KCRA.com
Weekend forecast in Northern California: Timeline for possible snow flurries in Sierra
As you're planning what to do this weekend, here’s what you should know about the forecast in the greater Sacramento area and the Sierra. Meteorologist Tamara Berg says temperatures in the Valley will continue to be below average with highs peaking in the upper 50s. The weekend will include some subtle changes. On Saturday morning there may be a few sprinkles across the area as a weak wave rolls through.
KCRA.com
Ski and boarding season opens early this year as snow hits major resorts around Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Ski and snowboarding season has officially begun across Northern California, as major resorts open their runs around Lake Tahoe. Heavenly Mountain Resort, Northstar California and Kirkwood Mountain Resort all opened ahead of schedule on Saturday as crisp temperatures and natural snow helped cover slopes in powder.
Heavy rain and Cascade snow possible for Pacific Northwest the week of Thanksgiving
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting that heavy rain and above average snowfall could hit the Pacific Northwest on the week of Thanksgiving.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Veterans Day parades and freebies, California inflation relief latest, ski resorts open
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Potent weather system dumps snow across California's Sierra
The second push of a large and potent weather system dumped snow across California's Sierra Nevada Range on Tuesday.
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person died and two others were missing in a raging stream channel as a powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, raising fears of flash flooding and concerns that the weather could keep people from Election Day voting. The current in a canal in Ontario, a city in Southern California, swept six people away, killing one, the Ontario Fire Department said. Firefighters were able to pull three others from the water, and they have been hospitalized. Crews continued searching for those missing amid the downpour, the department said. Some of the heaviest rain is expected later Tuesday in Orange County, which is holding several very close U.S. House races that could determine which party controls Congress.
KCRA.com
Veterans Day in Northern California: What to know about parades, events
These are the Veterans Day parades and other events in the Greater Sacramento area that honored veterans and their families. A parade in Sacramento had a “Welcome Home” ceremony for the first time in more than 50 years. It honored hometown heroes of the 319th Signal Battalion. The Veterans Affiliated Council honored 99-year-old World War II veteran Jose Ortiz. It also celebrated Latino and Hispanic contributions to the armed services. The parade was at 11 a.m. at the Crocker Art Museum, including a ceremony. Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Rep. Doris Matsui were among those scheduled to attend.
kjzz.com
Strong winter storm expected to impact roads across Beehive State, heavy snow in mountains
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A strong winter storm is expected to impact roadways throughout the Beehive State, including heavy snow in the mountains. The storm will hit around noon on Tuesday and last until Thursday morning. Monday, 9:00 p.m. - Storm Timeline, According To 2News Meteorologist Chase Thomason.
spectrumnews1.com
A strong storm system will impact Southern California
Southern California's first widespread rain event of the season has arrived. The first wave of rain will be light and scattered on Monday. On Tuesday, the moderate to heavy rain bands will move from the northwest to the southeast throughout the day. What You Need To Know. Light rain showers...
AOL Corp
'Flaming basketball' that fell from the sky may have been a meteor that destroyed a California home
A possible meteor caught on video that “looks like a flaming basketball” falling from the sky may have destroyed a Northern California man’s home last week. Dustin Procita was in his home with his two dogs Friday in Nevada County, about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento, when he heard "a big bang" in his usually quiet community, he told NBC affiliate NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento.
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California Expected to See Three Days of Rain, Snow
A winter storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.
KCRA.com
We asked all California school districts if they had doors that lock from the inside. Here's what we found
As the number of school shootings in the United States rises to its highest level in two decades, student safety is top of mind. School and district leaders are constantly trying to determine the best ways to protect students and teachers if there were an active threat. But KCRA 3 Investigates found some of the largest districts in our area are missing a basic safety feature: interior door locks.
KCRA.com
California hospitals erect tents to cope with rise in flu
SAN DIEGO — Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illness. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center...
KCRA.com
Why does it take so long to count California votes from the election?
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Are you curious as to why, days after Election Day, some California statewide and local contests remain undecided with many votes still outstanding?. The answer lies in California's elections code which allows county elections officials considerable time to count the ballots. "The county elections officials...
wlrn.org
Rain, wind, and coastal flooding possible as tropical system approaches Florida by midweek
A low pressure north of Puerto Rico is expected to develop early this week and it could lead to significant impacts along Florida's east coast by midweek. Surface observations late Sunday show a broad area of low pressure located approximately 150 miles north of Puerto Rico, producing a wide area of showers, thunderstorms, and rough seas. Ship measurements depict winds on the northern periphery of this low in excess of 35 miles per hour. The environmental conditions surrounding this area of low pressure will support continued development, with a tropical or subtropical depression possible. Regardless of tropical or subtropical designation, significant impacts to portions of the Peninsula are expected by midweek.
KTVL
Two storms this weekend could bring several inches of rain, over a foot of snow for some
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — We've seen our fair share of rain and snow since the pattern change in October, but this weekend rain and snowfall amounts could double with two different storms moving in. Both systems are the first atmospheric river set-ups of the season and could...
KCRA.com
Survey: Californians feel pessimistic about future economic outlook
A new statewide survey reveals most Californians are pessimistic about the future of the state's economy amid rising costs. "When it comes to food and gas, especially with a veteran like me, my son, it's been really hard on us, really hard," said Jessica Norman. The Sacramento resident said her...
activenorcal.com
BREAKING: Snowstorm Has Arrived in Mount Shasta and it’s Coming Down HARD
Remember, remember the first of November. Those will hopefully be our words in a few months when we see a record start to the winter, beginning on November 1, 2022, in Siskiyou County. The early-season snowstorm arrived this morning and is starting with a fury near Mount Shasta. The Siskiyou...
First winter storm of the season to arrive in the valley around noon Tuesday
We're seeing a storm system across the northwest and some clouds are making their way across Central California.On Tuesday, the weather will be dry around 8 a.m. or so. But then by the mid-morning to the lunch hour, the rain will come into the valley from the west. Some of it will be locally heavy, and then become snow up in the higher elevations of the Sierra. Cold air will bring the snow level down to about 5,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, and then Tuesday night, down to about 3,500 feet -- that's where there will be accumulating snow in the...
Hundreds of Thousands of Frogs Descend on Florida Town After Hurricane Ian: ‘Frogmageddon’
A Florida neighborhood in Edgewater is currently being overrun by hundreds of thousands of frogs following Hurricane Ian. Some residents are calling it a “frogmageddon,” and they’re wondering where these amphibians have come from, Fox Weather reports. Over the past few nights, local Kelly White has increasingly...
