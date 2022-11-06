Read full article on original website
Bobby Flay On The 'Vicious Cycle' Of Restaurant Economic Survival
While Food Network fans watch episodes of "Beat Bobby Flay," many people long to enjoy a taste of his dishes at Bobby Flay's restaurants. The popular celebrity chef has created a restaurant empire that includes both high-end and casual restaurants. Given his long career, Flay has seen both the highs and lows within the industry.
Beat Bobby Flay Has A Family-Style Format Change For Holiday Throwdown
Even if your nightly dinner is usually eaten solo on the couch while watching something on television, during the holidays you'll probably find yourself elbow-to-elbow peeling potatoes with family, friends, or that random neighbor who invited you over for Thanksgiving. Even the grumpiest of home cooks has to admit that nothing quite brings on the warm fuzzies like cooking and eating with friends, family, and loved ones during the holidays.
Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken
The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
The Pasta Queen Is In Shambles Over Gordon Ramsay's Carbonara
The passionate Pasta Queen can easily turn into the Drama Queen when a beloved pasta recipe is treated with what is, in her opinion, culinary sacrilege. The TikTok-famous cook, whose name is Nadia Caterina Munno, typically teaches mere mortals (2.5 million of them follow her on the platform) how to make authentic Italian dishes fit for the Roman Gods. Recently, though, she filmed an incredulous reaction video to Gordon Ramsay's version of pasta alla carbonara.
The Ingredient Emeril Lagasse Adds To Give His Stuffing Incredible Flavor
If we're talking traditional, turkey is usually the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving spread. It's also one of the most stressful things to cook because there are too many things that could go wrong. That is by no means a deterrent because the internet (or the good old cookbooks if you happen to have those) is abundant in turkey-making tips and tricks. You are one search away from learning how to brine your bird right or create a delicious stuffing that can make your experience rewarding. Another way to learn some tips and hacks is by taking notes from the experts.
When Did Breakfast Burritos First Become A Thing?
Back in 2019, someone ruffled a few feathers — and generated some headlines — by filing a petition to trademark the term "breakfast burrito." At the time, Eater reported the incident, pointing out that the term has been in use for decades and questioning who could do such a thing. While the culprit may have never been fully identified, according to the patent application filed at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Eater and its readers can rest easy, since the case has since been abandoned.
Gordon Ramsay Says His 6th Restaurant Opening Needs To Be 'So Right'
Gordon Ramsay's already famously high expectations are being leveled up once again with the impending soft opening of his newest Las Vegas eatery, Ramsay's Kitchen. In a recent interview with Eater Las Vegas, the celebrity chef stated, "We got to get it so right," saying there's a lot of pressure when debuting a restaurant in a star-studded city. His standards are sky-high, so much so that even something as small as a wobbly table would feel equivalent to Ramsay as "having his own nightmare."
Does Hell's Kitchen Have Reshoots?
When it comes to Gordon Ramsay's "Hell's Kitchen," there are certain things that hardcore fans know. The contestants are going to be put through the wringer, forced to endure unbearably long hours, kept secluded from the outside world, and subjected to nerve-racking competition under the scrutiny of Chef Ramsay's critical eye. They also know that the host will curse, wrinkle his forehead in frustration, and throw food across the room. One thing many don't know, however, is whether or not the show reshoots scenes.
TikTok Chef Shereen Pavlides' Top Tips For The Holidays - Exclusive Interview
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Shereen Pavlides has been cooking since she was a teenager, after which she graduated with honors from the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City and then went on to hold a career as a food stylist, recipe developer, and culinary consultant. You might know her best from TikTok, though, where Pavlides teaches her fan base her best "chefie tips," making from-scratch cooking easy and accessible, while also showing home cooks how to level up their cooking game with quick hacks to make things fancy and upscale without a lot of work or cash.
What In-N-Out Didn't Serve For The First Decade After Opening
Founded in 1948, In-N-Out Burger set out to do fast food differently from its competitors, with founder Harry Snyder visiting meat markets daily to pick up fresh ingredients to prepare his burgers (per In-N-Out). And the chain has managed to amass a cult following along the way since then. Today, In-N-Out has a pretty expansive menu, complete with a not-so-secret menu that loyalists absolutely adore. But in its earliest days, the hamburger drive-thru kept things pretty basic. Instead of a huge menu, In-N-Out focused on creating a dining experience that ensured customers never had to leave their cars, with Snyder introducing the drive-thru two-way speaker to ensure efficiency and convenience.
