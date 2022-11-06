SkyCam wire snap causes delay during Jets-Bills game

The 13-point underdog Jets were hanging tight against the Bills, so it made sense that the sky was falling.

With the Jets driving for a possible go-ahead score midway through the third quarter, the game entered a 12-minute delay because a wire holding the SkyCam for the CBS broadcast snapped and became a safety concern. When the reason for the inactivity was finally announced to the crowd at MetLife Stadium, a smattering of boos spread.

To keep the fans engaged during the hiatus, the Jets’ entertainment staff brought out the T-shirt guns while two workers disassembled the wiring. The game continued without a sky camera.

An issue with the SkyCam delayed a Jets drive during the third quarter against the Bills on Nov. 6, 2022. CBS

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is stopped by the Bills’ defense during the first half on Nov. 6, 2022. AP

Some players from the Jets offense and Bills defense returned to the sideline and jogged to stay loose.

The Jets’ social media team had fun with the delay, writing on Twitter, “Skycam (not sure what’s really going on tbh) is questionable to return.”

As any longtime Jets fan (and pessimistic) could predict, all the momentum was crushed and the drive ended with quarterback Zach Wilson losing a fumble in field goal territory so the Bills could protect their 14-10 lead.

The Jets, however, took back the lead in the third quarter at 17-14.