Ford's 2023 Transit Trail van made for DIY adventure seekers on a budget

By Mark Phelan and Camille Fine, USATNetwork
 3 days ago

With its new Transit Trail van, Ford is betting that ‘tweens in 2060 will stare at antiquated JPEGs of older relatives who once lived nomadic lives and called vans their homes.

The company announced its latest edition of the all-wheel-drive medium-duty van in November , built for more versatility and customization. It's about the size of an airport shuttle or UPS van and is scheduled to hit dealerships in spring.

The 2023 Transit Trail aims to transform Ford’s workhorse van into a vacation getaway and rolling residence for anything from weekend trips to years of residence.

New 2023 Transit Trail by Ford. Courtesy of Ford

Transit Trail made for DIYers on a budget

According to Tim Baughman, general manager of Ford Pro, any do-it-yourselfers are understandably hesitant to cut a hole for a roof vent in their expensive investment. Transit Trail prices start at around $66,000. But Ford developed the Transit Trail so do-it-yourselfers could create interior fittings, lowering the threshold cost of #Vanlife in exchange for elbow grease and ingenuity.

New 2023 Transit Trail by Ford. Courtesy of Ford
New 2023 Transit Trail by Ford. Courtesy of Ford
New 2023 Transit Trail by Ford. Courtesy of Ford
New 2023 Transit Trail by Ford. Courtesy of Ford

The van has pre-drilled areas for owners to add things like cabinetry and shelving.

Some of the van's standard features include a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, swiveling front seats, privacy glass, storage shelves, a 12-inch touch screen and several USB outlets.

All Transit Trails are tall enough for most people to stand upright as they walk through them, and to accommodate features like raised, loft-style beds with storage space below.

The Transit Trail’s body is lifted 3.5 inches higher than standard Transit delivery vans to make it easy to drive to campsites.

Will there be an electric Transit van?

There's no announced plan for an electric version, but battery-powered versions of the Transit delivery van have been an unexpected hit this year, notching 5,157 sales since debuting earlier this year.

This article originally appeared on USATNetwork: Ford's 2023 Transit Trail van made for DIY adventure seekers on a budget