You Can Get Martha Stewart's Thanksgiving Turkey Recipe Through Uber Eats
Thanksgiving is synonymous with gratitude, thankfulness, and turkey. The bird takes center stage, along with stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and pie. There are several methods when it comes to cooking turkey, and unfortunately, many mistakes can occur during the cooking process. Luckily, there are several resources out there to help, whether you choose to bake, grill, or fry your Thanksgiving bird. This year, Butterball is releasing its Comfort Calendar, with tips and advice leading up to the big day. Jenni-O's turkey hotline is also available for live chat and text during November.
TikTok's Pasta Queen Just Unveiled Her Own Cookbook
Branching out to America, Nadia Caterina Munno, known to her five million followers as "The Pasta Queen," is continuing the dynasty her family began in the 1800s. Referred to as the "Macaronis," Munno's family in Rome has been in the pasta business for generations, a part of Munno's heritage that she takes very seriously.
Why Rita Ora Was Once Turned Away From A Gordon Ramsay Restaurant
From a restaurant owner standpoint, it makes sense to kick a celebrity out of your establishment if they're causing a scene or being rude to wait staff. But what exactly constitutes being barred before you even step in? Sometimes, the fault doesn't fall on either party, like when Justin and Hailey Bieber were denied entry to a New York restaurant in June, per Toronto Sun. Unfortunately, they didn't book a table beforehand, so the eatery wasn't able to accommodate them. Another time, Adam Sandler was deterred from an IHOP due to a long wait, which resulted in a funny TikTok video from the server who didn't recognize the star under his mask. "Not realizing it's Adam Sandler and telling him it's a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc he's not going to wait 30mins for IHOP," the video read.
Warm Up With Giada De Laurentiis' Italian Spin On A Hot Toddy
Nothing is better than a cold rainy night, wrapped up in a blanket with a good book and perfectly homemade hot toddy to keep you warm. The original idea for the drink, also sometimes called a hot whiskey, was believed to be invented in the 18th century in Scotland as a Christmas cocktail to celebrate the holiday (via MasterClass). A classic hot toddy recipe perfect for cold weather is usually made with hot tea, whiskey, lemon, and honey though there are other variations. As long as the idea is the same, a type of hot tea with a spirit and a sweetener as well as a few spices and you have yourself a hot drink (via Liquor.com).
New Food Network Docu-Series Bake It 'Til You Make It Is Set To Air In December 2022
What's your favorite holiday treat? Gingerbread cookies might be a staple of the holidays, but the Christmas cookie that 24% of people consider a must-have is a classic chocolate chip cookie. If you're not sure what to bake this year, we've rounded up a list of Christmas desserts that everyone needs to try once. It's easier than you might think to make baked goods like a yule log, but sometimes, there's nothing more satisfying than watching professional bakers work their magic.
Pieology Wants You To 'Pick A Pair' With Its New Menu
The 11-year-old Pieology pizza chain just implemented a "Pick A Pair" menu to attract the pizza-loving community this season. This isn't to say that the pizza chain is invisible to Americans; on the contrary, Technomic named it the country's fastest-growing chain a mere four years after its opening in 2011 (via Business Insider).
Nigella Lawson Shares Fond Memories Of Working With Anthony Bourdain Ahead Of Her Book Tour
If you've paid attention to the food world at all, then you probably remember television star, author, and culinary personality Anthony Bourdain. His death hit a lot of people very hard, and fans and celebrity chefs alike reacted with shock and sorrow. But people also didn't want the world to forget all of the wonderful things about Bourdain, like the great poetic moments on his shows. Chefs José Andrés and Éric Ripert even celebrated Bourdain's memory by creating Bourdain Day, observed every year on June 25, per Today.
Trader Joe's New Olive Salad Is Too Oily For Instagram
There is no food as small but mighty as the humble olive. Whether you are munching on a green olive or a black olive, a pitted olive, or one that is pimento-stuffed, you can always count on this briny food to pack a punch. That said, there are over 13 types of olives, each one with a different use. For instance, castelvetrano olives taste best when paired with cheese or wine, as noted by Bon Appétit, while Gaeta olives complement seafood dishes and sauces (via Madama Oliva).
Stanley Tucci And S.Pellegrino Collab Just Launched An Italian-Inspired Home Meal Kit
Cooking for the holidays can be a stressful experience. From hosting friends and family to planning meals and shopping for gifts, there's so much to do before the actual cooking and eating. If you want to take on the burden of preparing a holiday meal, then actor Stanley Tucci and San Pellegrino's latest offering may solve some problems. In a press release, San Pellegrino announced that fans will be able to buy a meal kit with all the ingredients for a Tucci-approved dinner.
