East Valley Tribune
WWII soldier recalls horrors of the European Theater
When the Phoenix Veterans’ Day Parade rolls out this Friday, Scottsdale resident Sam Weinstein, 98, will be riding out front as one of three grand marshals for his service in World War II. He’ll be rolling with fellow grand marshals with Lew Bradley of Chandler, who was named for...
seniorresource.com
Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Phoenix: Top 10!
Fun fact: One-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over. A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Phoenix.
AZFamily
Grandma, grandson have dinner paid for by strangers in random act of kindness
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley grandmother and her grandson had their dinner paid for by complete strangers in a random act of kindness in Chandler recently. Gretchen Caiazzo and her 14-year-old grandson Cole went out to dinner to spend some time together at Blue 32 in the Valley. When the time came for them to pay the bill, Caiazzo was told by her server that their dinner had been paid for already. The waiter handed the surprised two a note from the two who paid for their meal, “We enjoyed watching your special date. It got us talking about how much we miss those times with our own grandmothers. This time is so precious. Love that you’re living memories together. Enjoy each other. God bless - Vernon and Christine.”
It Takes Nearly A Day To Explore This Massive Arizona Grocery Store
The grocery store has specialty items, gourmet foods, and an in-house restaurant.
East Valley Tribune
Water hauler makes puzzling offer for Rio Verde
A water hauling company owner says he can help Rio Verde Foothills homeowners after Scottsdale turns off the spigot Jan. 1, but the plan relies heavily on the city – which reported it is not even considering the offer at this time. Damon Bruns, owner of Dynamite Water, says...
AZFamily
Tempe Chompie’s closing its doors after 25 years serving ASU students, community
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A beloved restaurant staple for many Arizona State University students is sadly closing its doors. After 25 years of serving students and Tempe residents, Chompie’s Restaurant, Deli, and Bakery on University Drive is saying goodbye. The restaurant’s last day serving delicious deli sandwiches and more was Monday.
East Valley Tribune
MPS Governing Board board gives Fourlis 2 more years
The Mesa Public Schools Governing Board is sticking with its current superintendent as it looks to raise student performance metrics back to pre-pandemic levels. Board members didn’t make public comments on the job Superintendent Dr. Andi Fourlis has done over the past two-and-a-half years when it voted on the contract Oct. 25. It voted 4-0 with one absent to approve a new two-year contract for Fourlis.
Four $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Valley for Saturday's drawing
Although nobody took home the record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, four $50,000 winning tickets were sold in the Valley for the drawing!
98online.com
Chandler woman celebrates 101st birthday, says secret to happy life is tequila
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — November 2nd is a special day for a Chandler woman celebrating her 101st birthday. Born in 1921, she’s survived a lot. She lived through the Great Depression, multiple wars, had six kids and still maintains her wit and sense of humor. “How do you feel, Ma?” asked Mary Flip’s daughter. “With my hand,” she replied, chuckling.
Phoenix New Times
Chompie's Bakery and Deli in Tempe Has Closed After 25 Years
The Tempe location of Chompie's Restaurant, Deli, and Bakery, located on University Drive east of Rural Road, closed after service on Monday, November 7. The restaurant was part of the chain that operates "Arizona's New York Deli" in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Glendale. Chompie's was opened by the Borenstein family,...
East Valley Tribune
Developers still oppose Mesa drive-thru regs
Mesa has rolled back some of its proposed restrictions on new drive-thrus, but commercial developers at a Nov. 1 public meeting still found much to criticize in the package of zoning changes. Mesa Planning Director Nana Appiah asked attendees to engage in constructive discussion and share only accurate information about...
Famous Restaurant Closes, Doesn't Tell Employees
A popular restaurant closed without telling employees until they were leaving.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. For anyone who loves a good sandwich, it’s almost impossible to beat the classic New York-style deli. When heaping mounds of cured meat are topped on top of expertly baked bread, and just enough sauces and toppings are tossed in, it truly is a meal made in heaven. Sure, there are plenty of other sub-sandwich shops and basic toasted BLTs served in dozens of restaurants around town, but when it comes to mountains of fresh ingredients, it’s tough to pass up a New York-style sandwich. The problem is, in metro Phoenix, one of the once popular locations is closing down for good.
AZFamily
Footprint Center hosting Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, Super Bowl opening night event
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Footprint Center has announced it will be hosting the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest and the Super Bowl LVII Opening Night event, presented by Fast Twitch. The opening night launches on Monday, Feb. 6, and the music fest will be Feb. 9-11. Tickets for...
santansun.com
Tempers flare as Chandler Council debates NDO
A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
AZFamily
Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to Close
Grab yourself a final cup of coffee before it's too late.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. For anyone who likes to get outside of the home office, and who needs a break from typing away at work, there’s just nothing better than the perfect coffee shop setup. The ability to sit in a comfortable location, with the smell of freshly brewed coffee filling nostrils and energy infusing caffeine surging through veins, it’s the ultimate destination to break free, ditch the distractions, and get a little bit of work done. However, for some in metro Phoenix, one of the more popular coffee shops has announced it will shut its doors for a final time in the coming months.
