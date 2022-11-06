ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get a Vitamix blender for 45% off during the final hours of the QVC early Black Friday sale

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Save big on this Vitamix blender today only at QVC during the final hours of the early Black Friday 2022 sale. Reviewed/Vitamix

With a top-notch blender, whipping up homemade eggnog and comforting seasonal stews is easier than ever—and, right now, it's cheaper than ever, too, thanks to an incredible Black Friday offer at QVC . When it comes to blenders, Vitamix is the pick of the litter and, while the high-performance kitchen gadget typically comes with a hefty price tag, you can pick one up today at QVC's early Black Friday sale for a tasty 45% markdown.

Today only the Vitamix 16-in-1 Explorian E310 variable speed blender can be yours for just $269.98—a rare $222.02 markdown from the full $492 list price. Better still, new QVC shoppers can enjoy free shipping with coupon code FREESHIP through Tuesday, January 31 .

Available in a variety of modern and eye-catching colors, the top-rated blender would be a welcome addition to any kitchen countertop. Perfect to making everything from smoothies and soups, the blender has 16 functions, various speed settings and a convenient pulse feature. Along with the powerful E310 Explorian base, you'll get a 48-ounce wet container, a 32-ounce dry container and two cookbooks with over 60 fun recipes.

Vitamix makes some of the best blenders we've ever tested , so this model is sure to be an ace. In testing, we found similar Vitamix blenders were fast and powerful with excellent blending capabilities and easy-to-use controls. With tons of rave reviews. Vitamix is known for making well-built kitchen appliances.

Whether you want to update your kitchen gadgets ahead of Black Friday 2022 or are looking to score a seriously impressive holiday gift for the home chef in your life , this Vitamix blender deal is sure to stir up a smile. Snag the top-rated appliance today before the savings saunter away.

